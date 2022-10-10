Read full article on original website
MDI Boys Soccer Beats GSA 2-1
The MDI Trojans beat the GSA Eagles 2-1 on Wednesday afternoon, October 12th in Blue Hill. MDI opened the scoring with 35 seconds left in the 1st Half, with a goal by Cole Watson assisted by Phil Catanese. The Trojans led 1-0 at the end of the 1st Half. MDI...
John Bapst Nips Ellsworth 1-0 with Goal in Final Minute
The Ellsworth Eagles and John Bapst Crusaders looked to be heading to a 0-0 draw at the end of the regulation, until Jon Pangburn converted a corner kick with less than a minute left, and gave John Bapst a 1-0 win over Ellsworth in Ellsworth Wednesday night. Cooper Mitchell was...
MDI Volleyball Defeats Narraguagus 3-0 [PHOTOS]
The MDI Trojans Volleyball Team handed the Narraguagus Knights just their 2nd loss of the season, beating them 3-0 on the road in Harrington on Tuesday, October 11th. The individual set scores were 25-23, 25-22, 25-23. MDI Stat Leaders. Claire Moore: 6 kills, 1 block. Molly Ritter: 1 ace, 10...
Flood Watch Issued for Bangor + Downeast Ahead of Soaking Rain
A soaking rain is in the forecast for much of Maine, beginning Thursday night. The National Weather Service in Caribou is calling for a drenching rain for much of Maine. Rain is expected to move into the state Thursday night, into Friday evening. Forecasters expect about three inches of rainfall for the Bangor area. The Greenville area may see over four inches of rainfall, with the Downeast areas expecting around two-and-a-half inches of rain.
Sumner Forced to Continue Remote Learning on Tuesday October 11
Students at the Charles Sumner Memorial Learning Center in Sullivan will be forced to continue remote learning on Tuesday October 11th as they are still waiting for the approval from the State Fire Marshall's Office to access the building. That being said, Superintendent Eastman hopes to be able to issue...
Team Hope Walk at Ellsworth High School Sunday Oct 9th
Huntington's Disease Society of America (HDSA) announces the Maine Team Hope Walk. This is the largest fundraising event of the year. And it occurs each and every year in an effort to support the fight to improve the lives of people affected with Huntington's Disease. When and Where. Sunday October...
2022 Halloween Candy for Ledgelawn Residents in Bar Harbor
This goes under the category of "It Takes a Village", and it certainly does to make Halloween memorable for Bar Harbor's and the Island's children! Ledgelawn Avenue in Bar Harbor is where many children not only in Bar Harbor, but on the Island go trick-or-treating. It really is Halloween Central! Children carpool in and it can overwhelm residents, who hand out candy to all the kids. That's where you can help! For many years, and again this year, the Bar Harbor Hannaford has set up a donation box for bags of candy that will be given to Ledgelawn Avenue residents to hand out on Halloween. You can purchase bag(s) of candy and just put it in the box as you leave the store.
Now This is an Ice Shack, And It is For Sale in Hancock
Facebook is great for a couple of things. One for me is to keep in touch and see photos of friends and family that live miles and miles away. But Facebook is also great for being an alternative to yard sales. And you don’t have to leave "whereever you are" to see what people have for sale.
5th Annual Running for Rides – Mary Parker Memorial Race Saturday October 15th
Mary Parker worked for Island Connections as the Transportation Coordinator for 7 years before she had to step down as a result of her cancer diagnosis and treatment schedule. The Annual Running for Rides Race was created to honor and celebrate Mary's passion for Island Connections, its mission, and the volunteers who provide the rides for the Island community.
Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry Ellsworth Moves to New Location
The well known Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry of Ellsworth completed their move earlier this week and opened at their new location on Downeast Highway. To say the new location is an improvement is an understatement. From approximately 500 feet on the Bucksport Road, to the new location at 137 Downeast Highway which has 3,200 square feet of shopping space, is very cool.
Holden Police Identify the Person Killed in a Crash on Route 1A
Holden Police have released the identity of a person who died Monday morning after their car hit a pickup truck on Route 1A. The crash happened about three-quarters of a mile from the I-395 overpass, on outer Wilson Street, near Granville Stone and Hearth. Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley says the initial investigation suggests a car, driven by Joseph Wadman, 62, of Ellsworth drifted across the center line and struck an oncoming pickup truck. Wadman died at the scene. No one else was hurt in the crash.
Pet of the Week: Check Out This Sweet & Spicy Pepperoncini
If you're looking to add a little spice to your life, the SPCA of Hancock County has just the kitty for you!. Annie Chalmers, a Medical Technician at the SPCA of Hancock County, says this little kitty is sweet, with just the right amount of heat. "Pepperoncini, a brown tiger,...
Pet Of The Week: Duncan, The Sweet Hound Dog
Check out this dapper dog, Duncan! He's the SPCA of Hancock County's "Pet of the Week!" "With his gorgeous brindle coat and velvety ears, you won’t want to stop petting this 7-month-old pup!" Executive Director of the SPCA of Hancock County, Nicole Rediker, says that Duncan would be best...
Corey Bagley Named Hancock County Sheriff Chief Deputy
Last week, Hancock County Chief Deputy Patrick Kane signed off for the last time after 35 years of service with the Hancock County Sheriff's Department. Today, October 4th, Lieutenant Corey Bagley was named Chief Deputy. Chief Deputy Bagley brings over 30 years of law enforcement experience to include Patrol Deputy,...
Town of Bar Harbor’s Recycling Facility and Transfer Station Begins Winter Hours October 1st
Effective Saturday, October 1st and running through Wednesday, May 31st the Town of Bar Harbor has switched their Recycling Center and Transfer Station to their Winter Hours. The Recycling Facility and Transfer Station will be open on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. They will also be open on Thursday and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
Meet the 7 Candidates for the Ellsworth City Council – October 18
The 7 candidates running for 3 seats on Ellsworth's City Council will gather for an in-person forum on Tuesday, October 18th from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at The Grand Theater., in downtown Ellsworth. The forum is open to the public and free of charge. The forum is expected to include.
Happy Son’s Day – 2022
Today, September 28th is National Son's Day! The Day has also been celebrated on March 4th since 2018, but it's so nice, let's celebrate it twice!. We are blessed to have 2 sons! Craig who is 32 and Collin who is 31. They couldn't be more different, but they are both fantastic in their own way!
Town of Bar Harbor Wants Your Opinion on Housing
In an effort to help foster the development of diverse and affordable housing options for workers in the community, the Town of Bar Harbor wants to hear from the community. It specifically wants to hear from area residents who work, or would like to work, in Bar Harbor but for whom availability and affordability presents a challenge. Data is needed to help drive future decision-making.
Two Small Maine Towns Named Among the Best to Visit in America
There are really two kinds of small towns in Maine. There's the small towns that people who have lived their entire life in Maine have never visited or maybe never even heard of. There's also small towns that have become so well-known and popular, that residents of the state don't even think of them as small towns anymore. They still are small towns, and two of them were recently honored by US News & World Report as two of the best small towns in America to visit.
More People Than You Think Can Stay at a Ronald McDonald House
If you're under the impression that only parents with children in the hospital can stay at a Maine Ronald McDonald House, think again. Before I get into details about who's eligible to stay at a Ronald McDonald House, let's talk a little about what they do there. Ronald McDonald Houses in Bangor and Portland offer comfort and shelter to families of sick children. Instead of staying in an impersonal hotel (and having to pay for it), parents and siblings can stay in the homey environment of a Ronald McDonald House. While they still have their own room, they also have access to a kitchen for midnight snacking, while also having volunteers there to cook delicious meals. There's a comradery and support system created by the environment of families experiencing similar challenges while living in the same place. I chatted with Bangor's House Manager Whitney Linscott recently about these very special facilities in Maine, including the Ronald McDonald rooms in Bangor's Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center and Portland's Maine Medical Center.
