Rosalba Rinaldi
3d ago
just showed the police video if there is any wrongdoing you'll see it. just show the damn video. if these kids did have weapons they should be liable and treated as adults. if they did not have any weapons and the police did harm then they need to be arrested themselves and trialled for murdering but at this time show the video so we know what actually happened. My thing also is why and how do these teenagers get guns and why don't their parents keep an eye on them? I hold their parents totally responsible if these kids had guns
Jaheim McMillan Witnesses Contradict Cops After Mississippi Police Shoot Black Teen In The Head
Jaheim McMillan, 15, did not have a gun when a Gulfport, Mississippi police officer shot him in the head, multiple eyewitnesses claim. The post Jaheim McMillan Witnesses Contradict Cops After Mississippi Police Shoot Black Teen In The Head appeared first on NewsOne.
Mississippi Residents Upset After Police Fatally Shoots Teen
As a father, this is one of the things you hear that makes your stomach hurt. I don't think any parent wants to hear about their child being killed, no matter the age. It has to be even worse when your child dies at a young age. Unfortunately, that's what happened to this Mississippi family.
WLOX
WATCH: Miss. Public Safety Commissioner responds to deadly officer involved shooting in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The call for answers across the Coast continues one week after 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan was shot and killed by a Gulfport Police Officer. On Wednesday, the State’s Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell talked with WLOX to give an update on where the investigation into the deadly officer involved shooting stands.
WLOX
FULL INTERVIEW: MS Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell talks about deadly officer involved shooting in Gulfport
President Biden's move represents a fundamental change in America's response to a drug that's been at the center of a clash between culture and policing for more than a half-century. IMMS officials excited about sea turtle comeback despite unsuccessful Pass Christian nest. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The nest on...
WLOX
Investigators: Cellphone records show Saucier gas station murder was scheduled
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - More details are coming to light in regards to the Tuesday night County Kwik Stop murder in Saucier. Just after 6 p.m., a deputy with Harrison County Sheriff’s Office reported to the gas station after being informed by dispatch that a murder had taken place at the store. The deputy arrived to the scene to find Jeneation Lewis, 36, dead due to two gunshot wounds to the head. A shell casing was also found near the crime scene.
WLOX
Man found dead on property outside of Gautier residence
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier Police Department is currently investigating the death of a man in south Gautier. According to Chief David Bever, a neighbor called police about a possible death. He notes it is an apparent shooting death. The man, who’s identity is yet to be released, was found on a property outside of a home on Parkdale Drive in Gautier around 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
WLOX
HAPPENING NOW: Protests in aftermath of officer involved shooting in Gulfport
Mississippi's season runs from October 1st to March 31st. Drug use is increasing across the state, and the Pine Belt is no exception. It's largest medical school in Mississippi, with more than 5,000 students. Taylor's Tuesday 5 PM First Alert Forecast. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The humidity is increasing...
WLOX
Gulfport police share new details into officer-involved shooting, aftermath
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport Police Department is sharing more on the officer-involved shooting that killed a 15-year-old. Online threats against an officer are also coming to light. While state agencies continue the investigation, community members are demanding more answers. It’s been nearly a week since the deadly shooting...
daystech.org
Community wants justice for Gulfport teen Jaheim McMillian’s death
Following the tragic loss of life of 15-year-old Gulfport High School freshmen Jaheim McMillan, tears, posters, condolences and prayers have surrounded his household. Last Thursday the teenager was shot within the head throughout an officer-involved capturing at a Family Dollar in Gulfport. Jaheim was transferred to a hospital in Mobile...
WLOX
Victim of Downtown Gulfport camper trailer fire identified
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County coroner Brian Switzer has identified 34-year-old William Daniel of Gulfport as the body found in the remains of a camper trailer that broke into flames just after midnight Wednesday. One person is dead after a camper trailer broke into flames just after midnight Wednesday.
Questions emerge after Mississippi teenager shot dead by officer
After police shot him in the head, a Black 15-year-old from Mississippi died from his injury. Now, his family is questioning the actions of the officers.
WLOX
WATCH: Gulfport Police Chief Adam Cooper says officer threats must stop
HAPPENING NOW: Protests in aftermath of officer involved shooting in Gulfport. Protestors were outside the police department following the news conference and now the group is meeting with NAACP. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Mississippi's season runs from October 1st to March 31st. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. It's largest...
PHOTOS: Neighbors suspect arson after Slidell horse ranch barely escapes fire
According to the Humane Society of Louisiana, a fire started on Saturday, Oct. 6, several hundred yards behind the Wind Dancer Rescue Ranch on West Drive in Slidell. The ranch is home to 14 rescue horses and 26 donkeys.
Mississippi teenager dies after being shot by police officer
GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A Black teenager in Mississippi has died days after Gulfport police shot him in the head outside a discount store, and his relatives are questioning officers’ actions. Jaheim McMillan, 15, was shot Thursday. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirmed to the Sun Herald that the Gulfport High School freshman died Saturday after he […]
Lucedale Police searching for missing teen
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) — Officers are searching for a missing teenager in Lucedale. According to a news release Tuesday, Oct. 11, the Lucedale Police Department says the 17-year-old goes by “Kadence” and is about 5’7” and 130 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen in the city wearing black leggings and […]
thegazebogazette.com
Harrison County Sheriff Arrests Suspect on Murder Charge
On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested Timothy Duane Bullock from Saucier, MS on one felony count of Murder. According to Sheriff Troy Peterson, Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to 21325 Road 221 in Saucier on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival Harrison County Deputies found a male deceased with a gunshot wound to the chest.
WLOX
St. Martin man charged with Gautier murder, brother wanted by police
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - A St. Martin man has been arrested and charged with the October 6 murder of a Gautier man, and the suspect’s brother is wanted by GPD. Monday, Gautier Police arrested 26-year-old Darrion Linelle Stallworth for the shooting death of 30-year-old Quintavious Griffin on Whitewood Drive.
Mother of teen shot during encounter with police demands answers
GULFPORT, Miss — Taking her grief to social media, Katrina Mateen is dealing with the shooting of her son Jaheim McMillan, 15, who was shot in the head Thursday during a shooting involving Gulfport police. “I want my son,” cried Mateen in a social media video. “Why? Why?”...
Cops Kill People: Black 15-Year-Old Jaheim McMillan Gunned Down By Mississippi Cops, Family Doubts Report He Was Armed
Another Black life was taken by a police officer and yet again there are serious doubts about the story that is being used to justify the lethal use of force. According to the AP, 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan was shot by a Gulfport, Mississippi cop who was responding to a call about teenagers allegedly waving guns at passing motorists. McMillan was one of the children detained and Gulfport Police Chief Adam Cooper says an unnamed officer “engaged an armed suspect”. The result of that engagement was McMillian with a bullet in his head and subsequently being placed on life support. This past Saturday, he was taken off of life support at USA University Hospital in Alabama.
WLOX
Mothers of teens arrested in connection to officer-involved shooting dispute police claims
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - ”I need some answers,” Mary Spivery said. “They can’t speak, so my voice will be heard for them.”. Mary Spivery spoke out days after her son Kyion Bell was arrested. She said he was one of five teens pulled over in a car at Family Dollar on Pass Road before an officer shot her son’s friend, Jaheim McMillan.
