What You Need To Know About Tapatío, LA's Iconic Hot SauceLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Seven of the Best Smashburger Spots in Los Angeles Right NowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Ron Herrera Resigns As Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Following Racism Scandal At L.A City HallSlauson GirlLos Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles City Council Meeting Heated After Nury Martinez Racism ScandalSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
5 Great Chinese Food Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
USC vs Utah Prediction, Game Preview
USC vs Utah prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15. Record: USC (6-0), Utah (4-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. The Trojans have a way of scoring when they need to. They might not be all that consistent, and they always...
Prediction: USC Trojans to land nation's No. 1 basketball prospect
Wheeler High School (Georgia) point guard Isaiah Collier is rated the nation's No. 1 prospect in the class of 2023. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound floor general is down to a final four of Cincinnati, Michigan, UCLA and USC and has set a commitment date for November 16: So, where is Collier headed? ...
Preps to Pros: Don't sleep on USC WR commit Ja'Kobi Lane
In this excerpt from Preps to Pros, Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins break down why Ja'Kobi Lane will be a great asset for Lincoln Riley and the USC offense in the future.
Klatt: UCLA Has Best Shot To Be 1st-Time College Football Playoff Team
The Fox Sports college football analyst said the Bruins have a better shot to make it than Tennessee, USC, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss or Penn State.
SI Pac-12 Power Rankings Week 7: UCLA Football Secures Top Spot
The Bruins leapfrogged crosstown rival USC after taking down Utah on Saturday for its second-straight ranked win.
SI Pac-12 Football Power Rankings: UCLA Now No. 1; Utah Set to Host USC
The unbeaten Bruins have the week off before bracing for a trip to take on Oregon.
A former BYU football commit who played at UCLA is in the transfer portal
Tyler Manoa, who played for the UCLA Bruins football program after having interest in the BYU Cougars and Utah Utes in high school, is in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
outlooknewspapers.com
Bulldogs Drop League Opener at Pasadena, 61-7
First published in the Oct. 8 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank High School varsity football team lost its Pacific – Upper League opener last Thursday at Pasadena, 61-7. Senior quarterback Dylan Robinson completed nine passes for 85 yards and a touchdown and added 33 yards on nine carries. He also had four tackles on defense. Senior Zakk Estrada had seven receptions and a touchdown for 27 yards, while senior Ben Forster made a pair of catches for 56 yards. Junior Jacob Mendieta rushed for a team-high 61 yards on 11 carries, while junior Justin Lee had three carries for 21 yards. Senior Jarrett Bose had one reception for four yards and a team-high seven tackles on defense. Senior Evan Miller collected six tackles, while junior Sean-Carter Garrett produced five tackles. Senior Rene Harris, senior Francois Taillefer and junior Brandon Elizalde each finished with one tackle.
PHOTOS: Spirit continues on and off the field during OC high school football
The Fullerton High School Homecoming Court is introduced at halftime Friday. (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). There was plenty of excitement at high school football games in Orange County during week seven. Fullerton held its homecoming game against Sonora and the Tribe football team held on for...
What is a Rex block? This stubborn pattern is creating wacky weather in the West
October rain in L.A. and record heat in Seattle. What’s with the upside-down weather on the West Coast? Blame it on the Rex block.
Karen Bass caught misrepresenting the truth about her USC application
Karen Bass is digging herself a deeper hole after releasing a document which she alleged was her application for a graduate at the USC school for social work that is attached to an ongoing federal probe of Los Angeles Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas. The document wasn’t signed and wasn’t for a graduate degree. Did she not think folks were gonna investigate it?
These are the worst California cities for retirees: study
LOS ANGELES - Retiring in California sounds like a dream, doesn't it? With everything from ocean views and mountain backdrops to a year-round pleasant climate and consistently sunny weather to enjoy the outdoors, the Golden State surely offers seniors a breadth of options to spend their golden years. The high...
15 Best Restaurants in Torrance, CA
The city of Torrance is part of Los Angeles County, California. Incorporated in 1921, Torrance's population has grown to 147,067, according to the 2020 census. Torrance's Pacific Ocean coastline is a whopping 1.5 miles long. This gorgeous Los Angeles South Bay spot is close to everything beautiful in Southern California,...
Seven of the Best Smashburger Spots in Los Angeles Right Now
(Los Angeles, CA) - It's amazing how much of an impact a burger can have on your life. The smell of fresh-ground beef, the sizzle of the grill, and that first bite where you get a little bit of everything in one mouthful.It's not just about the taste; it's also about the experience.
The best, and worst, live music venues in Southern California
Southern California is full of glamorous and charming concert venues. From Riverside County to Los Angeles County, there is a setting for every music lover. Determining a venue’s ranking comes upon a multitude of factors: acoustics, parking, a perspective from a short person, seating and the atmosphere. Before buying tickets to your next concert, take a look at the list below.
How an ARkstorm Could Wreak Havoc on Los Angeles
A catastrophic weather event could, according to a terrifying report out of UCLA, could dwarf California’s droughts, fires, and even earthquakes in overall destruction The post How an ARkstorm Could Wreak Havoc on Los Angeles appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Three California Neighborhoods Ranked As 'Coolest In The World'
Timeout put together a list of the 51 coolest neighborhoods in the world.
The Best Places to See Fall Foliage Near Los Angeles
From nearby parks and botanical gardens to mountain towns a short drive away, here’s where to find fall foliage near LA. Calling all LA leaf peepers! Outside temps might still be somewhat toasty, but there are plenty of places to find fall in southern California near Los Angeles. This week and next are predicted to be near peak and peak fall foliage for southern California (including the Los Angeles Forest, San Bernardino Mountains, and Mt. San Jacinto) so if you want to get your fall fix of reds, oranges and yellows, use our list of where to go to find fall foliage. Of course a couple of these spots go hand-in-hand with that autumn in California vibe—check out nearby pumpkin picking, apple orchards that are fun for the whole family and the best Halloween events around LA. So grab a pumpkin spice latte, a seasonal scarf, your camera and get ready to hit the road for a family-friendly adventure that proves that leaves do change color in southern California.
Super-Dry California Is Set to Approve a $140 Million Water Desalination Plant
California regulators are likely to approve a new water desalination plant today as state officials look for solutions to ongoing water shortages, as the state struggles through its worst drought in over 1,000 years. The California Coastal Commission is set to vote on the $140 million proposed desalination plant that...
14 Best Restaurants in Pasadena, CA
If you’ve recently made a move to Pasadena, California, you might be looking for an easy way to get to know the area. Leaving behind all of your favorite spots to eat and places to hang out can put a damper on something as exciting as moving to a new location.
