Bucksport, ME

WDEA AM 1370

MDI Boys Soccer Beats GSA 2-1

The MDI Trojans beat the GSA Eagles 2-1 on Wednesday afternoon, October 12th in Blue Hill. MDI opened the scoring with 35 seconds left in the 1st Half, with a goal by Cole Watson assisted by Phil Catanese. The Trojans led 1-0 at the end of the 1st Half. MDI...
BLUE HILL, ME
WDEA AM 1370

MDI Volleyball Defeats Narraguagus 3-0 [PHOTOS]

The MDI Trojans Volleyball Team handed the Narraguagus Knights just their 2nd loss of the season, beating them 3-0 on the road in Harrington on Tuesday, October 11th. The individual set scores were 25-23, 25-22, 25-23. MDI Stat Leaders. Claire Moore: 6 kills, 1 block. Molly Ritter: 1 ace, 10...
HARRINGTON, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Flood Watch Issued for Bangor + Downeast Ahead of Soaking Rain

A soaking rain is in the forecast for much of Maine, beginning Thursday night. The National Weather Service in Caribou is calling for a drenching rain for much of Maine. Rain is expected to move into the state Thursday night, into Friday evening. Forecasters expect about three inches of rainfall for the Bangor area. The Greenville area may see over four inches of rainfall, with the Downeast areas expecting around two-and-a-half inches of rain.
BANGOR, ME
Sports
WDEA AM 1370

Team Hope Walk at Ellsworth High School Sunday Oct 9th

Huntington's Disease Society of America (HDSA) announces the Maine Team Hope Walk. This is the largest fundraising event of the year. And it occurs each and every year in an effort to support the fight to improve the lives of people affected with Huntington's Disease. When and Where. Sunday October...
ELLSWORTH, ME
WDEA AM 1370

2022 Halloween Candy for Ledgelawn Residents in Bar Harbor

This goes under the category of "It Takes a Village", and it certainly does to make Halloween memorable for Bar Harbor's and the Island's children! Ledgelawn Avenue in Bar Harbor is where many children not only in Bar Harbor, but on the Island go trick-or-treating. It really is Halloween Central! Children carpool in and it can overwhelm residents, who hand out candy to all the kids. That's where you can help! For many years, and again this year, the Bar Harbor Hannaford has set up a donation box for bags of candy that will be given to Ledgelawn Avenue residents to hand out on Halloween. You can purchase bag(s) of candy and just put it in the box as you leave the store.
BAR HARBOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Now This is an Ice Shack, And It is For Sale in Hancock

Facebook is great for a couple of things. One for me is to keep in touch and see photos of friends and family that live miles and miles away. But Facebook is also great for being an alternative to yard sales. And you don’t have to leave "whereever you are" to see what people have for sale.
HANCOCK, ME
#Linus School Sports#Hal#Sumner Boys Soccer Falls#Tigers
WDEA AM 1370

Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry Ellsworth Moves to New Location

The well known Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry of Ellsworth completed their move earlier this week and opened at their new location on Downeast Highway. To say the new location is an improvement is an understatement. From approximately 500 feet on the Bucksport Road, to the new location at 137 Downeast Highway which has 3,200 square feet of shopping space, is very cool.
ELLSWORTH, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Holden Police Identify the Person Killed in a Crash on Route 1A

Holden Police have released the identity of a person who died Monday morning after their car hit a pickup truck on Route 1A. The crash happened about three-quarters of a mile from the I-395 overpass, on outer Wilson Street, near Granville Stone and Hearth. Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley says the initial investigation suggests a car, driven by Joseph Wadman, 62, of Ellsworth drifted across the center line and struck an oncoming pickup truck. Wadman died at the scene. No one else was hurt in the crash.
HOLDEN, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Pet Of The Week: Duncan, The Sweet Hound Dog

Check out this dapper dog, Duncan! He's the SPCA of Hancock County's "Pet of the Week!" "With his gorgeous brindle coat and velvety ears, you won’t want to stop petting this 7-month-old pup!" Executive Director of the SPCA of Hancock County, Nicole Rediker, says that Duncan would be best...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Corey Bagley Named Hancock County Sheriff Chief Deputy

Last week, Hancock County Chief Deputy Patrick Kane signed off for the last time after 35 years of service with the Hancock County Sheriff's Department. Today, October 4th, Lieutenant Corey Bagley was named Chief Deputy. Chief Deputy Bagley brings over 30 years of law enforcement experience to include Patrol Deputy,...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Town of Bar Harbor’s Recycling Facility and Transfer Station Begins Winter Hours October 1st

Effective Saturday, October 1st and running through Wednesday, May 31st the Town of Bar Harbor has switched their Recycling Center and Transfer Station to their Winter Hours. The Recycling Facility and Transfer Station will be open on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. They will also be open on Thursday and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
BAR HARBOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Happy Son’s Day – 2022

Today, September 28th is National Son's Day! The Day has also been celebrated on March 4th since 2018, but it's so nice, let's celebrate it twice!. We are blessed to have 2 sons! Craig who is 32 and Collin who is 31. They couldn't be more different, but they are both fantastic in their own way!
BANGOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Town of Bar Harbor Wants Your Opinion on Housing

In an effort to help foster the development of diverse and affordable housing options for workers in the community, the Town of Bar Harbor wants to hear from the community. It specifically wants to hear from area residents who work, or would like to work, in Bar Harbor but for whom availability and affordability presents a challenge. Data is needed to help drive future decision-making.
BAR HARBOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Two Small Maine Towns Named Among the Best to Visit in America

There are really two kinds of small towns in Maine. There's the small towns that people who have lived their entire life in Maine have never visited or maybe never even heard of. There's also small towns that have become so well-known and popular, that residents of the state don't even think of them as small towns anymore. They still are small towns, and two of them were recently honored by US News & World Report as two of the best small towns in America to visit.
MAINE STATE
WDEA AM 1370

More People Than You Think Can Stay at a Ronald McDonald House

If you're under the impression that only parents with children in the hospital can stay at a Maine Ronald McDonald House, think again. Before I get into details about who's eligible to stay at a Ronald McDonald House, let's talk a little about what they do there. Ronald McDonald Houses in Bangor and Portland offer comfort and shelter to families of sick children. Instead of staying in an impersonal hotel (and having to pay for it), parents and siblings can stay in the homey environment of a Ronald McDonald House. While they still have their own room, they also have access to a kitchen for midnight snacking, while also having volunteers there to cook delicious meals. There's a comradery and support system created by the environment of families experiencing similar challenges while living in the same place. I chatted with Bangor's House Manager Whitney Linscott recently about these very special facilities in Maine, including the Ronald McDonald rooms in Bangor's Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center and Portland's Maine Medical Center.
BANGOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

WDEA AM 1370

