Jaylon Johnson plans to play Thursday, is 'fuming' he couldn't face Justin Jefferson, hasn't fixed his endlessly beeping smoke detector

(670 The Score) Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson missed his third straight game Sunday due to a quad injury, and he admitted a day later that it was a really hard one to sit out. That’s because Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson – a standard to which Johnson measures himself – went off for 12 catches for 154 yards while quarterback Kirk Cousins also set a team record by completing his first 17 pass attempts in Minnesota’s 29-22 win against Chicago.

“I ain’t going to lie you, I was fuming on the sideline,” Johnson said on the Parkins & Spiegel Show on Monday evening. “I’m like, ‘Dude, 17-for-17, 10-for-10, ain’t no way.’ I’m like, ‘I got to get back.’ It hurt … It hurt my heart just going out there on the sideline and just kind of watching the damage be done. I’m like, ‘I know that wouldn’t be going on on my watch.’ But at the end of the day, it’s bigger than just that one game. We’re going to see them again.”

While that was difficult to digest for Johnson, better news should be on the horizon. He’s nearing a return from injury and plans to play when the Bears (2-3) host the Commanders (1-4) on Thursday evening at Soldier Field. Johnson was listed as a full participant on the Bears’ injury report Monday, a designation that was more of an estimate because the team held a walk-through.

Asked if he’s expecting to play Thursday, Johnson responded, “100%, 100%.”

“I felt pretty good,” Johnson said. “Like you said, there wasn’t too much going on (Monday at Halas Hall) considering the game yesterday. We were just doing more so walk-throughs, but just getting a workout on my own, being able to move around again and just keep going through the progressions, just keep getting back in football shape, getting my legs back under me again. But it all feels really good. I just got to keep really pushing through, keep getting my body in tip-top shape and really just stay on the rehab and keep stretching and keep getting my strength and things right. And then hopefully be prepared and ready to go Thursday.”

You can listen to Johnson’s full interview on the Parkins & Spiegel Show by clicking here . In what’s become a long-running joke now, a smoke detector in Johnson’s home continued to beep in the background of the interview. Johnson has come to live with the beep for quite some time, because when you’re 23 and admittedly lazy about household maintenance and sleep well without any troubles, what’s the big fuss?

“I’m not going to lie to you – I tried to fix it,” Johnson said. “Everybody was like, ‘Oh, just press the button, press the button.’ I pressed the button. It didn’t do anything.”

So maybe you should change the battery?

“See, everybody has different ways to fix it, I guess,” Johnson said. “I mean, I do feel like I need to get up there, get a ladder and change the batteries. But the solution of pressing a button hasn’t worked.”

