4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Does the Raider's 1–4 record mean it's time to start thinking about next season?Eugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
2 Michelin Star Japanese Restaurant in Las Vegas - Wakuda in The Venetian/The PalazzoDinh LeeLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Everything goes horribly wrong for the Rebels against San Jose StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Las Vegas stabbing suspect who killed two and wounded six identified as illegal alien from GuatemalaLauren JessopLas Vegas, NV
DISCOVERY Museum in Las Vegas opens new exhibit to inspire interest in healthcare
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — DISCOVERY Children's Museum in Las Vegas has opened a new exhibit to inspire interest in the field of healthcare. The museum hosted a grand opening ceremony in the ECO CITY gallery to unveil the new exhibit, which is sponsored by Intermountain Healthcare. Museum officials say...
Virgin Hotels launches new sports watching lounge Skybox
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Sports fans throughout the valley can now cheer on their favorite team from the Virgin Hotels' newest sports lounge. Skybox upgrades the sports-watching experience with vibrant lighting and sound effects with a 360-degree view of the game. Guests can also pair the game with a...
Registration now open for annual Great Santa Run in downtown Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Grab your Santa suits; it's almost time for the Great Santa Run. Registration for the 18th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run is now open, with the event returning to downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, December 3. This year's event includes both in-person and virtual...
New haunted maze, Halloween town events coming to Downtown Summerlin
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Downtown Summerlin is welcoming some new, spooky events ahead of Halloween this year. 'Vegas Haunt' and 'Vegas Halloween Town' will be open for residents to enjoy starting Tuesday, October 25, and will run through Halloween. On The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin, Vegas Halloween Town will...
Lion Habitat Ranch hosts Lion's Breath of Yoga event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — You've heard of yoga, goat yoga or wine yoga. But how about lion yoga?. The Lion Habitat Ranch in Henderson is hosting its annual Lion's Breath of Yoga event. Doc Phineas, who you might recognize from "Pawn Stars," joined us to share the details. The...
Omega Mart in Las Vegas goes 21-plus for first 'grown-up' evening
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Omega Mart, the interactive art installation at AREA 15 in Las Vegas, is hosting its first adults-only night later this month. The arts company Meow Wolf announced that it will welcome only guests 21 and older for the "Night Shift" on Thursday, Oct. 27, starting at 7 p.m.
First BrewDog Las Vegas location to open on rooftop near MGM Grand
Las Vegas (KSNV) — International beer brand, BrewDog, is bringing its brews to Las Vegas in a unique fashion this winter. The city will welcome the brand's first location on Friday, December 2, on the roof of the Showcase Mall on Las Vegas Blvd, offering guests 360-degree views of The Strip.
Human Nature talks new residency at South Point Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The last October show for Human Nature is Thursday night at South Point. They joined us to talk about performing at the South Point Showroom and when they will be back for some holiday cheer.
New 'fast casual' coffee shop 'The Parlour' to host three-day hiring event
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new valley coffee shop is looking to do some on-the-spot hiring during a three-day job fair planned for this weekend. The Parlour will be hosting the in-person hiring event starting Saturday, October 15, through Monday, October 17. Those interested in attending can stop by...
Mob Museum announces free admission for Nevada residents on Kefauver Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas announced it will recognize Kefauver Day by offering free admission to Nevada residents for one day next month. The museum will recognize Tuesday, Nov. 15, as Kefauver Day, named for U.S. Sen. Estes Kefauver of Tennessee, who played an instrumental role in bringing organized crime to public light.
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners list
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Today is the BIG day!. One person will win a new home worth over $480,000 and also be in a special group of people that have helped raise over $1.4 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The winner of our Open House prize, a...
Exhibit on King Tut's tomb opens at Luxor Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new immersive exhibition on the tomb of King Tut is now open at Luxor Las Vegas. Imagine Exhibitions says the showcase celebrates the 100th anniversary of the discovery of King Tutankhamun’s tomb, considered the most preserved of any pharaoh to date. Guests can...
Iconic rooftop ice rink returns to The Cosmopolitan this winter
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A beloved and well-known elevated ice rink is making its return to the Las Vegas Strip for its eleventh season. The rink, located atop The Cosmopolitan casino, will be open to the public starting Tuesday, November 15, and will run through Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.
Annual Courage Ball returns to raise money for treating Chron's, colitis
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The annual Courage Ball to raise awareness and funds for those fighting chronic diseases like Chron's and colitis is back for its third year. Jennifer Campbell and Renee Marshall joined us to talk more about it. Visit CourageBall.com to learn more.
G2E returns at pre-COVID attendance strength
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Global Gaming Expo, commonly known as G2E, has returned to Las Vegas for the 21st year, and based on observations from long-time exhibitors, attendance has returned to pre-pandemic numbers in the range of 27,000. Those attendance levels also reflect an important sign that the Las Vegas convention industry has returned to its important role of keeping hotel rooms occupied on weekdays.
Circa Resort and Casino wins North American property of the year
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Circa Resort and Casino won the North American Property of the Year award at the Global Gaming Awards Las Vegas 2022 for the second consecutive year. "It is an honor to receive this award from such a prestigious organization," said Derek Stevens, Owner, and CEO of Circa. "At Circa, we aim to provide guests with an elevated level of customer service and entertainment. This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and partners, and we look forward to continuing to show our guests the time of their lives."
Free smoke detectors for Boulder City residents
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas community is giving back during Fire Prevention Week. Volunteers will install more than 100 free smoke alarms for Boulder City residents in need this Saturday. It's courtesy of the Rotary Club and the local American Red Cross chapter. MORE ON NEWS 3...
South Point Hotel hosts race week celebration with Budweiser Clydesdales
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — South Point Hotel is kicking off race week with a NASCAR celebration. Racing fans can celebrate the beginning of South Point 400 with retired NASCAR drivers Thursday night. Meet a variety of racing legends and fans at 6 p.m. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Virgin...
Law enforcement creates partnerships in Faith & Blue initiative
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The bus headed out just after 9:00 am. A mixture of Metro Police officers and members of The Crossing Church on West Windmill on board. Up front, Sgt. Robert Hubbard took the microphone. “Every area in every city can have its unique problems,” he says....
24-Hour bingo returns to Arizona Charlie's this Halloween
Las Vegas (KSNV) — 24-Hour bingo is coming back to Arizona Charlie's this Halloween season. The casino announced Monday that both locations will bring the marathon starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, October 31, until 7 a.m. Tuesday, November 1. With a $4 buy-in, players will receive a grand...
