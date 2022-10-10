ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

Rosalba Rinaldi
3d ago

just showed the police video if there is any wrongdoing you'll see it. just show the damn video. if these kids did have weapons they should be liable and treated as adults. if they did not have any weapons and the police did harm then they need to be arrested themselves and trialled for murdering but at this time show the video so we know what actually happened. My thing also is why and how do these teenagers get guns and why don't their parents keep an eye on them? I hold their parents totally responsible if these kids had guns

WLOX

Investigators: Cellphone records show Saucier gas station murder was scheduled

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - More details are coming to light in regards to the Tuesday night County Kwik Stop murder in Saucier. Just after 6 p.m., a deputy with Harrison County Sheriff’s Office reported to the gas station after being informed by dispatch that a murder had taken place at the store. The deputy arrived to the scene to find Jeneation Lewis, 36, dead due to two gunshot wounds to the head. A shell casing was also found near the crime scene.
SAUCIER, MS
WLOX

Man found dead on property outside of Gautier residence

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier Police Department is currently investigating the death of a man in south Gautier. According to Chief David Bever, a neighbor called police about a possible death. He notes it is an apparent shooting death. The man, who’s identity is yet to be released, was found on a property outside of a home on Parkdale Drive in Gautier around 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
GAUTIER, MS
WLOX

Gulfport police share new details into officer-involved shooting, aftermath

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport Police Department is sharing more on the officer-involved shooting that killed a 15-year-old. Online threats against an officer are also coming to light. While state agencies continue the investigation, community members are demanding more answers. It’s been nearly a week since the deadly shooting...
GULFPORT, MS
daystech.org

Community wants justice for Gulfport teen Jaheim McMillian’s death

Following the tragic loss of life of 15-year-old Gulfport High School freshmen Jaheim McMillan, tears, posters, condolences and prayers have surrounded his household. Last Thursday the teenager was shot within the head throughout an officer-involved capturing at a Family Dollar in Gulfport. Jaheim was transferred to a hospital in Mobile...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Victim of Downtown Gulfport camper trailer fire identified

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County coroner Brian Switzer has identified 34-year-old William Daniel of Gulfport as the body found in the remains of a camper trailer that broke into flames just after midnight Wednesday. One person is dead after a camper trailer broke into flames just after midnight Wednesday.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

WATCH: Gulfport Police Chief Adam Cooper says officer threats must stop

HAPPENING NOW: Protests in aftermath of officer involved shooting in Gulfport. Protestors were outside the police department following the news conference and now the group is meeting with NAACP. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Mississippi's season runs from October 1st to March 31st. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. It's largest...
GULFPORT, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi teenager dies after being shot by police officer

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A Black teenager in Mississippi has died days after Gulfport police shot him in the head outside a discount store, and his relatives are questioning officers’ actions. Jaheim McMillan, 15, was shot Thursday. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirmed to the Sun Herald that the Gulfport High School freshman died Saturday after he […]
GULFPORT, MS
WKRG News 5

Lucedale Police searching for missing teen

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) — Officers are searching for a missing teenager in Lucedale. According to a news release Tuesday, Oct. 11, the Lucedale Police Department says the 17-year-old goes by “Kadence” and is about 5’7” and 130 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen in the city wearing black leggings and […]
LUCEDALE, MS
thegazebogazette.com

Harrison County Sheriff Arrests Suspect on Murder Charge

On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested Timothy Duane Bullock from Saucier, MS on one felony count of Murder. According to Sheriff Troy Peterson, Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to 21325 Road 221 in Saucier on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival Harrison County Deputies found a male deceased with a gunshot wound to the chest.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
Public Safety
WLOX

St. Martin man charged with Gautier murder, brother wanted by police

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - A St. Martin man has been arrested and charged with the October 6 murder of a Gautier man, and the suspect’s brother is wanted by GPD. Monday, Gautier Police arrested 26-year-old Darrion Linelle Stallworth for the shooting death of 30-year-old Quintavious Griffin on Whitewood Drive.
GAUTIER, MS
Bossip

Cops Kill People: Black 15-Year-Old Jaheim McMillan Gunned Down By Mississippi Cops, Family Doubts Report He Was Armed

Another Black life was taken by a police officer and yet again there are serious doubts about the story that is being used to justify the lethal use of force. According to the AP, 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan was shot by a Gulfport, Mississippi cop who was responding to a call about teenagers allegedly waving guns at passing motorists. McMillan was one of the children detained and Gulfport Police Chief Adam Cooper says an unnamed officer “engaged an armed suspect”. The result of that engagement was McMillian with a bullet in his head and subsequently being placed on life support. This past Saturday, he was taken off of life support at USA University Hospital in Alabama.
GULFPORT, MS

