Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Virgin Hotels launches new sports watching lounge Skybox

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Sports fans throughout the valley can now cheer on their favorite team from the Virgin Hotels' newest sports lounge. Skybox upgrades the sports-watching experience with vibrant lighting and sound effects with a 360-degree view of the game. Guests can also pair the game with a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

New haunted maze, Halloween town events coming to Downtown Summerlin

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Downtown Summerlin is welcoming some new, spooky events ahead of Halloween this year. 'Vegas Haunt' and 'Vegas Halloween Town' will be open for residents to enjoy starting Tuesday, October 25, and will run through Halloween. On The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin, Vegas Halloween Town will...
LAS VEGAS, NV
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
news3lv.com

Lion Habitat Ranch hosts Lion's Breath of Yoga event

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — You've heard of yoga, goat yoga or wine yoga. But how about lion yoga?. The Lion Habitat Ranch in Henderson is hosting its annual Lion's Breath of Yoga event. Doc Phineas, who you might recognize from "Pawn Stars," joined us to share the details. The...
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Omega Mart in Las Vegas goes 21-plus for first 'grown-up' evening

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Omega Mart, the interactive art installation at AREA 15 in Las Vegas, is hosting its first adults-only night later this month. The arts company Meow Wolf announced that it will welcome only guests 21 and older for the "Night Shift" on Thursday, Oct. 27, starting at 7 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

First BrewDog Las Vegas location to open on rooftop near MGM Grand

Las Vegas (KSNV) — International beer brand, BrewDog, is bringing its brews to Las Vegas in a unique fashion this winter. The city will welcome the brand's first location on Friday, December 2, on the roof of the Showcase Mall on Las Vegas Blvd, offering guests 360-degree views of The Strip.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Mob Museum announces free admission for Nevada residents on Kefauver Day

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas announced it will recognize Kefauver Day by offering free admission to Nevada residents for one day next month. The museum will recognize Tuesday, Nov. 15, as Kefauver Day, named for U.S. Sen. Estes Kefauver of Tennessee, who played an instrumental role in bringing organized crime to public light.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners list

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Today is the BIG day!. One person will win a new home worth over $480,000 and also be in a special group of people that have helped raise over $1.4 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The winner of our Open House prize, a...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Exhibit on King Tut's tomb opens at Luxor Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new immersive exhibition on the tomb of King Tut is now open at Luxor Las Vegas. Imagine Exhibitions says the showcase celebrates the 100th anniversary of the discovery of King Tutankhamun’s tomb, considered the most preserved of any pharaoh to date. Guests can...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Iconic rooftop ice rink returns to The Cosmopolitan this winter

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A beloved and well-known elevated ice rink is making its return to the Las Vegas Strip for its eleventh season. The rink, located atop The Cosmopolitan casino, will be open to the public starting Tuesday, November 15, and will run through Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

G2E returns at pre-COVID attendance strength

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Global Gaming Expo, commonly known as G2E, has returned to Las Vegas for the 21st year, and based on observations from long-time exhibitors, attendance has returned to pre-pandemic numbers in the range of 27,000. Those attendance levels also reflect an important sign that the Las Vegas convention industry has returned to its important role of keeping hotel rooms occupied on weekdays.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Circa Resort and Casino wins North American property of the year

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Circa Resort and Casino won the North American Property of the Year award at the Global Gaming Awards Las Vegas 2022 for the second consecutive year. "It is an honor to receive this award from such a prestigious organization," said Derek Stevens, Owner, and CEO of Circa. "At Circa, we aim to provide guests with an elevated level of customer service and entertainment. This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and partners, and we look forward to continuing to show our guests the time of their lives."
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Free smoke detectors for Boulder City residents

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas community is giving back during Fire Prevention Week. Volunteers will install more than 100 free smoke alarms for Boulder City residents in need this Saturday. It's courtesy of the Rotary Club and the local American Red Cross chapter. MORE ON NEWS 3...
BOULDER CITY, NV
news3lv.com

Law enforcement creates partnerships in Faith & Blue initiative

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The bus headed out just after 9:00 am. A mixture of Metro Police officers and members of The Crossing Church on West Windmill on board. Up front, Sgt. Robert Hubbard took the microphone. “Every area in every city can have its unique problems,” he says....
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

24-Hour bingo returns to Arizona Charlie's this Halloween

Las Vegas (KSNV) — 24-Hour bingo is coming back to Arizona Charlie's this Halloween season. The casino announced Monday that both locations will bring the marathon starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, October 31, until 7 a.m. Tuesday, November 1. With a $4 buy-in, players will receive a grand...
LAS VEGAS, NV

