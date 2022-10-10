The Coleman PRCA Rodeo has once again been nominated as a Top 5 Medium Rodeo of the Year in the United States. Coleman is in the category with Amarillo, Texas; Belle Fourche, South Dakota; Claremore, Oklahoma and Gunnison, Colorado. The winners for each category will be announced at the PRCA Awards Banquet at the South Point in Las Vegas at 6 p.m. (PT), Nov. 30. Others nominated that are a part of the Coleman Rodeo include Stace Smith Pro Rodeos, nominated Stock Contracting Firm of the Year; Shawna Ray, nominated Timer of the Year; Jason Bottoms, Pickup Man of the Year. In the Texas ProRodeo Circuit, the Coleman PRCA Rodeo was named the 2022 Medium Rodeo Committee of the Year at the Texas Circuit Finals Rodeo this week in Waco.

COLEMAN, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO