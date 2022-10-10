ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Jaylon Johnson plans to play Thursday, is 'fuming' he couldn't face Justin Jefferson, hasn't fixed his endlessly beeping smoke detector

By Parkins Spiegel Show
670 The Score
670 The Score
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29ttBS_0iTmdCz700

(670 The Score) Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson missed his third straight game Sunday due to a quad injury, and he admitted a day later that it was a really hard one to sit out. That’s because Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson – a standard to which Johnson measures himself – went off for 12 catches for 154 yards while quarterback Kirk Cousins also set a team record by completing his first 17 pass attempts in Minnesota’s 29-22 win against Chicago.

“I ain’t going to lie you, I was fuming on the sideline,” Johnson said on the Parkins & Spiegel Show on Monday evening. “I’m like, ‘Dude, 17-for-17, 10-for-10, ain’t no way.’ I’m like, ‘I got to get back.’ It hurt … It hurt my heart just going out there on the sideline and just kind of watching the damage be done. I’m like, ‘I know that wouldn’t be going on on my watch.’ But at the end of the day, it’s bigger than just that one game. We’re going to see them again.”

While that was difficult to digest for Johnson, better news should be on the horizon. He’s nearing a return from injury and plans to play when the Bears (2-3) host the Commanders (1-4) on Thursday evening at Soldier Field. Johnson was listed as a full participant on the Bears’ injury report Monday, a designation that was more of an estimate because the team held a walk-through.

Asked if he’s expecting to play Thursday, Johnson responded, “100%, 100%.”

“I felt pretty good,” Johnson said. “Like you said, there wasn’t too much going on (Monday at Halas Hall) considering the game yesterday. We were just doing more so walk-throughs, but just getting a workout on my own, being able to move around again and just keep going through the progressions, just keep getting back in football shape, getting my legs back under me again. But it all feels really good. I just got to keep really pushing through, keep getting my body in tip-top shape and really just stay on the rehab and keep stretching and keep getting my strength and things right. And then hopefully be prepared and ready to go Thursday.”

You can listen to Johnson’s full interview on the Parkins & Spiegel Show by clicking here . In what’s become a long-running joke now, a smoke detector in Johnson’s home continued to beep in the background of the interview. Johnson has come to live with the beep for quite some time, because when you’re 23 and admittedly lazy about household maintenance and sleep well without any troubles, what’s the big fuss?

“I’m not going to lie to you – I tried to fix it,” Johnson said. “Everybody was like, ‘Oh, just press the button, press the button.’ I pressed the button. It didn’t do anything.”

So maybe you should change the battery?

“See, everybody has different ways to fix it, I guess,” Johnson said. “I mean, I do feel like I need to get up there, get a ladder and change the batteries. But the solution of pressing a button hasn’t worked.”

Listen live to 670 The Score via:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 1 team considered favorite to sign Odell Beckham

As Odell Beckham Jr. moves closer to recovering from his ACL injury and joining a team, one option appears to be standing out ahead of the others. Most NFL executives believe Beckham will ultimately rejoin the Los Angeles Rams, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The Rams have maintained good relations with Beckham and are familiar with his physical health, and he already has a rapport with Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay. The team also has the cap space to make Beckham a competitive offer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Athlon Sports

Here's Video Of Davante Adams Shoving A Cameraman To The Ground

Another week, another heartbreaking loss for the Las Vegas Raiders.  Despite leading for the entire first half and having an opportunity to tie the game late following a 48 yard touchdown strike, the Raiders elected to go for two and take the lead. They failed, and it left some, including star ...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
State
Minnesota State
Local
Illinois Sports
Athlon Sports

Look: Here's Another Angle Of The Davante Adams Push

Another angle of Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams shoving a photographer has emerged on social media this Tuesday.  Adams, who was visibly frustrated after the Raiders' tough 30-29 loss to the Chiefs on Monday night, unfortunately took his anger out on a cameraman.  A new video of ...
NFL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Matthew Stafford News

The Los Angeles Rams entered the 2022 season with aspirations of winning back-to-back Super Bowls. Unfortunately, the team has struggled on the offensive side of the ball this season. Following an upset loss to the Dallas Cowboys last weekend, the Rams sit at 2-3 on the year. Most of the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smoke Detector#Bears#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
670 The Score

670 The Score

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
236K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from Chicago, including the Bear, Cubs, White Sox and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/670thescore

Comments / 0

Community Policy