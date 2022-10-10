Murray Police seek info on parking garage vandal suspects
MURRAY, Utah ( ABC4 ) – Murray Police Detectives are looking for the public’s help in identifying three individuals as part of a property damage investigation.
Police say the three were involved in property damage to a parking garage. The three reportedly damaged multiple fire extinguisher housings and discharged the fire extinguishers, causing more damage to the garage.Sandy Police recover stolen bike in parking lot sting operation
Anyone who has information about the three suspects are asked to contact Detective Hoyne at 801-264-2673 and reference case number MR22-34834 or send a message to Murray Police Department through Facebook .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.
Comments / 4