NBC Miami
Judge Denies Trump Request to Delay Deposition in E. Jean Carroll Rape Defamation Case
A judge on Wednesday rejected former President Donald Trump's request to delay answering questions next week under oath in a federal lawsuit that accuses him of defaming a writer who says he raped her in a New York department store. Judge Lewis Kaplan also denied Trump's request to substitute the...
NBC Miami
Inside the Parkland Jury: Most Wanted Death, One Adamant for Life Wrote Judge Letter
One of the 12 jurors in the Parkland school shooting sentencing trial said a fellow juror was adamant about giving the gunman a life sentence from the moment deliberations began. The jury on Thursday spared the life of gunman Nikolas Cruz in the Feb. 14, 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman...
The 'only living execution survivor' described his botched lethal injection experience as 'physical and mental torture,' court documents show
The inmate had attempted to request nitrogen hypoxia as his method of death because he said people have difficulty finding his veins, the AP reported.
Donald Trump may learn on Halloween if a court-imposed monitor will oversee his real-estate and golf empire
A Manhattan judge has set October 31 as the date Donald Trump may get spooky news: whether his real-estate empire must bow to a financial monitor.
NBC Miami
New York AG Asks Judge to Bar Trump From Moving Assets to New Company He Formed Amid Fraud Lawsuit
The New York attorney general's office asked a judge to bar former President Donald Trump from moving his businesses to a new holding company amid a pending civil lawsuit accusing him, three of his children, and the Trump Organization of widespread fraud. That request is spurred by concerns that the...
NBC Miami
Supreme Court Denies Trump Bid to Void Ruling in Mar-A-Lago Raid Documents Case
The Supreme Court on Thursday denied a request by former President Donald Trump to vacate a lower appeals court ruling in a case related to the FBI raid and seizure of documents from his Florida residence last month. Trump had asked the Supreme Court to allow a so-called special master...
Racist remarks could spell trouble for LA political maps
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The effort by three Latino politicians to maximize their influence in Los Angeles backfired after a leaked recording of their meeting exposed crude and, at times, racist banter that has already led to one city councilmember’s resignation and could have broader legal and political consequences. If the other two councilmembers heed calls to step down, their constituents will have lost some of their most powerful leaders and a state investigation into their private meeting could lead to criminal charges and undo efforts to draw districts in their favor. Pressure mounted Thursday on Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Leon to resign a day after former council President Nury Martinez stepped down for comparing another colleague’s Black son to a monkey, belittling Mexicans from the state of Oaxaca and making crass remarks about Armenians and Jews. Acting City Council President Mitch O’Farrell canceled Friday’s scheduled meeting, saying members couldn’t conduct business until the two step down.
