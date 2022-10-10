Read full article on original website
Evonne Carol Holloway, 57
Evonne Carol Holloway, 57, of Coleman, died Thursday, October 13, 2022, at her residence. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
Dr. Cole Dodson, 45
Dr. Cole Dodson, age 45, of Stephenville, died Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Sunday, October 16, 2022, at the Bill Franklin Center, 13152 State Highway 206, Coleman, Texas. There will be a private family interment. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home, Coleman, Texas. Eli...
Danny Wayne Crowder, 60
Danny Wayne Crowder, age 60 of Coleman, Texas passed from this life to the arms of Jesus on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 1:54 pm at his home. Services will be Saturday at 11:00 am at the Emmanuel Baptist Church with Pastor Dick Schultz officiating. Interment will be at the Coleman City Cemetery. Services under the direction and care of Henderson Funeral Home Staff.
Jimmy Glynn Bartley, 69
Jimmy Glynn Bartley, age 69, of Coleman, died Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Coleman County Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
Rita Alcala, 69
Rita Alcala, age 69, of Coleman, died Wednesday, October 12, 2022, in Austin. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
Coleman PRCA Rodeo Nominated Top 5 Medium Size Rodeo in the Nation
The Coleman PRCA Rodeo has once again been nominated as a Top 5 Medium Rodeo of the Year in the United States. Coleman is in the category with Amarillo, Texas; Belle Fourche, South Dakota; Claremore, Oklahoma and Gunnison, Colorado. The winners for each category will be announced at the PRCA Awards Banquet at the South Point in Las Vegas at 6 p.m. (PT), Nov. 30. Others nominated that are a part of the Coleman Rodeo include Stace Smith Pro Rodeos, nominated Stock Contracting Firm of the Year; Shawna Ray, nominated Timer of the Year; Jason Bottoms, Pickup Man of the Year. In the Texas ProRodeo Circuit, the Coleman PRCA Rodeo was named the 2022 Medium Rodeo Committee of the Year at the Texas Circuit Finals Rodeo this week in Waco.
Bluecat Coach John Elder vs Hamilton
Coach Elder visits with Chad Anders on last week's game and the upcoming game against Hamilton. Coach Elder also spoke on the other activities going on in the Coleman schools. The Junior High volleyball won their match on Monday, beating Ranger in 2 sets.
CHS Cross Country Meet THURSDAY at Coleman Country Club
The Coleman High School Cross Country teams are ready to RUN! They have been working hard to be their best in time for this meet! The District meet has been moved to Thursday, October 13th and will be held at the Coleman Country Club. Coaches Taylor Neal and Cameron Lowman encourage everyone to come out and cheer on the BLUE as they run to WIN a District Championship, to medal and to qualify for the Regional Meet! The schedule for the morning's races are as follows:
