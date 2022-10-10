In the wake of a recent report from vehicle connectivity expert VNC, which said that the subscription service industry would be here to stay and would only continue to grow, many are preparing for a world in which you only pay for the features you want and are most likely to use regularly in your car. There are pros and cons to this, but it will be a little while yet before paying to unlock additional functionality becomes the norm. Until then, BMW is rolling out free software updates, perhaps in an effort to show goodwill after receiving public backlash from those who thought they'd lose access to options they had already paid for. Some 3.8 million vehicles will benefit, and there are ten new functions to look forward to.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 9 HOURS AGO