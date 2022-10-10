ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

sheenmagazine.com

Grammy Award Music Icon Jody Watley Received Rousing Applauses from Community as Emcee at Los Angeles Metro Official Special Commemorative Event Opening of K Line

Grammy award-winning music icon Jody Watley surprised attendees as the event emcee at Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) official commemorative event opening of the K Line, the newest light rail line serving South Los Angeles communities held in historic Leimert Park on October 7, 2022. The beloved and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Dinah’s Family Restaurant to Vacate Iconic Westside Googie Location — Possibly Forever

A plan to demolish the commercial buildings surrounding Dinah’s Family Restaurant at 6521 South Sepulveda Boulevard moved forward last week with Los Angeles City Council support. The restaurant and some of its signage will be preserved and renovated, given its iconic Googie architecture, which dates back to 1957, but the rest of the site fronting Sepulveda Boulevard will be cleared to allow for the development of an eight-story, 362-unit multi-family residential building (41 set aside as affordable). The entire project spans nearly 365,000 square feet.
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Homelessness remains a key issue in West L.A.

Lidia Garcia has worked as a cashier at the Bargain Fair on Beverly Boulevard for two years. Recently, the store owners were told by the landlord that the building will be torn down for redevelopment, forcing them to look for another place. “It’s because of the same thing, the homelessness,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

South LA modular housing project severely behind schedule

Developers began work on a new modular housing project at the intersection of Imperial and Broadway in August 2020. The $22 million project was slated to take 30 days to assemble the units, and a year to complete the entire project in order to house homeless persons earning at or below 30 and 40 percent of the area median income upon completion. Two years later the project isn’t close to being completed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

222-Unit Apartment Project Planned for Inglewood

The growing Inglewood community could soon be gaining additional housing, with one application seeking to construct 222 residential units in the southwest portion of Greater Los Angeles. Most recently, the project team – consisting of Allied Urban as the developer and TCA Architects as the lead architect – received approval during a design review hearing which took place earlier this month.
INGLEWOOD, CA
kcrw.com

Oaxacan Angelenos confront racist words from City Council members

Former City Council President Nury Martinez attacked LA’s large Oaxacan community in a leaked recording. Oaxacan Angelenos share their reactions and how they want local government to make amends. LA County Registrar-Recorder Dean Logan explains where you can submit your completed ballot — and how to track it —...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Teen Arrested in Deadly Attack of Store Clerk in Highland Park

An arrest has been made in a deadly attack against a liquor store clerk in Highland Park who tried to stop a group of teens from stealing beer and other items. The Los Angeles Police Department’s media relations division confirmed Thursday that one of the four teenagers who allegedly struck 68-year-old Steven Reyes with a scooter at Tony's Market near the intersection of Figueroa Street and E Avenue 40 last week is now in custody.
LOS ANGELES, CA
velillum.com

T-bone Accident in Los Angeles Ends in a $665,000 Compensation

Fortunately, it is not always your fault when you are involved in one. In this case, you get compensated for the injuries you will suffer and the income you will have lost if you cannot work. Unfortunately, not everyone injured in a car accident will get the compensation he/she is owed. Most defendants will try to fleece plaintiffs out of their fair compensation using underhand tactics. This is why anyone involved in an accident should not pursue compensation without exceptional legal support, like that from JT Legal Group, one of the best personal injury law firms in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
seattlemedium.com

To Win Racial Justice In California, Let’s Get It Right In Los Angeles

Like many, I’ve listened to the appalling audio, read transcripts, as well as watched and read news reports, and pored through all the reaction statements. One question is rattling around in my head: Why do we wait for murder before defending Black lives? We often wait for the smoking gun, literally, before we express concern, protest, advocate, or invest in Black lives.
LOS ANGELES, CA

