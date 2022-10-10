Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What You Need To Know About Tapatío, LA's Iconic Hot SauceLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Seven of the Best Smashburger Spots in Los Angeles Right NowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Ron Herrera Resigns As Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Following Racism Scandal At L.A City HallSlauson GirlLos Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles City Council Meeting Heated After Nury Martinez Racism ScandalSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
5 Great Chinese Food Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
sheenmagazine.com
Grammy Award Music Icon Jody Watley Received Rousing Applauses from Community as Emcee at Los Angeles Metro Official Special Commemorative Event Opening of K Line
Grammy award-winning music icon Jody Watley surprised attendees as the event emcee at Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) official commemorative event opening of the K Line, the newest light rail line serving South Los Angeles communities held in historic Leimert Park on October 7, 2022. The beloved and...
Eater
Dinah’s Family Restaurant to Vacate Iconic Westside Googie Location — Possibly Forever
A plan to demolish the commercial buildings surrounding Dinah’s Family Restaurant at 6521 South Sepulveda Boulevard moved forward last week with Los Angeles City Council support. The restaurant and some of its signage will be preserved and renovated, given its iconic Googie architecture, which dates back to 1957, but the rest of the site fronting Sepulveda Boulevard will be cleared to allow for the development of an eight-story, 362-unit multi-family residential building (41 set aside as affordable). The entire project spans nearly 365,000 square feet.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Homelessness remains a key issue in West L.A.
Lidia Garcia has worked as a cashier at the Bargain Fair on Beverly Boulevard for two years. Recently, the store owners were told by the landlord that the building will be torn down for redevelopment, forcing them to look for another place. “It’s because of the same thing, the homelessness,...
2urbangirls.com
South LA modular housing project severely behind schedule
Developers began work on a new modular housing project at the intersection of Imperial and Broadway in August 2020. The $22 million project was slated to take 30 days to assemble the units, and a year to complete the entire project in order to house homeless persons earning at or below 30 and 40 percent of the area median income upon completion. Two years later the project isn’t close to being completed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxla.com
FOX 11 photographer Tony Buttitta springs into action to help hit-and-run victim
LOS ANGELES - Talk about being at the right place at the right time. FOX 11 news photographer Tony Buttitta jumped into action to help a citizen in need following a hit-and-run in downtown Los Angeles early Thursday morning. As he was on his way to meet FOX 11’s Gigi...
theregistrysocal.com
222-Unit Apartment Project Planned for Inglewood
The growing Inglewood community could soon be gaining additional housing, with one application seeking to construct 222 residential units in the southwest portion of Greater Los Angeles. Most recently, the project team – consisting of Allied Urban as the developer and TCA Architects as the lead architect – received approval during a design review hearing which took place earlier this month.
How an ARkstorm Could Wreak Havoc on Los Angeles
A catastrophic weather event could, according to a terrifying report out of UCLA, could dwarf California’s droughts, fires, and even earthquakes in overall destruction The post How an ARkstorm Could Wreak Havoc on Los Angeles appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
NBC Los Angeles
3-Year-Old Launched Into Air After Getting Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver in South LA
Authorities sought the public's help Wednesday to find the hit-and-run driver responsible for injuring a woman and her 3-year-old son in the Florence area of South Los Angeles. Elsa Zelaya and her son Dominick were injured on Oct. 1 at Broadway and 80th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man Shot at 7-Eleven in Baldwin Hills
A man was shot in Baldwin Hills and police Wednesday are investigating it as a gang-related shooting.
kcrw.com
Oaxacan Angelenos confront racist words from City Council members
Former City Council President Nury Martinez attacked LA’s large Oaxacan community in a leaked recording. Oaxacan Angelenos share their reactions and how they want local government to make amends. LA County Registrar-Recorder Dean Logan explains where you can submit your completed ballot — and how to track it —...
Man Removes Clothes In California Meat Market, Fires Gun
He was described as 'sweating profusely.'
Authorities Looking for Homicide Suspect in South LA Area
A homicide suspect was being sought Wednesday in the South Los Angeles area, police said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Los Angeles
Teen Arrested in Deadly Attack of Store Clerk in Highland Park
An arrest has been made in a deadly attack against a liquor store clerk in Highland Park who tried to stop a group of teens from stealing beer and other items. The Los Angeles Police Department’s media relations division confirmed Thursday that one of the four teenagers who allegedly struck 68-year-old Steven Reyes with a scooter at Tony's Market near the intersection of Figueroa Street and E Avenue 40 last week is now in custody.
theeastsiderla.com
$24,000 off East L.A. fixer; $50,000 cut on Highland Park triplex & $140,000 chop on Temple Street mixed-use
Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties. East L.A. Fixer: $24,000 off a three-bedroom, fire-damaged home. Now asking $475,000.
velillum.com
T-bone Accident in Los Angeles Ends in a $665,000 Compensation
Fortunately, it is not always your fault when you are involved in one. In this case, you get compensated for the injuries you will suffer and the income you will have lost if you cannot work. Unfortunately, not everyone injured in a car accident will get the compensation he/she is owed. Most defendants will try to fleece plaintiffs out of their fair compensation using underhand tactics. This is why anyone involved in an accident should not pursue compensation without exceptional legal support, like that from JT Legal Group, one of the best personal injury law firms in Los Angeles.
seattlemedium.com
To Win Racial Justice In California, Let’s Get It Right In Los Angeles
Like many, I’ve listened to the appalling audio, read transcripts, as well as watched and read news reports, and pored through all the reaction statements. One question is rattling around in my head: Why do we wait for murder before defending Black lives? We often wait for the smoking gun, literally, before we express concern, protest, advocate, or invest in Black lives.
‘Great Boulevard’ project will transform stretch of Artesia in North Long Beach
The $36 million project will improve pedestrian safety by narrowing crosswalks and adding protected bike lanes. The entire 3.2-mile stretch of Artesia will see a variety of improvements to traffic signals, medians and lighting. The post ‘Great Boulevard’ project will transform stretch of Artesia in North Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
5 Great Chinese Food Restaurants In Los Angeles
If you crave a good Chinese food meal, then you've probably heard of these five best Chinese restaurants in Los Angeles. Los Angeles has a rich history with Chinese food, so it's no surprise that there are so many excellent spots to get some here.
Lightning strikes lead to closure of pier, beach in Huntington Beach, Seal Beach
Huntington Beach and Seal Beaches closed their beaches Tuesday afternoon after lightning was spotted in the area.
Los Angeles councilmen resist resignation in racism scandal
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two Los Angeles City Council members held out Thursday against overwhelming calls to resign for joining in bare-knuckles banter during a private meeting where a colleague was recorded making crude and racist remarks. Pressure mounted on Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Leon to follow the...
Comments / 2