The Best Amazon Prime Deals To Snag Before They’re Gone Tonight
Shop Prime Early Access Day sales on TVs, home goods, kitchen gadgets, beauty, fitness and more.
Yahoo!
Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 50%
Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a bounty of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times! You can see what coupons are available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list on the left column!)
ZDNet
Walmart Rollbacks sale: The RCA 50" 4K smart TV is available for only $178
During Walmart's New Rollbacks and More sales event, you can grab a smart TV with a large 50" display for a substantial discount. The RCA smart 50" TV tends to retail for $399. However, while the event continues, this product is available while stocks last for only $178, a markdown of 55% and a saving of $221.
Amazon deal – get 2 Nintendo Switch games for £20 today
A similar great offer is now running at Smyths Toys with Mario, Rayman, Assassin's Creed and more
DeWalt’s Entire Lineup is Deeply Discounted For Prime’s Early Access Sale
The Drive - Robert BaconOne of the most popular tool brands is having a huge sale. You’d be crazy to miss out.
ZDNet
Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off
Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
Netflix expects 40 million new viewers by 2023 with its new subscription plan
Netflix is aiming for high numbers while also attempting to provide an affordable option.
These are the best Prime Day video game deals for PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch
We're rounding up all the biggest Prime Day video game deals available across the site right now.
Bose Solo 5 soundbar gets tasty discount in the 48-hour Amazon sale
You can save a tidy £50 on the Bose Solo 5 soundbar in the Early Access Prime Day sales.
itechpost.com
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022: Cuisinart Toaster Ovens, Other Small Appliances That are on Sale
The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is currently ongoing and we here at iTech Post are ready to keep you up-to-date with all the deals and discounts you should know of!. We have covered deals on multiple Amazon products, Keurig coffee makers, and even Samsung Galaxy Buds. We will get to those in a while, but first, let us talk about a fresh set of deals Amazon has for those looking to add a small appliance or two (or more!) to their kitchens.
Best Knife Deals at Amazon’s October Prime Day
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Here at Field & Stream, we believe there’s no such thing as too many knives. So much so, that our ranking of the best pocket knives is probably the longest, most extensive roundup on our site. There’s a knife for every occasion, for every hand. So whenever there’s a good sale on knives, we’re obliged to cover it.
Save $120 on DJI’s Mini 2 drone during Amazon’s Early Access sale
This pint-sized flying machine is surprisingly easy to fly. DJIDJI's pint-sized drone offers a powerful camera in an easy-to-fly craft. Plus, get all the accessories you need.
10 Best Deals to Shop During the Fall Amazon Prime Sale
Don't miss out on big discounts as you begin your holiday shopping.
Phone Arena
Walmart is offering by far the best Apple Watch Series 8 deals to date
The Apple Watch Ultra may have seized the spotlight for a little while there after its early September launch event with a (somewhat) novel rugged design and the second-gen Apple Watch SE is certainly hard to ignore if you're on a tight budget, but let's face it, we all know the Series 8 will become the world's best-selling smartwatch soon.
IGN
Prime Early Access: My Favorite Portable Charger Is On Sale
Amazon's Prime Early Access Day includes a ton of great deals ahead of the holiday season and before Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Suppose you are looking to buy a portable charger that is not only powerful enough to charge a laptop, but has a cool cyberpunk aesthetic. In that case, Shargeek's Storm 2 is currently 20 percent off, bringing the price down to $184 (usually $229).
Phone Arena
Apple's 2021 iPad Pro 11 and 12.9 are on sale at massive discounts in multiple 'affordable' options
Whether or not Apple plans to make a big deal out of the announcement of its next-gen iPad and iPad Pros, said announcement is definitely right around the corner. With multiple holiday and pre-holiday sales events organized by various major US retailers also on the horizon, it's certainly not surprising to see the current-gen 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pros heavily marked down shortly after the latest non-Pro 10.2-inch model.
37 October Prime Day deals with massive discounts of 50% or more
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more. Call it October Prime Day, Prime Day 2, or Prime Early Access Sale. No matter what label you slap on, the bottom line is that Amazon’s deals on October 11 and October 12 are amazing. Of course, some deals are particularly impressive right now, and we’re going to showcase the best October Prime Day deals with discounts of 50% or more.
IGN
Amazon October Prime Day Deal: The Least Expensive 2TB SSD for the PS5 Is Now Even Cheaper (Crucial P5 Plus)
If you want to expand the storage capacity of your PS5, the best way to do it is to open up your console and install an M.2 SSD. That's because an M.2 SSD is capable of higher speeds than any external storage option and you won't be bottlenecking the original SSD. The problem is, there's only one slot, which means you'll want to get the largest capacity SSD that you can afford. Up until now that generally meant a 1TB or 512GB SSD, but not today.
CNET
Best Buy's 48-Hour Sale: Tracking the Top Deals Until Midnight
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Amazon's second Prime Day event of the year, known as the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, officially kicked off yesterday and will end tonight at midnight PT (3 a.m. ET), in less than 10 hours.
IGN
Daily Deals: These Early Amazon Black Friday Deals Are Still Available
The Amazon Prime (Black Friday) Early Access Sale might officially be over, but there are a few deals that are still available. Now that November is only a few weeks away, we should expect to see even more early Black Friday deals pop up. These are the ones we've found today, including some deals that we didn't see during the Amazon sale.
