ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
1420 WBSM

How Massachusetts Voters Rank Governor Charlie Baker’s Performance

Usually, after eight years in the spotlight, the luster begins to wear off and the popularity wears a bit thin. Not so with Massachusetts Republican Governor Charlie Baker. Voters will select Baker's replacement in the general election on November 8, 2022. Baker, who decided against seeking a third term, leaves office in January after serving two full four-year terms and goes out at the top of his game.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

A deep dive into what the so-called "Millionaire's Tax" could mean for Massachusetts

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Oct. 13. Tiziana Dearing is our host. As part of our ongoing political coverage this election season, we dig into Question 1 on your ballot, which deals with the so-called "Millionaire's Tax." Evan Horowitz, executive director of the Center for State Policy Analysis, breaks down the data behind Question 1 and explains what's at stake for the state.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
New York State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
State
Connecticut State
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Sports
State
New Hampshire State
State
Rhode Island State
GoLocalProv

Gubernatorial Debate: Kalus Missed Her Big Chance

Ashley Kalus, the GOP candidate for governor, had a big chance to close the gap in her race against Democratic Governor Dan McKee. The moderators an McKee gave her a big opportunity. Going into Tuesday night's debate, she was trailing by about 10 points, if you average the public and...
ELECTIONS
WWLP

Governor Baker recommends pardons for four men

Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday recommended pardons for four men convicted decades ago of crimes ranging from property destruction to assault and battery, pointing to their subsequent rehabilitation and calling them "worthy candidates" to wipe the slate clean.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Baker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Republican#The U S Supreme Court
ABC6.com

Christie endorsement further fuels an already heated race

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)– With former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s endorsement of Allan Fung Monday, the race for Rhode Island’s Second Congressional District continues to gain momentum– and national attention. Republican Allan Fung is set to face off against Democrat and General Treasurer of Rhode Island,...
ELECTIONS
WUPE

10 of The Best Bands That Call Massachusetts Home

Massachusetts is famous for many things. While music might not be the first thing that pops into your head when you think about Massachusetts, some of the most popular bands in the world call the Bay State home. From humble beginnings stemming from Boston and stretching west to the hills,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

MA Town in the Berkshires Makes America’s Most Beautiful Small Town List

We know there is definitely plenty of beauty when it comes to Massachusetts. We're spoiled with it in comparison to a lot of states. But especially on the western side of the state, the Berkshires can hold its own against most places. For those who listed 'America's Most Beautiful Small Towns' definitely took notice, as one of the towns from the Berkshires showed up on this exclusive list.
STOCKBRIDGE, MA
WCVB

More ex-eBay execs sentenced in cyberstalking attack on Massachusetts couple

BOSTON — Two more former eBay executives were sentenced Tuesday in connection with a "bizarre" cyberstalking campaign to intimidate a Massachusetts couple after they posted critical comments about the online retailer. Stephanie Popp, eBay's former senior manager of global intelligence, was sentenced to one year and one day in...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Casinos
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
Boston

Five takeaways from first gubernatorial debate between Healey, Diehl

Abortion rights, transportation, Donald Trump, and affordable housing were all major topics during Wednesday's debate. On Wednesday night, Attorney General Maura Healey and former State Rep. Geoff Diehl squared off in the highest-profile event yet in the race to become Massachusetts’ next governor. During their debate, moderated by NBC10 Boston Anchor Latoyia Edwards, both candidates touched on a wide range of issues, from affordable housing to abortion, transportation, and more.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy