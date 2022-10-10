My daughter's soccer coach told her he is concerned about putting her on the varsity team, a team with minimal talent at best, because of her size. She has a runners build and is an elite level athlete, medalist at state XC last fall as a sophomore and she has played club soccer at Elite level for the past 5 years. She also holds multiple school records for distance running. What do I do about this? She will not want me to get involved, but this is outrageous! Is it even legal? She is such a good person and 4.0 student— she definitely doesn't deserve this.

