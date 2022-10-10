ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Black Man Hailed As Hero For Saving An Elderly Asian Man From Carjacker

By Shannon Dawson
NewsOne
NewsOne
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GIT2z_0iTmdcjt00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ufQz6_0iTmdcjt00

Source: Allen J. Schaben / Getty

A n unidentified Black man is receiving praise in the Los Angeles area for preventing a carjacking incident that reportedly targeted an elderly Asian man.

On Friday, a community organization called Black and Asian Souls took to Instagram with a video post of the incident. The footage, which shows the aftermath of the attack, captures a good samaritan, pointing a handgun at the alleged carjacker, forcing him to walk away from the victim.

“Get the f*ck off my street!,” he shouts at the suspect before firing a warning shot. “You come around here bullying people on my f*cking street, n*gga?”

At one point in the video, the good samaritan can be seen throwing the Asian man’s car keys back to him before demanding the suspect to walk away. “You come around here bullying people on my f*cking street, n*gga?” he says, before pushing the carjacker off the street.

While the footage appears to be going viral now, the incident reportedly occurred back in late April near the south intersection of Wilshire and Ridgely in Los Angeles’ Miracle Mile area. “This video was provided by a resident, to one of my fellow LAPD volunteers,” Thao Train, a representative of Miracle Mile Zone 7, told Next Shark, according to Yahoo News. “When I reviewed the video, I felt strongly that it had to be shared.”

Social media reacts to the viral video

People across social media are now commending the young Black man in the white shirt for his heroic deed. After the video went viral on Friday, social media exploded with positive reactions to the clip.

“How nice to see neighbors watching out for each other and keeping peace in the community,” wrote one person on YouTube. “Good for this guy for pushing the bad guy right out of the neighborhood. We need more of this in our communities.”

Another user commented, “That young man is a hero. Don’t matter the color of the skin of the victim, we need to protect the innocent especially the elderly. Give that man a medal.”

Former congressional candidate Barrington Martin II called the man’s heroic action “a win for masculinity, the second amendment and good deeds.”

“This is the type of behavior that’s needed in EVERY community in America to exile the sickness of people who are doing the damage to our communities,” he added.

The courageous video comes following a tough spot for Black and Asian relations. At the height of the pandemic, viral videos and images of Black male perpetrators committing acts of violence against people within the Asian community began to explode. The hateful imagery forged a wedge between both sides creating a false narrative of asian-phobia in the Black community.

Three-quarters of anti-Asian hate crimes involved white perpetrators

While Black and Asian crime incidents appeared to be on the rise, in 2021, Janelle Wong, a professor of American Studies at the University of Maryland, College Park, released a study that revealed more than three-quarters of offenders of anti-Asian hate crimes and incidents, from both before and during the pandemic, involved white perpetrators, contrary to many of the images circulating online.

“Wong examined nine sources and four types of data about anti-Asian hate incidents, including from the reporting forum Stop AAPI Hate, Pew Research, as well as official law enforcement statistics, the majority of them spanning the year and a half when the #StopAAPIHate hashtag was trending,” NBC noted.”

One study that contributed misleading information about the issue was an article published by The American Journal of Criminal Justice. The study, which documented hate crime data between 1992 and 2014, found that compared to anti-Black and anti-Latino hate crimes, a higher proportion of perpetrators of anti-Asian hate crimes were people of color. However, 75% of perpetrators were actually white, according to data found by the University of Michigan.

“The way that the media is covering and the way that people are understanding anti-Asian hate at this moment, in some ways, draws attention to these long-standing anti-Asian biases in U.S. society,” Wong told NBC News. “But the racist kind of tropes that come along with it — especially that it’s predominantly Black people attacking Asian Americans who are elderly — there’s not really an empirical basis in that.”

Wong added, “This is really how crime is framed in the United States — it’s framed as the source is Black.”

SEE ALSO:

PepsiCo Celebrates Black Culinary Innovators Through Restaurant Residency Program In Las Vegas

Commentary: Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville’s Racist Tirade On Brand For Trump’s Fascist MAGA Movement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=178XrY_0iTmdcjt00

The post Black Man Hailed As Hero For Saving An Elderly Asian Man From Carjacker appeared first on NewsOne .

Comments / 4

Related
CBS DFW

Mexican drug lord — the "Boss of Bosses" — out of prison after 33 years

A veteran Mexican drug lord convicted of the murder of a U.S. undercover agent has been granted house arrest due to his deteriorating health, authorities said Tuesday. Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo was considered Mexico's most powerful drug trafficker when he was arrested for the murder of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena in 1985.Known as the "Boss of Bosses" ("Jefe de jefes"), the 76-year-old founder of the Guadalajara cartel has been in prison since 1989 and is blind in one eye and deaf in one ear."He needs treatment that cannot be given in prison because he has many...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

Georgia Prisoner Allegedly Swindled $11 Million From Billionaire Movie Mogul While in Jail

A 31-year-old man currently incarcerated in Georgia allegedly swindled $11 million, possibly more, from the comforts of his prison cell in a maximum-security facility. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Arthur Lee Cofield Jr. has been accused of impersonating billionaire Sidney Kimmel and fraudulently obtaining $11 million from his bank account. Cofield reportedly gained access to Kimmel’s Charles Schwab account to use the illegally elicited funds to purchase gold coins and a mansion in Buckhead.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
justpene50

Alabama Dad Allegedly Pours Boiling Water Down His Baby's Throat

Father allegedly poured boiling water down his baby's throat yesterday, Sunday ---Fox News. As reported by Fox News, a man allegedly poured boiling water down his 1-year-old daughter’s throat. Niktoria Lett shares the 1-year-old child named Royalty, with the suspect, Sneed.
TheDailyBeast

Man Fed Into Woodchipper in Alleged $500K Life Insurance Scheme, Court Hears

Authorities tasked with removing Bruce Saunders’ mutilated remains from a woodchipper might have thought the Australian’s death was the result of a grisly accident. According to prosecutors, that’s exactly what his three alleged killers intended.Saunders’ ex-partner, Sharon Graham, 61, and Gregory Lee Roser, 63, have both pleaded not guilty to charges of murder over Saunders’ horrendous death at a Queensland property in northeastern Australia in November 2017. The pair—who are being tried separately for the 54-year-old’s alleged killing—were part of a conspiracy with another man, Peter Koenig, to claim Saunders’ $500,000 life insurance policy, a court heard.Jurors in the case...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother did nothing to protect toddler from killer stepfather, court told

A mother whose son was killed by her boyfriend did “nothing to protect him” and tried to blame the toddler’s father for some of his injuries, a court has heard.Tamika Beaton, 25, put “her own interests” before those of 18-month-old Andrew Cawker, with “catastrophic” consequences, the Old Bailey was told on Tuesday.Andrew was repeatedly attacked by Beaton’s partner, 24-year-old postman Scott Coombe, in the months before his death on July 22 2019, jurors heard.His mother had allegedly been cheating on her son’s father, 31-year-old Ben Cawker, with Coombe, whom she met at a fitness class while trying to lose weight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Tuberville
Variety

Paul Haggis Allowed to Argue Church of Scientology Is Behind Rape Lawsuit, Judge Rules

A judge ruled on Friday that director Paul Haggis will be allowed to argue at his upcoming civil trial that the Church of Scientology is behind a rape allegation against him. Haggis is accused of raping publicist Haleigh Breest after a premiere in New York in January 2013. She sued him in 2017, and the case is set to go to trial next month. Haggis has claimed that the encounter was consensual, and that rape charge came in retaliation for his decision to leave the church and to become a vocal critic of it. Breest’s attorneys sought to block Haggis from pursuing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Black People#Carjacker#Hate Crime#Asian Americans#Miracle Mile Zone 7#Next Shark#Yahoo News
The Independent

Colorado baker who went to Supreme Court over gay wedding cake challenges ruling on transgender cake

A Colorado baker who made headlines for a partial Supreme Court victory over his opposition to a gay wedding cake is now challenging a ruling over a transgender cake.On Wednesday, the Associated Press reported that lawyers forJack Phillips appealed a court ruling made last year which found him in violation of the state’s anti-discrimination laws by refusing a transgender woman’s cake. He was ordered to pay the maximum amount under the state’s Anti Discrimination Act to the customer who sued for refusing her request to bake a cake that would celebrate her gender transition in 2017, the AP said.Autumn...
COLORADO STATE
Reason.com

Why Are Half of All U.S. Exonerations of Black Prisoners?

Black people represent less than 15 percent of the U.S. population, but they account for more than half of all exonerations, according to a new report released today. The National Registry of Exonerations releases an annual report each spring documenting trends in cases the previous year where people who have been convicted of crimes have subsequently been found guilty. Today's report delves into racial patterns of the 3,200 exonerations the registry has documented dating back to 1989.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsOne

NewsOne

New York City, NY
39K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsOne.com is your destination for news and information for and about Blacks in America. Filled with original stories, diverse opinions, photos, videos and polls, NewsOne is dedicated to deepening out audiences’ understanding about current events and their impact on black lives.

 https://newsone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy