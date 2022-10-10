New Defendant named in Lawsuit against Southern Regional Jail

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Wexford Health Sources is the new defendant named in an amended complaint against Southern Regional Jail which was filed last Friday, October 7, 2022.

Wexford took over the medical care of inmates at the jail from Prime Care several months ago.

One of the lead attorneys who filed the lawsuit, Stephen New, says the inmates at the jail are guaranteed better conditions than they’ve dealt with.

“Everyone understands in the United States of America, prison is not supposed to be a country club. It’s not supposed to be a Soviet gulag either,” said New. “And the United States Constitution clearly establishes minimal standards for food, water, housing.”

New says he expects the lawsuit to go to trial in the fall of 2023.

