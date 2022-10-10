Read full article on original website
High School Football Look Ahead: Week 9 Preview
Wauseon (6-2, 5-1 NWOAL) @ Archbold (7-1, 5-1 NWOAL) 7pm. Archbold has won the last five meetings between the Fulton County rivals and this year’s contest has playoff and league title implications. Both teams have one-league loss (to Liberty Center) and the loser of this game will fall out...
Stryker @ North Central Volleyball
PIONEER – Emma Fulk went 21/21 hitting and added 10 digs to help Stryker past North Central. Sage Woolace chipped in with 19 digs for the Panthers. Macie Gendron had 17 assists for the Eagles and Isabelle Burnett recorded nine digs. Stryker d. North Central 25-15, 25-18, 25-17 Stryker...
Archbold @ Evergreen Volleyball
METAMORA – Archbold secured their third straight league title with a 25-21, 25-13, 15-25, 25-5 win at Evergreen. The Bluestreaks, who finish the year 19-3 overall, were led by Keely Culler with 16 kills and 13 assists while Chaney Brodbeck had 14 kills, 17 assists, and nine digs. Evergreen...
Hilltop @ Pettisville Volleyball
PETTISVILLE – Hilltop locked up at least a share of a second consecutive BBC title with a four-set win at Pettisville in a battle of unbeatens in the BBC. Joscelyn Layman tallied 39 assists to front the Hilltop attack while Gabby Rodriguez added 20 kills and Jayma Bailey was 28/29 serving with six aces.
Montpelier @ Fayette Volleyball
FAYETTE – The Locos outlasted Fayette 26-24 in the opening set on their way to a win at the Eagles Nest in three sets. Kelsie Bumb led the Montpelier stats with 20 assists and 14 digs and Lyla Mahan added 11 digs. Hannah Towns-Hall went 25/28 hitting for Fayette...
Gregory “Greg” Brown (1964-2022)
Gregory “Greg” Allan Brown, age 58, of Delta, passed away Wednesday morning, October 12, 2022 at Blue Creek Healthcare in Whitehouse, Ohio. He was born at City Hospital in Akron, Ohio on August 5, 1964 to the late Peter Brown and Marjorie (Horning) Brown. Greg graduated from Sandusky...
Mary Oyer (1931-2022)
Mary Avonne (Barnes) Oyer, age 90, of Wauseon, passed away on October 10, 2022, in Toledo. Mary was born on December 6, 1931, in Wauseon to the late Clyde and Ilah (Andrews) Barnes. On June 12, 1955, Mary married Vernon John Oyer, who survives. Mary was a lifelong member of...
Albert “Frank” Marks (1938-2022)
Albert Franklin “Frank” Marks, age 83, of Edon, Ohio and formerly of LaGrange, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at his residence in Edon, Ohio. Frank served in the US Army from 1956-1959 and was a Private First Class. He worked on the Great Lakes as a Merchant Marine.
Donald Durham (1930-2022)
Donald L. Durham , 92, passed away at Fulton Manor Nursing Home on Friday, October 7, 2022. Don was born to the late Earl and Estella (Hornish) Durham on July 26, 1930. Don graduated from Liberty Center High School in 1948 and on June 6, 1951 he married the love of his life Marlene J. Harmon who preceded him in death in August, 2014.
Michael Moore (1950-2022)
Michael D. Moore, 72, of West Unity, passed away October 11, 2022. He was born July 13, 1950 to Melvin and Marvel Moore. On June 16, 1973 he married Carol Ann Waterston. He served in the U.S. Army after graduating from Montpelier High School where he was stationed in South Korea.
Cathy Hardy (1965-2022)
Cathy Sue Hardy, age 57, of Archbold, passed away in her home on September 22, 2022. Cathy worked as a tow motor operator at Sauder Manufacturing. Cathy was born on April 15, 1965, in Defiance, Ohio to the late Wayne and Carol (Rohe) Hardy. She was a Tinora High School Graduate.
Mary Jo Moore (1934-2022)
Mary Jo Moore, 88, of Montpelier passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Hillside Country Living in rural Bryan. She was born on June 12, 1934 in Montpelier to Theodore and Ida L. (Lautermilch) Govin. Mary Jo graduated from Montpelier High School in 1952, then earned her nursing degree as...
Marlene Fox
Marlene Fox, age 85, passed away on October 7, 2022, following a long struggle living with Alzheimer’s Disease. She was residing at Inspired Living at Ivy Ridge, a memory care facility in Saint Petersburg, Florida, under the care of Suncoast Hospice of Saint Petersburg. Marlene was born in Bryan,...
West Unity Continues Memorial Park Updates With New Playground
PLAY … A brand-new colorful Burke playground can be seen at Memorial Park in West Unity. The set was purchased and assembled through Snyder Recreation and is open for all. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) On October 5, 2022, West Unity Memorial Park officially opened their brand-new playground to...
Sauder Village Welcomes New President & CEO
Archbold, OH – Sauder Village welcomes Dr. Kiersten F. Latham as the organization’s new President and Chief Executive Officer. Kiersten succeeds Debbie Sauder David who has retired after 22 years of service to Sauder Village, Ohio’s largest living history destination. Kiersten has spent her career working and...
FULTON COUNTY FAIR BOARD: Board Approves Displaying Of Eyes Of Freedom Memorial
FAIR BOARD … Fulton County Fair Board hears updates of the upcoming Spooktacular, scheduled at the fairgrounds October 13 through October 16. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) Fulton County Fair Board began their meeting at 7:00 p.m. on October 6 in Fulton Hall. Following a call to order the...
Hicksville Police Make Arrest After Man Assaulted With Aluminum Bat
On October 10, 2022 at approximately 7:08 pm, the Defiance County 911 Communications Center received a 911 call reporting an assault involving a male being struck in the head and back with a bat. Officers responded to the area of Beech and S. Bryan Street in the Village of Hicksville.
WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Port Authority Meets With Commissioners To Discuss Housing Possibilities
PORT AUTHORITY … Port Authority President Dave Newcomer was present at the October 3, 2022 Williams County Commissioners meeting along with Dawn Fitzcharles and Bill Martin, to give an update to the commissioners on what the organization has been accomplishing. (PHOTO BY REBECCCA MILLER, STAFF) Williams County Commissioners filled...
