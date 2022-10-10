Miami company buys local industrial property as part statewide deal for 255,500 square feet of space

Read full article on original website
stpeterising.com
400 Central begins foundation work, readies for vertical construction in downtown St. Pete
Construction continues on what will soon be the tallest residential building on Florida’s Gulf Coast — The Residences at 400 Central. When complete in 2024, the 46-story tower will contain 301 condominium units, 25,000 square feet of ground floor retail space, and 45,000 square feet of Class A office space.
businessobserverfl.com
On the rise: Some Florida markets remain national leaders in apartment rent increases
In what will come as a surprise to few, Florida leads the country when it comes to how fast rents are rising. According to data gathered by professors at Florida Atlantic University, Florida Gulf Coast University and the University of Alabama, in August Miami had the largest rent increases in the country, bumping Cape Coral-Fort Myers which held the title the previous month.
South Florida house sales PLUMMET by up to 40% compared to last year as rising interest rates and soaring prices deterred buyers, with Miami, Palm Beach and Keys all seeing large slumps
House sales slumped in South Florida by a drastic 40 percent compared to this time last year, new real estate data has revealed - with rising rates and soaring asking prices keeping prospective buyers from pulling the trigger. Desirable locales that saw the most extreme dips in the Sunshine State...
businessobserverfl.com
Unnamed buyer picks up Tampa office building
A Temple Terrace office building about 10 minutes from the University of South Florida has sold for $14.5 million. The 104,800-square-foot building at 12906 Tampa Oaks Blvd. went to an unnamed buyer. The building is Tampa Oaks II, just off of Interstate 75, north of Interstate 4 and east of...
luxury-houses.net
Just Listed $12.5 Million, Villa La Vullo is A Stunning Estate in Tierra Verde, One of The Most Exclusive Communities in Tampa Bay
The Estate in Tierra Verde, a private enclave on an acre of beautifully conserved landscaping with breathtaking views of the Gulf of Mexico boasting abundance of luxury, the exquisiteness of the finishes is now available for sale. This home located at 1523 Oceanview Dr, Tierra Verde, Florida offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Liz Heinkel (Phone: 727-239-5623) at Smith & Associates Real Estate for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Tierra Verde.
The Concours Club Is An Automotive Resort Featuring Miami's Premier Private Race Track
Owning a supercar is almost a prerequisite to living in Miami. The problem is the place is relatively flat, and most supercars, like the Porsche 911 Turbo S, can break the speed limit before you hit the top of second gear. After a few days of using it on the...
floridapolitics.com
Construction begins for St. Pete’s tallest residential tower
The 46-story mixed-use tower, coined The Residences at 400 Central, will stand as the tallest residential building in St. Pete. Construction has kicked off for what is planned to be St. Petersburg’s tallest residential tower. The 46-story mixed-use tower, coined The Residences at 400 Central, will stand tall in...
Florida Outranked New York With 3 'Best Foodie Cities In America' & It Tastes Like Victory
Three Florida towns take the cake for the "'Best Foodie Cities In America" this year, and they outranked well-known food hubs, such as New York. The study done by Wallethub reveals that the Big Apple, quite frankly, didn't even make the top 15, and based on previous studies, it's not as surprising. Tampa's pizza scene alone has taken the crown over NY for 2022 back in March.
businessobserverfl.com
Losses from Hurricane Ian could top $1 billion for local insurer
UPC Insurance estimates $1 billion in losses due to Hurricane Ian. The St. Petersburg insurer made the announcement in a short statement saying it has already received 19,000 claims from the storm and expects to receive 27,000 to 30,000 claims in all. The company also says it already lost about...
Florida foreclosures increased 71% from 2021
In the past month, Florida's foreclosure levels declined almost 4%, while foreclosures across the U.S. collectively rose almost 3% instead.
secretmiami.com
Miami’s Oldest Neighborhood Is Considered One Of The Coolest In The World
A beloved Miami district has been named one of the coolest neighborhoods in the entire world. Coming in at number 29, Coconut Grove is one of Time Out’s 51 coolest neighborhoods this year, which was compiled by polling 20,000 city-dwellers around the world through their annual index survey. While...
Little Mike’s opening second location in Pembroke Pines
The new location at 9843 Pines Blvd. is set to open in early November.
businessobserverfl.com
Contractor surpasses $1 billion in contracts in 2022 alone
Power Design, a multi-trade contractor based in St. Petersburg, has secured more than $1 billion in new job awards in just the past nine months. According to a news release, the contracts are for projects that range from high-rise apartment complexes and other multifamily structures to luxury hotels, mixed-use buildings and student housing. They include:
businessobserverfl.com
Layoffs hit third Pinellas County company in three weeks
A pharmaceutical manufacturer and distributor is laying off 36 employees in Largo and expects to cut even more jobs next year, the third time in three weeks a company has announced layoffs in Pinellas County. The company this time is VistaPharm, a maker of generic drugs. In a letter to...
2 Florida Destinations Mentioned in List of American Places that Feel European
LittleOrphanDani, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many Americans place a trip to Europe on their bucket lists. There's a history and romance to some European destinations that make them seem somewhat irreplaceable. However, the website the Discoverer recently wrote that two Florida destinations might make you feel like you're in Europe without the time and expense of traveling overseas.
WSVN-TV
Heavy downpours cause flooding in parts of Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - A line of showers continues to move across South Florida, causing extensive flooding in parts of Miami-Dade County. A street flood advisory issued on Thursday afternoon for parts of Miami-Dade has been allowed to expire, but the precipitation has left standing water on major roadways in Miami.
Miami New Times
Flanigan's and Literally Miami Make Florida Meme History With Limited Time Collaboration
A local Miami social media meme brand has teamed up with Florida-based Flanigan's to show the Magic City what being Miami proud is all about. Literally Miami is the social media meme-maker behind the Florida-only mashup that serves to celebrate Flanigan's, a Florida-based restaurant group. Launched in 2017 as a...
businessobserverfl.com
Clearwater cybersecurity firm to be acquired for $4.6 billion
Vista Equity Partners, a private equity firm headquartered in Austin, Texas, has reached an agreement to acquire KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE), three weeks after making an offer to the fast-growing, Clearwater-based cybersecurity company. The all-cash transaction is valued at $4.6 billion, according to a news release, and shareholders will receive...
Sheridan Street drawbridge was supposed to re-open this week. Here’s the new target date.
The Sheridan Street drawbridge in Hollywood won’t be opening later this week as previously scheduled. The bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway will now remain closed through Wednesday, Oct. 26, as a $12.2 million renovation project was temporarily put on hold for Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Transportation said in an emailed statement Wednesday. FDOT said in late August it would ...
