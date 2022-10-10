Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
I-295 NB Double Lane Closure FridayMorristown MinuteMercer County, NJ
Local Sponsors Help NJ Charity Event Make Chemo-Related Hair Loss Treatment Accessable To More Cancer PatientsBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Red Gables: Elevating the Standard for Food FestivalsBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
NJs $26M Launch of First Phase of Universal Preschool Strategic Plan Announced at West Long Branch Elementary SchoolMorristown MinuteWest Long Branch, NJ
This New Jersey Restaurant is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenCranbury Township, NJ
Related
Toms River Teacher Honored As State Teacher Of The Year
TOMS RIVER – Christine Girtain, teacher and Authentic Science Research director at Toms River High School South and High School North, has been named the state’s Teacher of the Year by the New Jersey Department of Education. This achievement makes history, as it’s the first time ever an...
Is it really fall in NJ without this competition?
Pumpkin season is upon us and if you don’t like consuming it, you may as well still get to play with it. Pumpkin carving is one of my favorite fall activities and my kids and I have become the most amazing pumpkin sculptor over the years. One of the...
Federal labor officer admits $14K scam of NJ contractors
An Essex County man who worked as a federal labor inspector has admitted to plotting with his brother to scam three construction companies out of about $14,000 in cash. Alvaro Idrovo, 46, of Bloomfield, pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the U.S. and extortion while employed by the federal Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA.
WINNER: One of the Greatest Italian Dishes in NJ is in Mercer County
I love Italian food. I can say with certainty it's my favorite type of cuisine. It's hard to find someone who isn't a fan. Everything from spaghetti and meatballs to lasagna, baked ziti, stuffed shells, vodka rigatoni, chicken parmesan and eggplant parmesan can send my mouth into watering mode. I've...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NJ soccer player dies unexpectedly at Pennsylvania college
A junior from Gloucester County died at York College of Pennsylvania after being found unresponsive in his dorm. Dr. Richard Satterlee, the York College Dean of Student Development and Campus Life, said in a statement that Andrew "Drew" Ruehlicke, 21, from the Mullica Hill section of Harrison Township was found Saturday morning and later pronounced dead. He said there was no indication of a threat to the campus but did not disclose the circumstances of Ruehlicke's death.
Toms River School District students have school for first time this holiday; change causing controversy
Students in the Toms River School District are heading into school for the first time this holiday.
Bill introduced that officially defines Central Jersey as region in N.J.
HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. -- We're possibly a step closer to resolving one of the oldest debates -- is Central Jersey real?A new bill introduced in the state Legislature would formally define Central Jersey as Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Somerset counties.But, as CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported Wednesday, it aims to do much more than that.READ MORE: Click here to read the billIf you live in New Jersey, you know there are many items up for debate. Pork roll or Taylor ham? Hoagie or sub? Pump your gas or have it pumped for you?But perhaps one of the oldest debates is whether Central...
New York acting like the infamous NYC mafia crime families (Opinion)
The famous "Five Families" of the mafia may be all but gone thanks to law enforcement and their crackdown on the crime syndicates' brutal extortion rackets. They've been replaced by the states of the City and State of New York. Each state wants to fleece the commuters and motorists who...
IN THIS ARTICLE
N.J. family gets help with mortgage after father dies of cancer
WALL, N.J. -- A New Jersey family is getting a much needed boost following a painful loss. Margie Moorman was presented with a year of mortgage payments in a surprise ceremony. The gift was made possible through a partnership with McLaughlin Financial Group and the Gradient Gives Back Foundation. Moorman's husband, Jim, passed away from an aggressive form of mouth cancer last December. "I just never thought that I would be facing life -- not to say alone, but alone," she said. "It's just everything is a struggle. And for you guys to do this, they're like family."This is the second time McLaughlin and Gradient have helped with family with a year of mortgage payments. They also helped last year after learning about Jim Moorman's cancer battle.
wrnjradio.com
Somerset County town changes home baking laws following letters from Institute for Justice
SOMERVILLE BOROUGH, NJ (Somerset County) —Last week, officials in Somerville, voted to change the borough’s regulations on home baking, making it easier for individuals to sell homemade baked goods. The changes come following a letter from the Institute for Justice (IJ), on behalf of a home baker, calling...
Clark, NJ whistleblower might sue, months after racist tapes emerge
CLARK — A former police officer has accused the township of making life more difficult, as “payback” for going public this year with his six-figure payoff for covering up the use of racial slurs used by the mayor and police chief. Ex-police Lt. Antonio Manata filed an...
NJ intervenes at water utility after neighboring towns complain
TRENTON – State environmental officials announced they will intervene in the daily operations of the Trenton Water Works, which for years has failed to meet requirements for safe drinking water or take steps to address its problems. The announcement follows a months-long compliance evaluation of the utility, which provides...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trenton, NJ man charged with concealing remains of dead girlfriend
TRENTON — The boyfriend of a 41-year-old woman found dead in a basement has been charged with moving and concealing her remains. Alton Eubanks, 48, of Trenton, was arrested on Oct. 12 in New York, in connection with the death of Corrine Daniels. Performing a well-being check on Park...
World’s Most Famous Actor Graduated High School in New Jersey
Did you know that the most famous actor in the world graduated high school in New Jersey?. His name is Thomas C. Maypother, IV, better known as Tom Cruise. His middle name is Cruise, which he took on for his stage (last) name. Cruise Is a graduate of Glen Ridge...
These Two Ocean County Diners Made the Best of NJ List
We have so many incredible diners in Ocean County. Only two made the list of Best Diners in New Jersey, from bestofnj.com. The list comes from bestofnj.com throughout the state of New Jersey. North Jersey, Central Jersey, Jersey Shore, and South Jersey were all part of the latest in Best Diners in New Jersey.
NJ reimagining classic commuter park with new Metropark development
Gov. Phil Murphy has unveiled plans for a mixed-use development project at the NJ Transit Metropark station straddling the borders of Woodbridge and Edison. Standing under a tent in the rail station parking lot, the governor said what we must do is modernize the original vision of Metropark “from a place where Central New Jerseyans can drive their cars to, to a place where Central Jerseyans can ditch their cars altogether and live within walking distance of their job, or alternatively hop on a train to go to work.”
Insidious Zelle Money App scams target NJ consumers
More than $490 billion in money transfers were processed by Zelle money payment app in 2021, and while the vast majority were legitimate and secure, the number of scams using the app has been rising. In Jersey City on Tuesday, several New Jersey victims told their stories. Alex Carranzana says...
Jerk destroys beloved dinosaur sculptures at NJ state park (Opinion)
If this were a dinosaur movie it would be called "Jerkasskick Park" because whoever this jerk is definitely deserves to get his ass kicked. At Allaire State Park for several years now families with kids have been discovering something truly magical and special hidden in the woods. Dinosaurs. Sculptures of dinosaurs made all from branches, twigs and twine. It's been the work of artist Robin Ruggiero and her work has been loved by many.
The Most Beautiful Spot in New Jersey is One of the Most Stunning Places in America
There are so many beautiful locations in the United States so when Cosmopolitan put together their list of the "Most Beautiful Places in All 50 States" it was an honor to be placed among these stunning sites as the cream of the crop here in America. Here in New Jersey,...
Fourth Long Branch, NJ shooting keeps football game in flux
LONG BRANCH — A fourth shooting connected to three others previously made public on Monday was disclosed by Long Branch police at Wednesday's city council meeting. The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced three shootings within nine hours Monday that are believed to be connected. One person was sent to a hospital.
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
65K+
Followers
19K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 1