ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Man arrested in Roseville in connection with a deadly shooting at a Fresno motorcycle clubhouse, police say

By Kellie Helton
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Aku4q_0iTmaLkb00

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A suspect has been arrested in a shooting that left one man dead at a motorcycle clubhouse earlier this month, according to the Fresno Police Department.

On Saturday, October 1, officers were called out to the clubhouse of the Soul Brothers Motorcycle Club on McKinley Avenue for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 41-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

A short time later, officials said two other men, including 31-year-old Darnell Johnson , showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

Officials said Johnson died from his injuries at the hospital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31UbAh_0iTmaLkb00
Photo of Darnell Johnson provided by the Fresno Police Department

While investigating, officers said they were able to identify 33-year-old Antoine Caradine as the suspect in the shooting. He is described as a gang member out of the Oakland area, according to police.

Officers said they were able to track down Caradine in Roseville and place him under arrest.

Caradine was booked into the Placer County Jail on suspicion of murder.

Authorities are still working to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 2

Tali
2d ago

🤬🤦🏾‍♂️ Ignorance at its finest. WTF! Keep him!!! we don't want him! In "General" we don't want him on our streets, around our families. KEEP HIM!!!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

3 injured in 2 overnight shootings in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people received non-life-threatening injuries in overnight shootings in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. According to police, Around 9:18 p.m. on Wednesday a man, 25, and a woman, 21, were shot while sitting in their vehicle on Fox Sparrow Court. Police also said that a man was walking near South […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Arrest made in 2020 killing of 19-year-old in South Natomas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said an arrest was made in the killing of a 19-year-old in September 2020.  Police identified the suspect as 20-year-old Treace Palmer. Palmer was reportedly already in custody in Washoe County, Nevada, on unrelated charges.  In coordination with Washoe County authorities, Sacramento Police were able to serve […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Stockton juvenile seriously injured in ATV hit-and-run

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A hit-and-run involving a red ATV on Oct. 1 left a juvenile with major injuries, according to CHP Stockton. CHP said that the incident occurred around 7:54 p.m. on Dana Avenue west of Anthony Avenue. The ATV was then seen fleeing southbound on Del Mar Avenue near Horner Avenue. Both riders […]
STOCKTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Sports
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
Roseville, CA
Sports
City
Roseville, CA
Roseville, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Fresno, CA
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darnell Johnson
KCRA.com

Family and friends react to shooting death of North Highlands man

The Sacramento County Sherriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday morning. The shooting happened just after 4 a.m. in the 5500 block of Sky Parkway, the sheriff's office said. Family and friends identified the victims as Keontay Mac. Camisha Wallace, Mac's long-time partner and the mother of his daughter,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Roseville police officer involved in motorcycle and car crash

A Roseville police officer crashed their motorcycle into another vehicle at about 9 a.m. Oct. 5 northbound on Foothills Boulevard, according to police. The officer was sent to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and police did not report any other injuries from the accident. At this time, police...
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 dead in south Sacramento shooting near 65th Street and Sky Parkway

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a shooting left one person dead in south Sacramento early Wednesday morning. The scene is near 65th Street and Sky Parkway. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, it appears an argument between two men led up to the shooting.One of the men has died, deputies say. No suspect information has been released. Deputies are now canvassing the area for witnesses and any possible surveillance video. People heading through the area should expect to see an active law enforcement presence for the time being. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Clubhouse#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC10

Man hurt in Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — A shooting near a homeless encampment in Stockton injured a man and forced a school to go on a soft lockdown Wednesday. At 12:53 p.m., Stockton Police Department was called to the Mormon Slough at California Street on reports of a shooting. Officers said that when they got to the scene, they found a 56-year-old man with gunshot wounds.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

UC Davis mailroom robbed, police looking for suspects

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — On Monday two men broke into the mailroom at UC Davis and stole various items, according to the UC Davis Police Department. The break-in happened around 3:30 a.m. when the two men pried open the door to the secured package room, according to police. Video from a security camera captured the […]
DAVIS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Search on for parental abduction suspects and 3 missing children known to frequent Stockton

STOCKTON – The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding three children they believe were kidnapped by their parents.According to the sheriff's office, the children - ages 9, 11 and 16 - were supposed to be surrendered to Child Protective Services due to ongoing "substantial danger to their physical and emotional health."But their mother, Karri Dominguez, did not show up with them as scheduled.Now Dominguez and Michael Pinon are wanted for parental abduction, child endangerment and a violation of a court order.Authorities say they are known to frequent the Interstate 5 and March Lane area in Stockton.Anyone with information is asked to call the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

Man killed in shooting in North Highlands area of Sacramento County, sheriff's office says

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A man was killed Tuesday evening after a shooting in Sacramento County, the sheriff's office said. Deputies went to the 3800 block of Madison Avenue east of Roseville Road and west of Interstate 80 at 9:30 p.m. for a reported shooting, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. There, they found a man lying down on a roadway with a gunshot wound to his torso.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX40

Sacramento Police shoot man while serving arrest warrant

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said two officers shot a man who was going to be arrested on a warrant for financial crimes. Police said they spotted him in the parking lot of the apartment complex on Di Lusso Drive in Elk Grove. According to police, it’s not unusual for them to […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Hit-and-Run Crash at Gold River Involving Two Teslas

Injury Accident on U.S. 50 Near Sunrise Boulevard Involves Hit-and-Run A hit-and-run crash occurred in Gold River, northeast of Rancho Cordova, on October 6 that left people injured. The collision occurred around 12:45 p.m. along westbound U.S. 50 just east of the Sunrise Boulevard off-ramp. The police report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) stated that the accident involved two Teslas and a Toyota Corolla.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
FOX40

FOX40

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy