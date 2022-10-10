GWINN, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette County 4-H partnered with UPAWS to create an event to help kids get involved in giving back to the community. “Today we’re having our first community service club meeting at UPAWS,” said Amanda Cady, the Marquette County 4-H AmeriCorps Aide. “The kids are going to come in and we’re going to teach them about the animal shelter, what they do here. We are going to make some animal blankets that we are going to donate back to the shelter. And, the kids are going to get a little bit of animal time. So, it’s going to be a fun time all around.”

