Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
King Joffrey spoiled the ‘House of the Dragon’ ending back in 2013
King Joffrey, one of the most memorable villains from HBO's “Game of Thrones" series, is long gone, but his cruel spirit lives on in the form of spoilers. "House of the Dragon," the latest HBO incarnation of the epic fantasy series and a prequel to "Thrones," just aired its sixth episode, featuring a major time jump. Some 10 years after the previous episode, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the king's heir apparent, and Queen Alicent Hightower, King Viserys I Targaryen's wife, are portrayed by older actors and have gone from friends to frenemies to full-on foes.
‘Game of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington Originally Said It Would Be ‘Painful’ to Watch ‘House of the Dragon’
Over a year before ‘House of the Dragon’ premiered, ‘Game of Thrones’ star Kit Harington said it ‘might be painful’ to watch the prequel series.
thedigitalfix.com
House of the Dragon: Vhagar, Aemond’s new dragon explained
Who is Vhagar, the dragon Prince Aemond claimed in House of the Dragon episode 7? On paper, all the Targaryen dragons look the same, but as the fantasy series goes on, you’ll learn that some are far more important than others. And few are more important than the mighty...
Lena Headey Gets Married Surrounded By 'Game Of Thrones' Co-Stars
It was a Game of Thrones family affair over the weekend as stars of the hit HBO fantasy series reunited for the wedding of Cersei Lannister herself: Lena Headey. The actress, 49, married Ozark star Marc Menchaca, 47, in Puglia, Italy, on Oct. 6, surrounded by a small number of friends and family, including Thrones stars Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister), Michelle Fairley (Catelyn Stark) and Conleth Hill (Varys). Sophie Turner (Sansa stark) was also in attendance with her husband, Joe Jonas, and rumor has it Emilia Clarke and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau may have been there, too.
RELATED PEOPLE
digitalspy.com
The Targaryen family tree explained from House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones
So many Targaryens, so little time. Whether you're a fan of House of the Dragon trying to keep up with the dynastic developments, a Game of Thrones fan wondering where it all began, or a member of the Targaryen family looking for singles in your area, this is the article for you.
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 8 Ending Explained: Is Viserys Dead? How “The Prince That Was Promised” Prophecy Connects to Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen
HBO‘s House of the Dragon Episode 8 “The Lord of the Tides” gave Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) one last time to make things right. The decaying monarch roused himself from his sickbed to sit on the Iron Throne — for the last time? — to stick up for Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and confirm that her bastard Strong children are legitimate Targaryens and Velaryons in his eyes. He then attempted to heal his feuding family with an emotional plea at a “last supper” that might have just reunited Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Rhaenyra once and for all. And then Viserys pulled...
murphysmultiverse.com
Paddy Considine Reveals What Killed King Viserys
With the conclusion of the eighth episode of House of the Dragon came the conclusion of a season-long journey toward death for one of the series’ main characters. After a long and gradual decline in health over the first season, King Viserys I Targaryen died in his sleep in the final moments of Sunday’s latest episode. In an interview, actor Paddy Considine gave some insight into the cause of the suffering and death for the now-deceased King of Westeros.
digitalspy.com
Supernatural spin-off The Winchesters adds Smallville star Tom Welling to cast
Supernatural spin-off The Winchesters is premiering tomorrow (October 11), but it's not too late in the day for more casting news. In this case, it's Smallville's Tom Welling. As reported by Deadline, the former Superman actor has been cast in a recurring role as Samuel Campbell, who was played by Mitch Pileggi in the original series.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Who are the white cloaked figures in Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?
There may be a dark history behind the enigmatic new characters
Paddy Considine’s Devastating Performance as Viserys in ‘House of the Dragon’ is Going to Win an Emmy
Paddy Considine has ruled over House of the Dragon as King Viserys I since the HBO show’s premiere, but last night’s episode was his chance to reign supreme. Considine’s performance as the dying Targaryen king was a tour de force, full of vulnerability, courage, and tragedy. While Viserys has always been in ill health, the man who reunites with daughter Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and brother Daemon (Matt Smith) is a living corpse. Considine didn’t just fully embrace playing a man falling apart, but turned Viserys’s decrepit body and full on zombie face into a conduit to beautifully reveal the king’s...
digitalspy.com
The Walking Dead just changed Rick Grimes' fate forever
The Walking Dead season 11c spoilers follow. Rick Grimes hasn't appeared in The Walking Dead for a few years now, but his bearded presence continues to loom over the show, even at the end in these final episodes. Part of that's down to his surprise return in flashbacks that look...
"House Of The Dragon" Episode 9 Sees The Hightowers Up To No Good
Episode 9 is traditionally the biggest and bloodiest episode in each season of Game of Thrones.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What Time Does ‘The Winchesters’ Premiere on The CW?
The prequel to famed series Supernatural is finally — almost — here! Set decades before Sam and Dean Winchester were hunting monsters throughout America, The Winchesters focuses on how John Winchester met demon hunter Mary. And more importantly: how babies are made. Just kidding, you probably won’t find...
CNET
'House of the Dragon': Mysaria's Mysterious Episode 8 Return Explained
Episode 8 of House of the Dragon provided a mix of gruesome and touching moments, from an unexpected death to a moving appeal from King Viserys to his wife and firstborn daughter to cut the drama. With all of the politics, murder and family bonding, you may have missed the 30 seconds or so Mysaria returned to the screen.
Collider
'House of the Dragon' Episode 8 Ending Explained: What Did Viserys Say to Alicent?
The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of House of the Dragon and the book Fire & Blood.Just when things seem to be looking up for House Targaryen, the ending of Episode 8 of House of the Dragon sets us on a path of no return with its ending. The episode is an emotional one, especially for Viserys (Paddy Considine), Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy), and Daemon (Matt Smith), we see the three reunite after six years separated. Viserys, after suffering from his ailments, is on the brink of death. His face has decayed, his energy has completely drained, and he is addled by milk of the poppy, taken in order to ease his own pain.
msn.com
Supernatural's Jensen Ackles plans to bring co-stars into Winchesters spinoff
Supernatural star Jensen Ackles wants to bring back some of his old co-stars for his new spin-off show The Winchesters, which takes place in the 1970s. The prequel series will tell the love story of John Winchester (Drake Rodgers) and Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly). In a new interview with EW,...
House of the Dragon: Aegon Targaryen’s misunderstood ‘Song of Ice and Fire’ dream, explained
Game of Thrones fans are learning a lot more about the Targaryens thanks to House of the Dragon.HBO’s new spin-off series continued on Sunday (9 October), transporting viewers back to the world of Westeros – albeit one set more than 150 years before the events of Game of Thrones.The series isn’t just aimed at viewers of the original series, though. There have already been several moments where it became clear the prequel will reward readers of George RR Martin’s Fire & Blood, as well as his A Song of Ice and Fire book series.In the latest instalment, the series...
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Just Killed off a Major Character in Season 5 Episode 6
'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5 Episode 6 features two shocking plot twists.
‘Frasier’ Sequel Starring Kelsey Grammer Picked Up To Series At Paramount+
EXCLUSIVE: The long-in-the-works Frasier followup is finally a reality. Paramount+ has given a series greenlight to the multi-camera comedy, executive produced by Kelsey Grammer who is reprising his signature character, psychiatrist-turned-radio host Frasier Crane. As Deadline reported exclusively, Grammer in 2018 started fielding interest for a new Frasier series that would feature the title character in a new city and has been the driving force behind the efforts ever since. The project was eventually set up at Paramount+ and was announced as being in development at the streamer’s February 2021 launch event. It has now been formally picked up to...
Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Michelle Yeoh, Jude Hill Join Kenneth Branagh in Agatha Christie Mystery ‘A Haunting in Venice’
Kenneth Branagh has found the suspects for his latest Agatha Christie adaptation, A Haunting in Venice. Branagh is back starring as detective Hercule Poirot and returns as director for what will be the third Christie mystery movie from 20th Century Studios.More from The Hollywood Reporter'EO' Director Says Cannes-Winning Donkey Drama Was Inspired by Nativity SceneBusan: Classic Korean Film 'Nakdong River' -- Previously Feared Lost -- Is Rediscovered and Restored'Man Who Fell to Earth' Will Not Return for Season 2 at Showtime (Exclusive) This time around, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Michelle Yeoh, Jude Hill and Kelly Reilly have been recruited for the all-star...
Comments / 0