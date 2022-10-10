ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

ESPN

Ireland apologise for players' song after World Cup qualifier

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) and national team manager Vera Pauw apologised on Wednesday for players singing a song referencing the IRA after they beat Scotland 1-0 and qualified for the women's World Cup finals for the first time. A video posted on social media after the match on...
MLS
ESPN

Juventus' Champions League last-16 hopes in peril after loss to Maccabi Haifa

Juventus slumped to a 2-0 defeat against a Maccabi Haifa side who won their first Champions League game for 20 years as Omer Atzili's double helped the Israelis to a famous victory at a rocking Sammy Ofer Stadium on Tuesday. The result leaves third-placed Juve's chances of qualifying for the...
UEFA
BBC

L﻿iverpool v Man City: Head-to-head stats

Liverpool are winless in their past five Premier League games against Manchester City (D3 L2) – they’ve never gone six without a win against the Citizens in their league history. Manchester City have picked up four points from their past two Premier League away games against Liverpool, just...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Y﻿oung shares Villa frustrations

Ashley Young says Aston Villa must find killer instinct in attack after a night of frustration at Nottingham Forest. Y﻿oung, who scored Villa's goal in the 1-1 draw, told the club's website: "M﻿y thoughts are frustration. With the amount of possession we had, chances created, it feels like a loss to be honest.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

2022 MLS Cup playoffs: Who's in, fixtures, results, final date and key info

Some seven months after the 2022 Major League Soccer regular season began, it's over, and there's a new campaign to enjoy: the MLS Cup playoffs. After a dramatic Decision Day shook up the seedings, and LAFC secured a second Supporters' Shield in their fifth year of existence, the playoff field is now set.
MLS
BBC

Friday's gossip: Tuchel, Gvardiol, Bellingham, Mbappe, Jorginho, Maguire

Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel would be interested in taking over as England manager if Gareth Southgate leaves after the World Cup in Qatar. Tuchel, 49, has rejected offers from two unnamed Premier League clubs since being sacked by Chelsea in September. (Telegraph - subscription required) Tottenham are interested in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning. Haaland is unlikely to hit even 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Salzburg draws at Zagreb, stays unbeaten in Champions League

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Salzburg kept its unbeaten run in the Champions League going with a 1-1 draw at Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday but relinquished the top spot in its group. Midfielder Nicolas Seiwald gave the Austrian champion the lead in the 12th minute on the counterattack with his first Champions League goal.
UEFA
FOX Sports

Dortmund, Bayern challenge Bundesliga top 2 Union, Freiburg

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are in the unaccustomed role of challengers as the Bundesliga’s top four all meet on Sunday. League leader Union Berlin hosts fourth-placed Dortmund while 10-time defending champion Bayern welcomes second-placed Freiburg, a team that was unbeaten in 10 games across all competitions before its Europa League game at Nantes on Thursday.
SOCCER
BBC

R﻿obertson issues warning for City visit

Andy Robertson has warned Liverpool must find their very best form when they welcome Manchester City to Anfield on Sunday. The Reds excelled against Rangers in the Champions League on Wednesday but have struggled in the Premier League having pushed City to the wire last season. "It's a massive game,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Troy Parrott out until after World Cup with injury at Preston

Tottenham Hotspur’s young on-loan striker Troy Parrott isn’t quite getting the accolades of his fellow academy grad Dane Scarlett, but he’s been having a pretty decent season in the Championship this year with Preston North End. But unfortunately, Troy just had a major setback. Preston announced this...
SOCCER
FOX Sports

Alphonso Davies to miss Bayern's Champions League match

MUNICH, Germany (AP) — Canada star Alphonso Davies will not dress for Bayern Munich’s Champions League Group match on Wednesday night at the Czech Republic's Viktoria Plzen after sustaining a cranial bruise at Borussia Dortmund last weekend. Davies was hurt in the 45th minute during a challenge with...
SOCCER
FOX Sports

Lewandowski keeps Barcelona barely alive in Champions League

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Robert Lewandowski scored in stoppage time to keep Barcelona alive — for the moment — in the Champions League on Wednesday. Lewandowski’s last-gasp header helped the Catalan club salvage a 3-3 draw with Inter Milan after the visitors had taken a 3-2 lead with a goal from Robin Gosens in the 89th.
UEFA
BBC

Rangers v Liverpool: Commentator's notes

Any Champions League wriggle room has gone for Rangers as they stare up at the rest of Group A, faced with an almighty task to even finish third in the section. The hammering in Amsterdam on matchday one means they will likely need at least a point from their next two games before Ajax's visit to Glasgow, while hoping the Dutch champions lose theirs.
PREMIER LEAGUE

