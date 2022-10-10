Read full article on original website
Related
The Gran Turismo Collection Is The Best Supercar Collection In The UK And It's Up For Sale
The group of cars you see here is called the Gran Turismo Collection. The collection spans 50 years of automotive history and belongs to one person. The entire collection will be auctioned off by RM Sotheby's in London on 5 November 2022. What we have here is a prime example...
Ferrari Unveils Its First-Ever SUV—And It’s Stunning
Enzo Ferrari, the founder of the iconic Italian exotic carmaker that bears his name, purportedly vowed never to produce a four-door car. But in a shifting market where nearly 80% of vehicles purchased in America are now trucks, vans, and SUVs, even a venerable brand must adapt. Thus, Ferrari has just unveiled its first four-door, four-seat, four-wheel-drive vehicle. And though it doesn’t call it an SUV, that’s exactly what the $400,000 (estimated base price) Purosangue is.
2024 Kia EV9 Electric SUV Spied With High-Tech Interior And Expansive Infotainment System
It's been a little more than a year since the Kia Concept EV9 debuted as a preview of what to expect from an electric Telluride SUV. But while concepts can sometimes take many years to arrive on the market, the Kia EV9 is set to launch next year already, and as a result, development mules have been spied on multiple occasions. We've even seen what appears to be a high-performance version complete with Recaro seats and a roll cage.
Electric Startup Rivian Recalls Almost All Of Its Vehicles For Wheels That Could Fall Off
EV startup Rivian has experienced the highs and the lows of vehicle production in its short time with us, and just as one thing goes well, another goes badly. The automaker recently announced strong Q3 financial results and has agreed to work with Mercedes-Benz on electric vans, but it has also had to contend with a judge's ruling that endangers its new Georgia production facility. As if that's not stressful enough, the automaker has now had to roll out a recall that affects some 13,000 vehicles. That number would be relatively small for almost any other brand, but Rivian has only produced around 14,300 EVs this year so far.
RELATED PEOPLE
Owners Have TikTok Tantrum Over Turo Porsche Boxster Being Driven Like A Sports Car
A Florida couple has taken to TikTok to share tracking information on renters of their 2013 Porsche Boxster. The couple's video, shown below, reveals they use third-party consumer-facing GPS tracking to keep an eye on their 987-generation Boxster while it is out on a rental via Turo. Turo is a...
Dodge Will Show A New Dodge Daytona SRT Electric Muscle Car At SEMA
It's always fascinating reflecting on the different ways that various automakers approach the same sort of issues. For example, Dodge recently revealed an all-electric muscle car concept called the Charger Daytona SRT Concept, informing the public that the HEMI V8 is all but dead. On the other side of Detroit, you have Ford and its new combustion-powered Mustang, with the Blue Oval promising to keep its V8 alive as long as possible. And while the new Ford Mustang will be nearly impossible for aftermarket tuners to upgrade, Dodge has said that its future muscle cars will embrace the tuning culture.
Porsche Sued For $300 Million By High-End Miami Car Dealership
The Collection is a multi-franchise dealership in Coral Gables, Miami. It specializes in high-end vehicles, including Porsche. The Collection is now suing Porsche Cars North America and Porsche Latin America for $300 million for not supplying pool cars to the dealership. According to the high-end dealership, Porsche violates Florida's dealership laws by restricting vehicle access. Not ideal in a state where a 2022 Porsche 911 Cabriolet sits on the floor for no more than five minutes.
42 Classic Cars Now On Display At The Bentley Heritage Collection
Part of Bentley's Crewe factory has been repurposed to store members of the brand's Heritage Fleet. If you're out of the loop, these are the cars Bentley has deemed so unique that they must be kept and preserved as an example. Models like the first Bentley Continental are held in the fleet, which now has a new home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2011 Range Rover Is The Meeting Point Of Luxury And Performance
This incredible SUV is a stout Utility vehicle with power unlike any other. The longest time, the Range Rover has been one of the most luxurious vehicles that you could find on the European automotive market. Combining a big SUV frame with some pretty good performance and a very luxurious interior, it's easy to see why they are so popular these days. Even models made decades ago get a lot of attention from Automotive enthusiasts with a keen eye for these Comfort focused automobiles. So what makes them so special? Well, this particular Range Rover, selling on Bring a Trailer, might just be a great example to show off all of the positive attributes that made this car iconic in the mainstream.
2023 Polestar 3 Electric SUV Arrives With 517 HP And 300-Mile Range Ready To Fight The Porsche Cayenne
For over a year, Polestar has been laying out the pieces that'll make up the Polestar 3 for over a year now. After a year of teasing the SUV, the electric car aimed right at the Porsche Cayenne is finally here. It debuts with the design language we first saw previewed in the Polestar Precept Concept, which will appear as the Polestar 5 in 2024.
David Donner Smashes Bentley Pikes Peak Record With Porsche 911 Turbo S
This year's Pikes Peak International Hill Climb was a bit less enjoyable for the drivers than the last outing. Serious fog and slippery conditions made it nearly impossible for most entrants to achieve what they normally could in the dry. But the organizers of the event don't want teams to wait another year for ideal conditions anymore.
LEAKED: New Tesla Supercharger Locations In The USA
Tesla recently published the details about its upcoming Supercharger stations on its website. The information was only online briefly before it was removed, but it was more than enough for Twitter's Supercharger King to map the new locations. Supercharger King's account exists to notify the public of Supercharger updates in North America, and he also runs a separate account for tracking updates to Rivian's Adventure Network.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Used Audi R8 V10 Engine Costs More Than A New Corolla
If you head down to your local Cars and Coffee meet, it's not uncommon to spot one or two vehicles sporting an engine swap. We've seen Mazda RX-7s with LS V8s, and even a Nissan 350Z with a Bentley W12 engine. With enough time and money (and patience), any build is possible.
Porsche Club Of America Giving Away A Very Special 2023 Porsche 911 Cabriolet For Just $50
When it comes to sports cars, there are few better than the Porsche 911. This legendary vehicle has been around for over half a century and has evolved into a car that is nothing short of magical. The Porsche 911 is estimated to be the most collectible of all sports cars and has a massively loyal following across the globe, but nowhere is the love for this car as strong as it is in America. The United States has the largest Porsche club in the world, and it is one of the most active. The Porsche Club of America (PCA) holds a yearly raffle come fall. This year, it's giving away one of the best prizes in its long and illustrious history: a 2023 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America.
BMW Rolls Out Free Over-The-Air Software Updates For 7 Series, iX, i4, And 2 Series
In the wake of a recent report from vehicle connectivity expert VNC, which said that the subscription service industry would be here to stay and would only continue to grow, many are preparing for a world in which you only pay for the features you want and are most likely to use regularly in your car. There are pros and cons to this, but it will be a little while yet before paying to unlock additional functionality becomes the norm. Until then, BMW is rolling out free software updates, perhaps in an effort to show goodwill after receiving public backlash from those who thought they'd lose access to options they had already paid for. Some 3.8 million vehicles will benefit, and there are ten new functions to look forward to.
New CLE63 Coupe To Replace Mercedes-AMG C63 And AMG E53 Spied For The First Time
In case you missed it, Mercedes-Benz has decided that it offers too many products. Thus, it is getting rid of some unnecessary niche fillers and presenting a new lineup of luxury cars that should be more distinguishable from one another. This decision is most evident in the coupes that Mercedes offers, with the C-Class and E-Class coupes set to be replaced by one model that will bridge the gap between the two.
The Solo Concept Is A One-Seat Three-Wheel EV Controlled By A Joystick
The French are often at the forefront of style and design. The country's automotive sector is no different and, over the years, Gallic motorcars have earned a reputation for being left-field and quirky. It seems Renault-owned Mobilize wants to take this tradition into the personal mobility sector, as evidenced by the new Solo Concept.
Ford Rat Rod With E30 BMW Heart Is A Hot Wheels Champion
Michael Charalambous is the winner of the UK leg of the global Hot Wheels Legends Tour, where builders of cars all over the world compete to have their ride immortalized in die-cast. Judges spent the day pouring over the ten finalists in front of a live audience, only for Charalambous to be crowned the winner. Now, Charalambous and his creation, The Misfit, will go to represent the UK on the global stage.
New Porsche Configurator Is Here To Ruin Your Productivity
A new revision of the community-favorite Porsche Configurator is rolling out in Germany as we speak (heck, by the time you read this, that link may lead to the updated one). We couldn't be happier, as the brand's configurator is one of the most in-depth out there. Recently, Porsche updated...
Hyundai Working On World's Most Advanced Infotainment System
Hyundai Mobis, the automotive brand's parts maker and supplier, is looking to make the world's best infotainment systems. That's why the subsidiary has teamed up with Swiss software company Luxoft to create a system worthy of that title. Both are currently working on a new Infotainment Cockpit Controller MIS (Mobis Infotainment System), described as "the most advanced system."
CarBuzz.com
60K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 0