WWE

The Rock Says Roman Reigns Is Doing A ‘Pretty Good Job’ In WWE

During a recent appearance on the “Insight with Chris Van Vliet” podcast, The Rock commented on the changes within WWE recently, how Roman Reigns and The Usos are doing in WWE, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On the changes within WWE...
It’s Official – Renee Paquette Is All Elite

It’s official – Renee Paquette is All Elite. AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter earlier this evening to confirm the news, writing:. “Welcome to the team! @ReneePaquette is ALL ELITE! See you soon coming up at 8pm ET/7pm ET on @TBSNetwork TONIGHT!”. You can keep up with...
News On Ronda Rousey, Liv Morgan, WWE’s ‘The Bump,’ Daniel Cormier

During a recent livestream on her YouTube channel, Ronda Rousey commented on her segment on the September 30th episode of WWE SmackDown where Liv Morgan attacked her from behind. She said,. “I feel like that’s a double standard that everybody else gets to attack me from behind, gets to hit...
Triple H
The Rock: Black Adam Is The Biggest Movie Of My Career

The Rock has touted his new movie ‘Black Adam‘ as the biggest project in his lengthy career on the silver screen. Black Adam is the story of the DC Comics character of the same name, the magical ruler of the ancient city of Khandaq, who is freed after nearly 5,000 years of imprisonment.
MOVIES
WWE RAW Ratings For 10/10/22

This week’s episode of WWE RAW drew 1,824,000 viewers on the USA Network. This is up from the 1,599,000 viewers the show did last week. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reported the numbers. The key 18-49 demo was a 0.55 rating, up from last week’s 0.40 rating. The first...
Eva Marie Teases WWE Return Using Lilly Doll, Bray Wyatt Symbol

Eva Marie has begun to stir the pot about a potential return to WWE. Marie posted a video on her Twitter account using a few Bray Wyatt-themed references – Alexa Bliss’s Lilly Doll and Bray Wyatt’s symbol at the end. Marie is trying to toss the doll...
Shawn Michaels Discusses Transitioning Into His New Role In WWE NXT, More

During a recent appearance on “The Ringer” podcast, WWE’s Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels commented on transitioning into his new role, being the “face” of the WWE NXT brand, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:
Kurt Angle Explains His Current Contract Status With WWE

Kurt Angle has explained the terms of his ongoing ‘nostalgia contract’ with WWE. Despite being released from the promotion in April 2020, Angle has made a handful of appearances for WWE in recent years. Kurt’s most recent appearance came on the August 29, 2022, episode of Monday Night...
WWE & Amazon Consolidate Lawsuits Against Counterfeiters, WWE/MLW Update

Pwinsider is reporting that WWE and Amazon’s joint lawsuit against the 13 defendants who attempted to counterfeit and market WWE Championship replica belts has been consolidated into one lawsuit. As reported in August, Amazon and WWE filed suits against 13 defendants who marketed the counterfeit belts in their online...
WWE Announces Next Two Dates At Madison Square Garden

WWE has announced its next two dates at Madison Square Garden. First up is the annual post-Christmas event on December 26. The pre-sale code is HOLIDAY. The second event takes place on March 12, 2023. WWE is also selling combination tickets for both shows which will be live events. The...
News & Notes On The Rock, Top 25 Kane Moments In WWE, More

The Rock took to Twitter on Thursday to post a video of himself paying tribute to wrestling photographer George Napolitano at the New York premiere of Black Adam. He captioned the video with,. “Very special man I was honored to raise a toast to. Photographer George Napolitano really took care...
WWE Files Trademarks For ‘Uncle Howdy’ & ‘Uncle Harper’

On Saturday, October 8, WWE filed to trademark the terms “UNCLE HOWDY” and “UNCLE HARPER” with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). You can check out the official trademark descriptions below:. Mark For: UNCLE HOWDY trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of...
Mark Sterling Says The Acclaimed Can No Longer Use “Scissor Me” Phrase & Gesture

The Acclaimed can no longer use the “Scissor Me” phrase or gesture after this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Of course, this is all storyline-related. Mark Sterling announced on Wednesday night’s show that he has trademarked the phrase, and threatened that if The Acclaimed or Billy Gunn use it in any way, shape, or form going forward they’ll be sued.
Ronda Rousey Reacts To Bray Wyatt’s Return To WWE, Praises Triple H

During the latest livestream on her YouTube page, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey commented on Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE at this past Saturday night’s Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event. Rousey said,. “It was pretty awesome. I love the way Triple H has been doing things,...
Paige VanZant No Longer Training To Wrestle?

When AEW signed former UFC star Paige VanZant, they hoped to get some crossover appeal. She made her in-ring debut at AEW Double or Nothing 2022 in May but hasn’t been seen on AEW TV since then. Instead, she is focusing on her fighting and modeling career. Her trainer...
Eric Bischoff Says He Should Have Booked Raven Differently

During a “What About Raven” special for AddFreeShows, Eric Bischoff commented on a previous clip from his “83 Weeks” podcast where he said Raven would have benefitted from having some additional context when he first joined WCW. For those unaware, Raven used to sit in the...
Edge Lands Recurring Role In Percy Jackson Series On Disney+

Wrestling fans far and wide know Adam Copeland as the Rated R Superstar, Edge. An in-ring performer since 1998, Edge has been a staple of WWE television for years. Now it seems he’s getting his chance to star in another popular TV series. A new report from Variety states...
Update On Whether Bandido Will Join WWE Or AEW

Former Ring of Honor World Champion Bandido is reportedly leaning towards signing with AEW instead of WWE. Bandido appeared on the September 28th episode of AEW Dynamite in a losing effort to ROH World Champion Chris Jericho. Bandido was reportedly offered a contract with AEW immediately after the match, but...
