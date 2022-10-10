ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Changes in abortion laws affecting midterm elections

By Alexandra Limon
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With midterm elections less than a month away, it’s still unclear whether Republicans will win control of even one chamber of Congress due to the changes in abortion laws around the country.

Democrats like Michigan Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin say they never supported unlimited access to abortion without restrictions.

“You have the right to make that decision on your own, but afterward you need the input of a medical professional. I think that’s the right place for our state and frankly, I think for the country,” she said.

However, Republican Nebraska Congressman Dan Bacon had a different sentiment.

“In the end, Americans do not want abortion on demand until birth,” he said.

The issue of abortion could help Democrats retain control of at least one chamber of Congress as they vow to protect women’s rights. But another top issue for voters is the economy.

While President Biden expressed optimism about the U.S. economy a report showed that jobs were added in September but at a slower rate. However, the stock market dipped in reaction to the news because of the almost certainty that the federal reserve will continue to increase interest rates.

EJ Antoni, an economist with the Conservative Heritage Foundation, says the high prices consumers are seeing are a big problem and he foresees other economic problems.

“The third quarter of economic growth definitely looks like it’s going to be positive. But after that all bets are off,” he said.

Other top issues that could help Republicans include crime and immigration.

