Read full article on original website
Related
Mass. woman strikes it rich after receiving free lottery ticket
RANDOLPH, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman recently struck it rich after she hit big on a free Mass Cash ticket that she received as part of lottery promotion. Maria Cherisme, of Randolph, became the third person to win a $100,000 grand prize on a free Mass. Lottery promotional ticket since last October, officials announced Wednesday.
How Massachusetts Voters Rank Governor Charlie Baker’s Performance
Usually, after eight years in the spotlight, the luster begins to wear off and the popularity wears a bit thin. Not so with Massachusetts Republican Governor Charlie Baker. Voters will select Baker's replacement in the general election on November 8, 2022. Baker, who decided against seeking a third term, leaves office in January after serving two full four-year terms and goes out at the top of his game.
WBUR
A deep dive into what the so-called "Millionaire's Tax" could mean for Massachusetts
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Oct. 13. Tiziana Dearing is our host. As part of our ongoing political coverage this election season, we dig into Question 1 on your ballot, which deals with the so-called "Millionaire's Tax." Evan Horowitz, executive director of the Center for State Policy Analysis, breaks down the data behind Question 1 and explains what's at stake for the state.
Hydro-Quebec subsidiary buys 13 dams in New England, including 8 in NH, VT
A Hydro-Quebec subsidiary is buying a company that operates 13 hydropower generating stations in Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts, strengthening its relationship with New England. The $2 billion purchase of Great River Hydro LLC and the dams that produce 589 megawatts of electricity will provide Hydro-Quebec with the largest hydropower...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
GoLocalProv
Gubernatorial Debate: Kalus Missed Her Big Chance
Ashley Kalus, the GOP candidate for governor, had a big chance to close the gap in her race against Democratic Governor Dan McKee. The moderators an McKee gave her a big opportunity. Going into Tuesday night's debate, she was trailing by about 10 points, if you average the public and...
Massachusetts’ Charlie Baker reclaims his status as America’s most popular governor, survey says
BOSTON — A new survey says that Massachusetts’ Charlie Baker is America’s most popular governor once again. Less than a month away from elections the two-term Republican reclaimed the top spot in the annual Morning Consult poll as the most popular governors. According to the latest survey,...
New bill would set limit on refunds for some Massachusetts taxpayers
BOSTON — A group of progressive Democrats will push to set a $6,500 limit on the maximum tax credit high-income earners in Massachusetts can receive under a mandatory refund law known as Chapter 62F, taking aim at the policy less than a month before the Baker administration expects to begin shipping out cash.
Governor Baker recommends pardons for four men
Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday recommended pardons for four men convicted decades ago of crimes ranging from property destruction to assault and battery, pointing to their subsequent rehabilitation and calling them "worthy candidates" to wipe the slate clean.
RELATED PEOPLE
WCVB
Union hosts rally in support of Question 4 on Massachusetts ballot
BOSTON — Several Massachusetts law enforcement leaders spoke at an event Wednesday about their support for one of the controversial questions facing voters in the upcoming election. Question 4 asks voters whether to overturn a new law that would open driver's licenses to all state residents, regardless of the...
Many Massachusetts restaurants named among Yelp’s top 100 places to eat in New England
BOSTON — Massachusetts is home to many of the top 100 places to eat in New England, according to a new ranking released Tuesday by Yelp. From Italian cuisine to Ethiopian, Japanese and Mediterranean, Yelp’s first-ever guide to restaurants in the region showcases a bounty of great dishes for every taste and budget.
Massachusetts losing residents, along with tax dollars
A new report shows that Massachusetts is losing residents, and therefore tax dollars.
These are the best restaurants in Massachusetts, according to Yelp
Massachusetts has two of the top 10 best place to eat in New England, according to Yelp. The website released its top 100 list of the best place to eat in New England on Tuesday. The restaurants were ranked by Yelp on multiple factors, including total volume of ratings between Jan. 1, 2017, through July 27, 2022, and having a passing health score.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC6.com
Christie endorsement further fuels an already heated race
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)– With former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s endorsement of Allan Fung Monday, the race for Rhode Island’s Second Congressional District continues to gain momentum– and national attention. Republican Allan Fung is set to face off against Democrat and General Treasurer of Rhode Island,...
10 of The Best Bands That Call Massachusetts Home
Massachusetts is famous for many things. While music might not be the first thing that pops into your head when you think about Massachusetts, some of the most popular bands in the world call the Bay State home. From humble beginnings stemming from Boston and stretching west to the hills,...
MA Town in the Berkshires Makes America’s Most Beautiful Small Town List
We know there is definitely plenty of beauty when it comes to Massachusetts. We're spoiled with it in comparison to a lot of states. But especially on the western side of the state, the Berkshires can hold its own against most places. For those who listed 'America's Most Beautiful Small Towns' definitely took notice, as one of the towns from the Berkshires showed up on this exclusive list.
WCVB
More ex-eBay execs sentenced in cyberstalking attack on Massachusetts couple
BOSTON — Two more former eBay executives were sentenced Tuesday in connection with a "bizarre" cyberstalking campaign to intimidate a Massachusetts couple after they posted critical comments about the online retailer. Stephanie Popp, eBay's former senior manager of global intelligence, was sentenced to one year and one day in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yes vs No on Massachusetts driver’s license law ballot question
Many State law enforcement leaders gathered at a union hall in Boston on Wednesday, to voice their support for the driver's license law, which will be a ballot question in the November general election.
The Deepest Lake in New Hampshire Isn’t the One You’re Thinking – Or is It?
Here in New Hampshire, we really bring it in the lakes department. We have a whole region named after our lakes (it's called the "Lakes Region" if you don't hail from these parts). The lake that comes to mind when you think of New Hampshire is Lake Winnipesaukee. It is...
Five takeaways from first gubernatorial debate between Healey, Diehl
Abortion rights, transportation, Donald Trump, and affordable housing were all major topics during Wednesday's debate. On Wednesday night, Attorney General Maura Healey and former State Rep. Geoff Diehl squared off in the highest-profile event yet in the race to become Massachusetts’ next governor. During their debate, moderated by NBC10 Boston Anchor Latoyia Edwards, both candidates touched on a wide range of issues, from affordable housing to abortion, transportation, and more.
country1025.com
Only ONE Massachusetts School Made the Top 50 College Party Schools List
I’ve always thought that in Massachusetts, we like to party. It’s pretty well-documented too. Just look at those commercials with that cousin… from Boston. The country is in on our joke. All I have to look at is my ring of friends – yup – we like to party.
Comments / 0