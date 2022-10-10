ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

Comments / 0

Related
WLOX

Reports of leaking ceilings, mold at Kincaid Apartments

The gruesome musical is about a man-eating plant has been around for 45 years. If you've been watching us you've seen us talk about the Salvation Army's Angel Tree Program. Registration is happening now. Mermaids and Pirates return to the Mississippi Aquarium. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. You have two...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Morgan Freeman visits Ground Zero Blues Club in Biloxi

St. Martin senior Lizzy Janssen put pen to paper earlier this week in front of her Lanier’s Gymnastics family to join the University of Wisconsin La Crosse gymnastics team. Detour signage will be in place on October 23rd. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The gruesome musical is about a...
BILOXI, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pascagoula, MS
City
Gulfport, MS
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Florence, MS
Gulfport, MS
Education
WLOX

Record-breaking turnout reported at Palazzo Youth Leadership Summit

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The 10th annual Palazzo Youth Leadership Summit took place at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in Gulfport Wednesday. More than 400 students from across the state attended the conference. “We need leaders,” Congressman Steven Palazzo told WLOX. “My time’s going to be up at a certain...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Registration happening now for Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’ve been watching us, you’ve seen us talk about the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program. Registration is happening now. “I know a lot of people are thinking about Halloween right now, but some are thinking about Christmas and how they’re going to provide a hopeful and happy holiday for their families,” said Morgan Shiyou, marketing coordinator for the Salvation Army.
BILOXI, MS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Mississippi

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are highly-praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for their impeccable service, so of you have never been to any of these burger spots, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
thegazebogazette.com

Long Beach Authorizes Ordinance, Issues Proclamation for Schools

Tuesday night, October 4, 2022 the Long Beach Mayor & Board of Aldermen issued a proclamation from the city to the Long Beach School District for receiving their ranking as the top school district in the state last week when the Mississippi Department of Education accountability results were released. Long...
LONG BEACH, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaheim
WLOX

Climb CDC opens new location in Picayune

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Pearl River County opened a new resource center in Picayune. County Supervisor Donald Hart had been working on getting the building ready for the past three years. The newly opened building is now named the Mary H. Richardson Center. The center will have several programs, including...
PICAYUNE, MS
Mississippi Press

News Briefs: Vancleave man struck, killed while riding bike

JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- A 44-year-old Vancleave man was struck and killed by a vehicle while riding a bicycle Monday night. According to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, the victim -- identified as Dickey Ray Pay of Vancleave -- was riding a bike in the middle of the northbound lane on Tucker Road when a Chevrolet truck approached going the same direction and struck Pay, who had no lights on the bike and was wearing dark clothes.
VANCLEAVE, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Wlox#School Lunch#Volunteers
WLOX

Happening Oct. 15th: Llamapalooza Music & Street Festival

HAPPENING NOW: Protests in aftermath of officer involved shooting in Gulfport. Protestors were outside the police department following the news conference and now the group is meeting with NAACP. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Mississippi's season runs from October 1st to March 31st. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. It's largest...
GULFPORT, MS
Sea Coast Echo

Fall into fun at first annual Coleman Fall Fest

Cruisin’ the Coast is over, but there’s plenty more festive fun on tap in Hancock County the rest of the month, with the first annual Coleman Avenue Fall Fest in Waveland this weekend, the third annual Boo in the Bay the next, and the annual Witches Walk and The Arts’ “A Night on the Beach” on the last Saturday of the month.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Parents of teens involved in Gulfport officer involved shooting speak out

President John F. Kennedy created National School Lunch Week 60 years ago to highlight how important a healthy school lunch is to a child’s life. Today was gorgeous! The sky will remain clear tonight, and we’ll cool down into the mid 50s by early Tuesday morning. While Tuesday looks dry, we have a decent chance for showers and storms by Wednesday. The humidity will increase quite a bit, too.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Waveland mayor Mike Smith prepares for second kidney transplant

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Good news for a Gulf Coast mayor. Just this week, Mike Smith was approved by Ochsner’s organ transplant department for a potentially life saving operation. “As bad as you feel most of the time, don’t give up. Just hang in there, it gets better,” said...
WAVELAND, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WLOX

LIVE: William Carey University in Biloxi celebrates inauguration of new President

HAPPENING NOW: Protests in aftermath of officer involved shooting in Gulfport. Protestors were outside the police department following the news conference and now the group is meeting with NAACP. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Mississippi's season runs from October 1st to March 31st. Fentanyl-laced products driving growing drug use, says...
BILOXI, MS
WKRG News 5

Vandalism draws concern in Lucedale parks, downtown

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – A recent wave of vandalism throughout Lucedale has drawn the ire of city leaders. Public works staff have found tire tracks on some of the city soccer fields from people driving donuts on it. Staff put out fall decorations earlier this month, but heads and clothes on scarecrows have come up […]
LUCEDALE, MS
WLOX

Victim of Downtown Gulfport camper trailer fire identified

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County coroner Brian Switzer has identified 34-year-old William Daniel of Gulfport as the body found in the remains of a camper trailer that broke into flames just after midnight Wednesday. One person is dead after a camper trailer broke into flames just after midnight Wednesday.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Gulfport-Biloxi airport becomes state’s first to open DPS bureau

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Public Safety unveiled a new Driver Service Bureau inside the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport Wednesday. It is located on the first floor near Baggage Claim 2. “What we were hoping through this partnership is it will allow people another option to come to...
GULFPORT, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy