California State

Valero Energy Corp. responds to Newsom and California Energy Commission accusations about rising gas prices

By Iman Palm
 3 days ago

Valero Energy Corp. released a statement responding to the California Energy Commission and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s accusations of oil companies allowing gas prices in the Golden State to be disproportionately higher than the national average in exchange for high-profit returns.

The average gas price in California is $6.30 as of Oct.10, while the national average cost of gas is $3.19.

Some have blamed the significant price difference on oil refinery maintenance and the state’s limited gas supply.

However, the governor proposed a different answer.

“The fact is, they’re ripping you off. Their record profits are coming at your expense,” Newsom said in a Twitter video posted on Sept. 30.

David Hochschild, California Energy Commission Chairman, sent a letter to oil refinery executives seeking answers to California’s dramatic gas prices increase.

“This degree of divergence from national prices hasn’t happened before, regardless of planned or unplanned refinery maintenance, and no explanation has been provided. The oil industry owes Californians answers,” the letter said.

Valero Energy Corp. had an answer.

The vice president for State Government Affairs at Valero Energy Corp, Scott Folwarkow, stated that multiple factors contribute to high gas prices in California. Folwarkow also debunked the claim that oil companies are taking in record profits by increasing the gas prices in California.

“As the Commission knows, and as countless investigations have demonstrated, market drivers of supply and demand, together with government-imposed costs and specifications, determine the market price,” Valero’s response letter said.

Folwarkow also blamed the state’s rigorous environmental regulations and high refinery operating costs on why prices at the pump are so high.

“California policies have made it difficult to increase refining capacity and have prevented supply projects to lower operating costs of refineries,” Valero’s response letter said.

To combat high gas prices, Newsom called for the state’s legislature to introduce a windfall tax on oil companies’ profits that would go back to California’s taxpayers.

However, Valero Energy Corp. doesn’t believe a new tax is the best course of action.

“Adding further costs, in the form of new taxes or regulatory constraints, will only further strain the fuel market and adversely impact refiners. Ultimately, those costs will pass to California consumers,” Valero’s response said.

To help with high gasoline costs’, California began sending out tax refund checks worth up to $1,050 to eligible residents.

Patrick De Haan, the head of Petroleum Analysis at Gas Buddy, suggested that lower gas prices could be on the way.

“I expect California prices to go back under $6, if not back to what they were before the price increase,” De Haan said. “We can see the California statewide average back in the low $5 range, which is a dollar per gallon lower than where prices stand today, potentially by the end of November if everything goes well.”

FOX40

3 injured in 2 overnight shootings in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people received non-life-threatening injuries in overnight shootings in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. According to police, Around 9:18 p.m. on Wednesday a man, 25, and a woman, 21, were shot while sitting in their vehicle on Fox Sparrow Court. Police also said that a man was walking near South […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Driver dies in Stockton after fleeing traffic stop

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A vehicle pursuit in Stockton on Saturday resulted in a fatal collision after the suspect vehicle failed to yield at a traffic stop, according the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. At 2:30 a.m. deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle near North Filbert and Myrtle streets in east Stockton when the […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Final Quarter: High school football week 7 recap

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Week seven of the high school football season featured many league matchups in the Sacramento region, but a nonleague contest in Stockton was one of Friday night’s highlights. In one of this week’s most notable games, the St. Mary’s Rams defeated De La Salle 45-35 to stay unbeaten on the season. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sheriff’s office says man shot, killed in North Highlands

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said a man died following a shooting on Madison Avenue.  According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Madison Avenue, between Polk and Jackson streets, around 9:30 p.m.  When they arrived, deputies said they found a man injured, lying on the […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

FOX40

