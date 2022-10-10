LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Circa Resort and Casino won the North American Property of the Year award at the Global Gaming Awards Las Vegas 2022 for the second consecutive year. "It is an honor to receive this award from such a prestigious organization," said Derek Stevens, Owner, and CEO of Circa. "At Circa, we aim to provide guests with an elevated level of customer service and entertainment. This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and partners, and we look forward to continuing to show our guests the time of their lives."

