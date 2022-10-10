Florida medical examiners confirm 100 Hurricane Ian-related deaths

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida’s Hurricane Ian-related death toll rose past 100 according to an update from the Florida Medical Examiners Commission on Monday.

In its report, MEC confirmed at least 102 total deaths attributed to Hurricane Ian across 17 counties.

The toll consisted mostly of deaths confirmed out of Lee County at 52. Sarasota and Monroe counties followed behind at 7 deaths each. So far, there were 17 total confirmed deaths across the Bay area.

Charlotte – 5

Collier – 5

DeSoto – 1

Hardee – 4

Hendry – 2

Hillsborough – 1

Lake – 1

Lee – 52

Manatee – 3

Martin – 1

Monroe – 7

Orange – 1

Osceola – 2

Polk – 2

Putnam – 3

Sarasota –7

Volusia – 5

Since Hurricane Ian made landfall near Fort Myers on Sept. 28, search and rescue crews have cleared hundreds of miles of storm-battered coast, completing their first major search for victims

But many southwest Florida residents are settling in for the long slog of recovery from the region’s first direct hit from a major hurricane in a century.

Hurricane Ian hammered Florida with such ferocity that it wiped out entire neighborhoods, tossed boats onto highways, swept away beaches, and swamped homes in roof-deep flood waters.

With sustained winds of 150 mph, it was one of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit southwest Florida. It later cut a watery and wind-battered swath across the Florida peninsula before turning out to sea to regain strength and pummel South Carolina.

the Associated Press contributed to this report .

