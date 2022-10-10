ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida medical examiners confirm 100 Hurricane Ian-related deaths

By Dylan Abad
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida’s Hurricane Ian-related death toll rose past 100 according to an update from the Florida Medical Examiners Commission on Monday.

In its report, MEC confirmed at least 102 total deaths attributed to Hurricane Ian across 17 counties.

‘Nothing’s left’: Hurricane Ian leaves emotional toll behind

The toll consisted mostly of deaths confirmed out of Lee County at 52. Sarasota and Monroe counties followed behind at 7 deaths each. So far, there were 17 total confirmed deaths across the Bay area.

  • Charlotte – 5
  • Collier – 5
  • DeSoto – 1
  • Hardee – 4
  • Hendry – 2
  • Hillsborough – 1
  • Lake – 1
  • Lee – 52
  • Manatee – 3
  • Martin – 1
  • Monroe – 7
  • Orange – 1
  • Osceola – 2
  • Polk – 2
  • Putnam – 3
  • Sarasota –7
  • Volusia – 5

Since Hurricane Ian made landfall near Fort Myers on Sept. 28, search and rescue crews have cleared hundreds of miles of storm-battered coast, completing their first major search for victims

But many southwest Florida residents are settling in for the long slog of recovery from the region’s first direct hit from a major hurricane in a century.

New disturbance pops up next to Julia

Hurricane Ian hammered Florida with such ferocity that it wiped out entire neighborhoods, tossed boats onto highways, swept away beaches, and swamped homes in roof-deep flood waters.

With sustained winds of 150 mph, it was one of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit southwest Florida. It later cut a watery and wind-battered swath across the Florida peninsula before turning out to sea to regain strength and pummel South Carolina.

the Associated Press contributed to this report .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

L. Cane

The Best Places in Florida to See Fall Foliage

Many people believe that Floridians can't enjoy fall colors in the way that the rest of the country can. Fortunately, that's not an entirely true assumption. There are places in Florida that showcase some of the colors we associate with fall, and not all of them are in north Florida.
Lakeland Mom

Florida P-EBT Program Extended – Eligible Families to receive $391 per Student in Fall 2022

If you’re wondering if Florida families are getting P-EBT again in 2022, the answer is YES. A new round of Pandemic EBT Funding has been approved for Florida students to cover Summer 2022 through the Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Program (Summer P-EBT). Although the program is for summer 2022, funds are just now being issued in October and November.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

New tropical disturbance being tracked in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new tropical wave formed Thursday in the Atlantic. The large area of disorganized showers and storms was located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands, the National Hurricane Center said. "Environmental conditions appear marginally favorable for some slow development of this system as...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Boston

More dogs and cats arrive from Florida looking for homes

BOSTON - More animals arrived from Florida on Wednesday and will be available for adoption soon.The MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter received 31 cats and nine dogs at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut."The need in Florida is great right now," said MSPCA-Angell Director of Adoption Centers and Programs and NEAS Executive Director Mike Keiley. "We evacuated cats prior to the storm, and we'll continue to transport animals [to Massachusetts] for as long as we're able to, in order to open up critically needed space in the Florida shelters."  The two groups are also sending staff to Florida to help the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals with recovery efforts. The first team headed to Florida this week and will be there until November.Before the Wednesday transport, the organizations had already taken in 91 cats from Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian.The majority of the cats transported over the past couple weeks are available for adoption. Interested adopters may learn more about them and apply to adopt at neas.org/adopt. The animals that arrived Wednesday will be available after their quarantine period and once they receive any medical care they need.
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

T.S. Karl remains stationary, to move southeast later Thursday

West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — Tropical Storm Karl remains nearly stationary this morning, but it's expected to begin moving south later today. It remains a bit disorganized, and has winds of 50 mph. We will start to see Karl move south towards Mexico, and make landfall there this weekend.
FLORIDA STATE
