ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

King Joffrey spoiled the ‘House of the Dragon’ ending back in 2013

King Joffrey, one of the most memorable villains from HBO's “Game of Thrones" series, is long gone, but his cruel spirit lives on in the form of spoilers. "House of the Dragon," the latest HBO incarnation of the epic fantasy series and a prequel to "Thrones," just aired its sixth episode, featuring a major time jump. Some 10 years after the previous episode, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the king's heir apparent, and Queen Alicent Hightower, King Viserys I Targaryen's wife, are portrayed by older actors and have gone from friends to frenemies to full-on foes.
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

House of the Dragon: Vhagar, Aemond’s new dragon explained

Who is Vhagar, the dragon Prince Aemond claimed in House of the Dragon episode 7? On paper, all the Targaryen dragons look the same, but as the fantasy series goes on, you’ll learn that some are far more important than others. And few are more important than the mighty...
TV SERIES
Scary Mommy

Lena Headey Gets Married Surrounded By 'Game Of Thrones' Co-Stars

It was a Game of Thrones family affair over the weekend as stars of the hit HBO fantasy series reunited for the wedding of Cersei Lannister herself: Lena Headey. The actress, 49, married Ozark star Marc Menchaca, 47, in Puglia, Italy, on Oct. 6, surrounded by a small number of friends and family, including Thrones stars Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister), Michelle Fairley (Catelyn Stark) and Conleth Hill (Varys). Sophie Turner (Sansa stark) was also in attendance with her husband, Joe Jonas, and rumor has it Emilia Clarke and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau may have been there, too.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Smith
Decider.com

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 8 Ending Explained: Is Viserys Dead? How “The Prince That Was Promised” Prophecy Connects to Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen

HBO‘s House of the Dragon Episode 8 “The Lord of the Tides” gave Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) one last time to make things right. The decaying monarch roused himself from his sickbed to sit on the Iron Throne — for the last time? — to stick up for Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and confirm that her bastard Strong children are legitimate Targaryens and Velaryons in his eyes. He then attempted to heal his feuding family with an emotional plea at a “last supper” that might have just reunited Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Rhaenyra once and for all. And then Viserys pulled...
TV SERIES
murphysmultiverse.com

Paddy Considine Reveals What Killed King Viserys

With the conclusion of the eighth episode of House of the Dragon came the conclusion of a season-long journey toward death for one of the series’ main characters. After a long and gradual decline in health over the first season, King Viserys I Targaryen died in his sleep in the final moments of Sunday’s latest episode. In an interview, actor Paddy Considine gave some insight into the cause of the suffering and death for the now-deceased King of Westeros.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Supernatural spin-off The Winchesters adds Smallville star Tom Welling to cast

Supernatural spin-off The Winchesters is premiering tomorrow (October 11), but it's not too late in the day for more casting news. In this case, it's Smallville's Tom Welling. As reported by Deadline, the former Superman actor has been cast in a recurring role as Samuel Campbell, who was played by Mitch Pileggi in the original series.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Tvseries#Linus Entertainment#Episodes#House#Dragon#Entertainment Weekly
Decider.com

Paddy Considine’s Devastating Performance as Viserys in ‘House of the Dragon’ is Going to Win an Emmy

Paddy Considine has ruled over House of the Dragon as King Viserys I since the HBO show’s premiere, but last night’s episode was his chance to reign supreme. Considine’s performance as the dying Targaryen king was a tour de force, full of vulnerability, courage, and tragedy. While Viserys has always been in ill health, the man who reunites with daughter Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and brother Daemon (Matt Smith) is a living corpse. Considine didn’t just fully embrace playing a man falling apart, but turned Viserys’s decrepit body and full on zombie face into a conduit to beautifully reveal the king’s...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

The Walking Dead just changed Rick Grimes' fate forever

The Walking Dead season 11c spoilers follow. Rick Grimes hasn't appeared in The Walking Dead for a few years now, but his bearded presence continues to loom over the show, even at the end in these final episodes. Part of that's down to his surprise return in flashbacks that look...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Decider.com

What Time Does ‘The Winchesters’ Premiere on The CW?

The prequel to famed series Supernatural is finally — almost — here! Set decades before Sam and Dean Winchester were hunting monsters throughout America, The Winchesters focuses on how John Winchester met demon hunter Mary. And more importantly: how babies are made. Just kidding, you probably won’t find...
TV SERIES
CNET

'House of the Dragon': Mysaria's Mysterious Episode 8 Return Explained

Episode 8 of House of the Dragon provided a mix of gruesome and touching moments, from an unexpected death to a moving appeal from King Viserys to his wife and firstborn daughter to cut the drama. With all of the politics, murder and family bonding, you may have missed the 30 seconds or so Mysaria returned to the screen.
TV SERIES
Collider

'House of the Dragon' Episode 8 Ending Explained: What Did Viserys Say to Alicent?

The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of House of the Dragon and the book Fire & Blood.Just when things seem to be looking up for House Targaryen, the ending of Episode 8 of House of the Dragon sets us on a path of no return with its ending. The episode is an emotional one, especially for Viserys (Paddy Considine), Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy), and Daemon (Matt Smith), we see the three reunite after six years separated. Viserys, after suffering from his ailments, is on the brink of death. His face has decayed, his energy has completely drained, and he is addled by milk of the poppy, taken in order to ease his own pain.
TV SERIES
The Independent

House of the Dragon: Aegon Targaryen’s misunderstood ‘Song of Ice and Fire’ dream, explained

Game of Thrones fans are learning a lot more about the Targaryens thanks to House of the Dragon.HBO’s new spin-off series continued on Sunday (9 October), transporting viewers back to the world of Westeros – albeit one set more than 150 years before the events of Game of Thrones.The series isn’t just aimed at viewers of the original series, though. There have already been several moments where it became clear the prequel will reward readers of George RR Martin’s Fire & Blood, as well as his A Song of Ice and Fire book series.In the latest instalment, the series...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Frasier’ Sequel Starring Kelsey Grammer Picked Up To Series At Paramount+

EXCLUSIVE: The long-in-the-works Frasier followup is finally a reality. Paramount+ has given a series greenlight to the multi-camera comedy, executive produced by Kelsey Grammer who is reprising his signature character, psychiatrist-turned-radio host Frasier Crane. As Deadline reported exclusively, Grammer in 2018 started fielding interest for a new Frasier series that would feature the title character in a new city and has been the driving force behind the efforts ever since. The project was eventually set up at Paramount+ and was announced as being in development at the streamer’s February 2021 launch event. It has now been formally picked up to...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Michelle Yeoh, Jude Hill Join Kenneth Branagh in Agatha Christie Mystery ‘A Haunting in Venice’

Kenneth Branagh has found the suspects for his latest Agatha Christie adaptation, A Haunting in Venice. Branagh is back starring as detective Hercule Poirot and returns as director for what will be the third Christie mystery movie from 20th Century Studios.More from The Hollywood Reporter'EO' Director Says Cannes-Winning Donkey Drama Was Inspired by Nativity SceneBusan: Classic Korean Film 'Nakdong River' -- Previously Feared Lost -- Is Rediscovered and Restored'Man Who Fell to Earth' Will Not Return for Season 2 at Showtime (Exclusive) This time around, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Michelle Yeoh, Jude Hill and Kelly Reilly have been recruited for the all-star...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy