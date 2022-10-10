Yanks get back in gear at Yankee Stadium ahead of ALDS vs. Guardians
News 12's Pat O'Keefe was at Yankee Stadium for the team's final day of practice before the divisional round starts.
News 12's Pat O'Keefe was at Yankee Stadium for the team's final day of practice before the divisional round starts.
News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.https://news12.com
Comments / 0