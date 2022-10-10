ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal labor officer admits $14K scam of NJ contractors

An Essex County man who worked as a federal labor inspector has admitted to plotting with his brother to scam three construction companies out of about $14,000 in cash. Alvaro Idrovo, 46, of Bloomfield, pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the U.S. and extortion while employed by the federal Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA.
NJ soccer player dies unexpectedly at Pennsylvania college

A junior from Gloucester County died at York College of Pennsylvania after being found unresponsive in his dorm. Dr. Richard Satterlee, the York College Dean of Student Development and Campus Life, said in a statement that Andrew "Drew" Ruehlicke, 21, from the Mullica Hill section of Harrison Township was found Saturday morning and later pronounced dead. He said there was no indication of a threat to the campus but did not disclose the circumstances of Ruehlicke's death.
CBS New York

Bill introduced that officially defines Central Jersey as region in N.J.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. -- We're possibly a step closer to resolving one of the oldest debates -- is Central Jersey real?A new bill introduced in the state Legislature would formally define Central Jersey as Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Somerset counties.But, as CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported Wednesday, it aims to do much more than that.READ MORE: Click here to read the billIf you live in New Jersey, you know there are many items up for debate. Pork roll or Taylor ham? Hoagie or sub? Pump your gas or have it pumped for you?But perhaps one of the oldest debates is whether Central...
CBS New York

N.J. family gets help with mortgage after father dies of cancer

WALL, N.J. -- A New Jersey family is getting a much needed boost following a painful loss. Margie Moorman was presented with a year of mortgage payments in a surprise ceremony. The gift was made possible through a partnership with McLaughlin Financial Group and the Gradient Gives Back Foundation. Moorman's husband, Jim, passed away from an aggressive form of mouth cancer last December. "I just never thought that I would be facing life -- not to say alone, but alone," she said. "It's just everything is a struggle. And for you guys to do this, they're like family."This is the second time McLaughlin and Gradient have helped with family with a year of mortgage payments. They also helped last year after learning about Jim Moorman's cancer battle.
92.7 WOBM

These Two Ocean County Diners Made the Best of NJ List

We have so many incredible diners in Ocean County. Only two made the list of Best Diners in New Jersey, from bestofnj.com. The list comes from bestofnj.com throughout the state of New Jersey. North Jersey, Central Jersey, Jersey Shore, and South Jersey were all part of the latest in Best Diners in New Jersey.
New Jersey 101.5

NJ reimagining classic commuter park with new Metropark development

Gov. Phil Murphy has unveiled plans for a mixed-use development project at the NJ Transit Metropark station straddling the borders of Woodbridge and Edison. Standing under a tent in the rail station parking lot, the governor said what we must do is modernize the original vision of Metropark “from a place where Central New Jerseyans can drive their cars to, to a place where Central Jerseyans can ditch their cars altogether and live within walking distance of their job, or alternatively hop on a train to go to work.”
New Jersey 101.5

Jerk destroys beloved dinosaur sculptures at NJ state park (Opinion)

If this were a dinosaur movie it would be called "Jerkasskick Park" because whoever this jerk is definitely deserves to get his ass kicked. At Allaire State Park for several years now families with kids have been discovering something truly magical and special hidden in the woods. Dinosaurs. Sculptures of dinosaurs made all from branches, twigs and twine. It's been the work of artist Robin Ruggiero and her work has been loved by many.
