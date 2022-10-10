Read full article on original website
ESPN
Ireland apologise for players' song after World Cup qualifier
The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) and national team manager Vera Pauw apologised on Wednesday for players singing a song referencing the IRA after they beat Scotland 1-0 and qualified for the women's World Cup finals for the first time. A video posted on social media after the match on...
ESPN
Juventus' Champions League last-16 hopes in peril after loss to Maccabi Haifa
Juventus slumped to a 2-0 defeat against a Maccabi Haifa side who won their first Champions League game for 20 years as Omer Atzili's double helped the Israelis to a famous victory at a rocking Sammy Ofer Stadium on Tuesday. The result leaves third-placed Juve's chances of qualifying for the...
ESPN
Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger assures fans he's 'alive' after brutal collision when scoring crucial Champions League goal
Antonio Rudiger spared Real Madrid's blushes with a late goal that qualified the reigning European champions for the Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday, but his reward was a brutal collision that saw him return to the Spanish capital with his head bandaged up. The Germany defender scored a...
BBC
Liverpool v Man City: Head-to-head stats
Liverpool are winless in their past five Premier League games against Manchester City (D3 L2) – they’ve never gone six without a win against the Citizens in their league history. Manchester City have picked up four points from their past two Premier League away games against Liverpool, just...
BBC
Young shares Villa frustrations
Ashley Young says Aston Villa must find killer instinct in attack after a night of frustration at Nottingham Forest. Young, who scored Villa's goal in the 1-1 draw, told the club's website: "My thoughts are frustration. With the amount of possession we had, chances created, it feels like a loss to be honest.
BBC
Marc Skinner: Manchester United boss says players and coaches must 'call out misbehaviour' after NWSL report
Manchester United boss Marc Skinner says coaches and players must continue to "call out misbehaviour" following an investigation into abuse in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). The investigation, published earlier this month, found abuse "had become systemic" in the United States' NWSL. Skinner, who coached Orlando Pride before taking...
Sir Jim Ratcliffe Speaks About Manchester United Takeover Links
Sir Jim Ratcliffe has officially spoken out about a potential takeover of Manchester United this evening.
ESPN
2022 MLS Cup playoffs: Who's in, fixtures, results, final date and key info
Some seven months after the 2022 Major League Soccer regular season began, it's over, and there's a new campaign to enjoy: the MLS Cup playoffs. After a dramatic Decision Day shook up the seedings, and LAFC secured a second Supporters' Shield in their fifth year of existence, the playoff field is now set.
BBC
Friday's gossip: Tuchel, Gvardiol, Bellingham, Mbappe, Jorginho, Maguire
Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel would be interested in taking over as England manager if Gareth Southgate leaves after the World Cup in Qatar. Tuchel, 49, has rejected offers from two unnamed Premier League clubs since being sacked by Chelsea in September. (Telegraph - subscription required) Tottenham are interested in...
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning. Haaland is unlikely to hit even 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come...
Has Klopp run out of gas in the face of Man City dominance?
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Jurgen Klopp’s trademark toothy grin has become somewhat of a rare sight in the Premier League this season. More frequently, he has worn the look of a man with pressing concerns, perhaps having come to the crushing realization that even his special talents can only go so far.
FOX Sports
Salzburg draws at Zagreb, stays unbeaten in Champions League
ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Salzburg kept its unbeaten run in the Champions League going with a 1-1 draw at Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday but relinquished the top spot in its group. Midfielder Nicolas Seiwald gave the Austrian champion the lead in the 12th minute on the counterattack with his first Champions League goal.
FOX Sports
Dortmund, Bayern challenge Bundesliga top 2 Union, Freiburg
BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are in the unaccustomed role of challengers as the Bundesliga’s top four all meet on Sunday. League leader Union Berlin hosts fourth-placed Dortmund while 10-time defending champion Bayern welcomes second-placed Freiburg, a team that was unbeaten in 10 games across all competitions before its Europa League game at Nantes on Thursday.
BBC
Robertson issues warning for City visit
Andy Robertson has warned Liverpool must find their very best form when they welcome Manchester City to Anfield on Sunday. The Reds excelled against Rangers in the Champions League on Wednesday but have struggled in the Premier League having pushed City to the wire last season. "It's a massive game,...
BBC
Imran Louza: Watford midfielder charged with spitting at Swansea City player
Watford midfielder Imran Louza faces a six-game ban after being charged with spitting at an opponent in the Hornets' 2-1 defeat by Swansea last Wednesday. The alleged offence happened towards the end of the Championship match, a FA spokesperson said. The FA has not named the alleged victim but Louza...
SB Nation
Troy Parrott out until after World Cup with injury at Preston
Tottenham Hotspur’s young on-loan striker Troy Parrott isn’t quite getting the accolades of his fellow academy grad Dane Scarlett, but he’s been having a pretty decent season in the Championship this year with Preston North End. But unfortunately, Troy just had a major setback. Preston announced this...
Merritt Paulson steps down as Timbers, Thorns CEO, but remains silent on selling clubs
In the wake of a damning Sally Yates report, Merritt Paulson steps down as Portland Timbers, Thorns CEO. But he remains silent on if he'll sell clubs.
FOX Sports
Alphonso Davies to miss Bayern's Champions League match
MUNICH, Germany (AP) — Canada star Alphonso Davies will not dress for Bayern Munich’s Champions League Group match on Wednesday night at the Czech Republic's Viktoria Plzen after sustaining a cranial bruise at Borussia Dortmund last weekend. Davies was hurt in the 45th minute during a challenge with...
FOX Sports
Lewandowski keeps Barcelona barely alive in Champions League
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Robert Lewandowski scored in stoppage time to keep Barcelona alive — for the moment — in the Champions League on Wednesday. Lewandowski’s last-gasp header helped the Catalan club salvage a 3-3 draw with Inter Milan after the visitors had taken a 3-2 lead with a goal from Robin Gosens in the 89th.
BBC
Rangers v Liverpool: Commentator's notes
Any Champions League wriggle room has gone for Rangers as they stare up at the rest of Group A, faced with an almighty task to even finish third in the section. The hammering in Amsterdam on matchday one means they will likely need at least a point from their next two games before Ajax's visit to Glasgow, while hoping the Dutch champions lose theirs.
