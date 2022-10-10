Read full article on original website
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Football: ‘Hopefully more touchdowns come’: Harrison catches 3 TDs, rewrites Buckeyes’ record books in 49-20 win at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio State downs Michigan State 49-20The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud’s historic day leads No. 3 Buckeyes to first road win of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: Charley scores twice, leads No. 24 Ohio State to 7-1 win over OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
WILX-TV
Students, lawmakers respond to Michigan State University President’s resignation
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley gave his notice of resignation to the Board of Trustees on Thursday. In his resignation letter, Stanley said he “lost confidence in the action of the current Board of Trustees and I cannot in good conscience continue to serve this board as constituted.”
WILX-TV
In My View: There is no clear-cut pre-season favorite on the men’s side
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Quietly Big Ten basketball media days were held this week and for the first time in a long time, there is no clear-cut pre-season favorite on the men’s side. Indiana is picked first, Michigan third, and MSU fourth, but no one really knows how accurate...
WILX-TV
Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley resigns
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University President Dr. Samuel Stanley gave his notice of resignation to the Board of Trustees on Thursday. The resignation is effective 90 days from Thursday, which is Jan. 11, 2023. “It has been my privilege to serve this great institution and the students....
WILX-TV
In My View: MSU needs to satisfy the fans
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - I agree with Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker, put a good product that wins on the field and the fans at Spartan Stadium won’t depart early as they’ve done the past two home games against Minnesota and Ohio State. I say fans who...
WILX-TV
MSU Federal Credit Union announces $5.5M gift to support Michigan State University art programs
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - $5.5 million dollars of a gift commitment from the MSU Federal Credit Union is expected to advance multiple art programs over the next five years. MSU announced on Tuesday that the new arts strategy will connect communities with three pillars including integrating arts into the educational experience, research, and campus infrastructure and placemaking.
WILX-TV
Transgender coach at Lansing Community College breaks down barriers
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Layne Ingram went from the Waverly High School basketball team to a top 10 scorer at the University of Michigan. His run in maize and blue took him to the WNBA, and then back to Lansing Community College to coach. “For me, I always knew that...
WILX-TV
Tip Time Announced For Aircraft Carrier Game
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s November 11th aircraft carrier basketball game in San Diego against Gonzaga will tip off at 6:30pm Michigan time. That’s 3:30pm on the West Coast. It’s the second time MSU has played in the setting. The Spartans open the regular season at home November 7th against Northern Arizona. Tom Izzo begins his 28th season as MSU’s head coach.
WILX-TV
MSU Women’s Soccer Ranked in National Poll
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women’s soccer team is ranked 15th in this week’s national poll, the first time the MSU women’s team has been ranked since 2009. MSU has a 10-1-4 season record with four straight victories. The Spartans host Indiana at 7pm Thursday, coming off a 2-0 win at home Sunday against Michigan.
WILX-TV
DeWitt Finds Friday Foe
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - DeWitt High School’s football team will play a home game this Friday after all. The Panthers accepted a forfeit last week from Okemos and Tuesday Lansing Everett notified DeWitt it would not play this Friday night’s scheduled game. DeWitt has instead lined up non league foe Detroit Loyola who comes to town with a 7pm kick off. DeWitt will not get the forfeit win from Everett since it scheduled another game instead. The Panthers have a 4-3 season record.
WILX-TV
Communities rally after Dansville Middle School football player hurt during game
DANSVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - A Dansville Middle School football player is back home after suffering a traumatic brain injury on the football field in early October. Wednesday night, the team played for the first time since Kayden Keith suffered a brain bleed. “Doctors have been blown away by his progress....
WILX-TV
Michigan State women’s soccer enjoying major success
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You’d be hard pressed to find a hotter team on Michigan State’s campus currently than Jeff Hosler’s women’s soccer team. Since a scoreless draw at home to Oakland back in early September, Hosler’s club has put things together. The Spartans...
WILX-TV
Staudt’s Rising Stars: Bobby Horton III
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Bobby Horton III of Olivet. This sixth-grade student competed in track in the Junior Olympics. He finished in the top 20 in the 200-meter and the long jump. He also plays football. If you know a youngster just...
WILX-TV
Lt. Governor Gilchrist tours I-496 rebuilding project in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist toured the I-496 reconstruction site while providing updates on the Rebuilding Michigan Project. Gilchrist was joined by Elissa Slotkin, State Representative Kara Hope, County Commissioner Ryan Sebolt, and Lansing Deputy Mayor Jane Bais-DiSessa. On Tuesday, he provided updates on the Whitmer Administration’s...
WILX-TV
Mid-Michigan Treatment Courts Foundation to host a Recovery Reception
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Originally formed as the Ingham County Sobriety Courts Foundation, the Mid-Michigan Treatment Courts Foundation (MMTCF) has steadily expanded to include the entire Mid-Michigan region. During its 15-year presence, MMTCF has helped hundreds of participants handle unexpected bills to help relieve money burdens that may threaten their...
WILX-TV
How to close your garden for fall
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We are well into Fall and with it comes the natural slowing of activity in the garden. Depending on your location, perennials may be blushing with color or starting to drop their leaves. Lisa Bashline, from Van Atta’s Greenhouse and Flower Shop shared some tips and...
WILX-TV
Jackson County man wins $25K a year for life playing Michigan Lottery
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 77-year-old Mark Watson matched the five white balls drawn on Sept. 20 and won a big prize. He won $25,000, a year for life from the Michigan Lottery by playing the Lucky for Life game after buying a ticket online. “I had never played the Lucky...
WILX-TV
TAKE A LOOK: Footage shows vandalism to Lansing Catholic church
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Surveillance footage shows three people vandalizing a Lansing church. The video was released by The Church of the Resurrection, located on East Michigan Avenue. The parish says graffiti was found on the church doors, signage, and sidewalk. Some of the graffiti included messages that were anti-church...
WILX-TV
Rite Aid is offering convenient flu and other vaccines in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As flu cases continue to become more prevalent, Rite Aid is offering additional ways for families to get their flu shots before the end of October. Rite Aid is hosting “Family Immunization Days” in Lansing. Customers can walk in to receive their flu vaccine, as well as COVID-19 and other routine immunizations.
WWMTCw
Trunk-or-Treat: Halloween events in the Kalamazoo area
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Halloween is just weeks away and preparation for this spooky day never hurts. Oct. 15 - 2nd annual Pumpkins in the Park Motorcycle Trunk n Treat. The event is free, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and located 131 S. Main St., Plainwell. Line the motorcycles up and hand out candy to those smiling little faces. Decorate your scoot for a chance to win some goodies.
WILX-TV
Lansing nonprofit search for more volunteer drivers
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan nonprofit is looking for more volunteer drivers to take seriously ill children and pregnant women to the doctor. Many of these families don’t have reliable transportation. The Davies Project said it is having a hard time keeping up with the demand for more rides and that the number of rides increased by 25% in the last two months.
