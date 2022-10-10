Read full article on original website
Related
UPMATTERS
UP Wild Delta County to hold Nature Prayer Gathering this weekend
RAPID RIVER, Mich. (WJMN) – UP Wild Delta County has announced it will host a Nature Prayer Gathering this upcoming weekend. The church says the event will include time to reflect on nature, entering the wilderness, sharing thoughts and feelings, prayer, and a closing poem reading, followed by refreshments of tea and snacks.
UPMATTERS
Munising tradition continues with Pete Heyrman Award Scholarship dinner
MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) – A Munising man that hasn’t been able to watch his beloved Mustangs take the field for football since 1996, continues to give back to his community. On Saturday, October 15 at the Munising American Legion Post 131, the Pete Heyrman Award Scholarship Fish Fry...
UPMATTERS
Meeting planned to educate on Michigan ballot proposals
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The League of Women Voters of Marquette County has planned an educational and informational meeting to explain the ballot proposals for the upcoming November election. “Statewide Ballot Proposals: What Are They? What Would They Do?” will be held on Tuesday, October 18th from 7:00-9:00 p.m....
UPMATTERS
Marquette County 4-H and UPAWS host Community Service Club
GWINN, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette County 4-H partnered with UPAWS to create an event to help kids get involved in giving back to the community. “Today we’re having our first community service club meeting at UPAWS,” said Amanda Cady, the Marquette County 4-H AmeriCorps Aide. “The kids are going to come in and we’re going to teach them about the animal shelter, what they do here. We are going to make some animal blankets that we are going to donate back to the shelter. And, the kids are going to get a little bit of animal time. So, it’s going to be a fun time all around.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UPMATTERS
Gwinn Area Community Schools discusses Flag and Display policy
GWINN, Mich. (WJMN) – Gwinn Area Community Schools held a policy update meeting Monday. The meeting was open for public comment as they went over a policy about flags and displays in the school. This policy will only allow certain flags and materials to be displayed on school properties. The committee agreed that the policy was too restrictive.
WLUC
Historic statue restoration project completes in Dickinson County
VULCAN, Mich. (WLUC) - A historic Dickinson County statue has a new face. The restoration project of a 62-year-old wooden statue of a miner is now complete. As cars drive through Vulcan on US-2, the statue of a miner towers over the highway at the Iron Mountain Iron Mine. “Big...
wcsx.com
Michigan’s First Snowfall of the Season Just Happened
It’s only mid-October, but Michigan has already seen its first snowfall of the season. Thankfully, it’s not where I’m located, because I’m not even close to being ready to deal with the snow, cold and ice that is always a part of Michigan winters. Of course,...
UPMATTERS
Carla’s Restaurant owner shares hope for next chapter
KEWEENAW BAY, Mich. (WJMN) – Days after fire destroyed a restaurant and bar in Keweenaw Bay, Michigan State Police fire investigators were on site, looking for a cause of the flames. Carla’s Restaurant and Bar were part of a complex that included a small motel and a separate residence,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnmufm.org
Ishpeming woman arrested by deputy following Marquette crash
MARQUETTE, MI— An Ishpeming woman was arrested for drunk driving after she was involved in an accident in Marquette Friday. Around 3:30 p.m., the 55-year-old was westbound near 5th Street in a Taurus when the vehicle crossed the centerline and hit an eastbound Tesla head-on. A fully marked Sheriff’s patrol vehicle was directly behind the Tesla at the time of the crash.
WLUC
One arrested for OWI after 2-car crash in Sands Township
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette man has been arrested following a two-car crash in Sands Township early Wednesday morning. Michigan State Police Troopers from the Negaunee Post responded to the area of M553 and Olsen Road in Sands Township at around 2:20 a.m. where a head-on crash had happened. The crash completely blocked both lanes of M553.
Comments / 0