Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
Margot Robbie Finally Breaks Silence on Lady Gaga Getting Cast as Harley Quinn
Say what you will about the DC Universe but it's quite evident that the "Elseworlds" concept has done wonders for the franchise. Following the unprecedented success of 2019's Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, Warner Bros. was able to maintain the momentum with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and as it stands, both projects have received their respective follow-up films.
Popculture
Kaley Cuoco Pregnant, Expecting First Child With 'Ozark' Star Tom Pelphrey
Actors Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first child together. The couple broke the news on Instagram, sharing a slew of photos from recent weeks and confirming their baby is a girl. This will also be the first child for both stars, who made their first public appearance together at a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for producer Greg Berlanti in May.
Popculture
'The Masked Singer': Mermaid Is Legendary '70s Singer
The Masked Singer Season 8 might have paid tribute to Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber in week four, but the show went under the sea for its second singer of the night. Although the show was postponed in the United States due to the MLB playoffs, it did air in Canada and is streaming on Hulu — and a popular singer wearing an elaborate mermaid costume was unmasked at the end of the night. (If you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!
MLB・
Watch Barry Keoghan’s ‘The Batman’ Audition That Got Him Cast as Joker
His role was ultimately cut down to a tiny cameo, and he was credited only as “Unseen Arkham Prisoner,” but Barry Keoghan was The Batman’s version of the Joker. In the film, he appears in a very brief scene near the end of the story, where he strikes up a conversation with a fellow Arkham innmate, the Riddler, played by Paul Dano.
RELATED PEOPLE
Popculture
Margot Robbie Has Fitting Reaction to Lady Gaga Taking on Role in 'Joker' Sequel
Margot Robbie drew widespread acclaim when she portrayed the role of Harley Quinn in 2016's Suicide Squad. She went on to portray the role in subsequent films including Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad. Now, another celebrity is set to take over the role in the upcoming Joker sequel — Lady Gaga. According to Deadline, Robbie responded to the news that Gaga will portray Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux with an incredibly lovely response.
Popculture
'Teen Mom' Leah Messer Accused of 'Ultimate Betrayal' in 'Next Chapter' Exclusive Sneak Peek
Leah Messer is getting called out by her Teen Mom: The Next Chapter co-stars for the "ultimate betrayal." In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of the MTV show, Briana DeJesus confronts Messer for not coming to her directly with her issues about her "mean girl" behavior at the Teen Mom 2 reunion earlier this year and instead posting about it on Instagram.
Keanu Reeves Returning for Long-Awaited Sequel, Social Media Goes Nuts
Recently, Warner Bros. confirmed that Hollywood star Keanu Reeves will portray fan-favorite character John Constantine once again in a sequel to the 2005 hit film Constantine. Fans have called for the studio to make a sequel to the blockbuster movie for years. So it’s no surprise many couldn’t contain their excitement after reports came out of the sequel as fans freaked out on social media over the news.
Dwayne Johnson Says He “Absolutely” Intends To Make Black Adam-Superman Crossover Film: “That Is The Whole Point” Of Upcoming Anti-Hero Standalone
Dwayne Johnson has confirmed that he “absolutely” intends to make a Black Adam-Superman crossover film – going so far as to say that this prospect was “the whole point” of making his forthcoming DC antihero standalone pic. Johnson’s comments came in a recent interview with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thedigitalfix.com
Superman actor Christopher Reeve refused to leave Smallville set
Superman has had many iterations over the years – originating in the classic comics, of course and then there’s been movies and TV shows (both live-action and animated). Following on from the 1990s TV series starring Dean Cain and Teri Hatcher as Lois & Clark, the 2000s saw another take on the material – with a young, teenaged Clark (played by Tom Welling) in Smallville. And the most iconic of all Supermen – Christopher Reeve – had to have a cameo on the show.
Popculture
Willie Spence Cause of Death: How Did the 'American Idol' Star Die?
The American Idol family is mourning the loss of one of their own. Willie Spence, who was the powerhouse runner-up of Season 19, died Tuesday at 23. While an exact cause of death has not been announced, fellow American Idol alum Katharine McPhee shared on social media that the singer "passed away in a car accident," a detail that was confirmed by local news outlet Douglas Now.
Popculture
'Teen Mom': Leah Messer Breaks off Engagement to Jaylan Mobley
Teen Mom franchise star Leah Messer is calling off her engagement to Jaylan Mobley. The two split two months after Mobley, 25, proposed to Messer, 30, during a trip to Costa Rica. They went Instagram official in September 2021, about a month after they started dating. Messer and Mobley shared...
Kevin Smith Will Never Direct a Marvel or ‘Star Wars’ Movie Because It’s a ‘Fool’s Errand’
Kevin Smith is sticking to DC…maybe. The “Clerks” director, who famously was offered to head up Warner Bros’ DC department in 1996, revealed that he will never work for Marvel or the “Star Wars” franchise due to the “rabid” fans of both IPs. “It’s a fool’s errand — you’re going to piss somebody off,” Smith told The Guardian. “Fandom is rabid and tribal. When I worked on ‘Masters of the Universe,’ I took a lot of heat from people who felt like I had ruined their childhood. Going near a Marvel or a Star Wars would make me insanely reticent.” Smith continued, “They’ve...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iheart.com
REPORT: Henry Cavill Back As Superman...Because The Rock Demanded It
Possible spoilers for upcoming DC superhero movies. You've been warned -- turn back now if you don't want to know. With that out of the way, word is circulating that Henry Cavill has signed back on to play Superman. The Marvelvision podcast dropped the info on two recent episodes. The show, hosted by brothers Devin and Derek Faraci, primarily covers the Marvel Cinematic Universe TV shows. They kick off the episodes with a rundown of breaking superhero movie and TV news. Devin says he has heard from a reliable industry source that Cavill returns to the DCEU as Superman in a Black Adam post-credits scene. Since these since these episodes went up, tons of fan sites are reporting leaks confirming this scenario, and the buzz on Twitter has "Cavill Superman", "Cavill Black Adam", etc. trending.
Jamie Foxx Tapped To Star In ‘Spawn’ Reboot
Jamie Foxx is gearing up to star in the Spawn reboot. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Foxx, 54, has been attached to the project for a while as the titular antihero. “Jamie Foxx has been with it the whole time. He’s still on board, hasn’t wavered or anything,” Todd McFarlane communicated during an interview with Q104.3 on Wednesday (Oct. 5). “He’s sort of hardcore with it.”
spoilertv.com
The Winchesters - Tom Welling Joins Cast
TOM WELLING JOINS THE CAST OF THE CW’S “THE WINCHESTERS”. The “Professionals” and “Smallville” Star to Play Campbell Family Patriarch, Samuel. October 9, 2022 (Burbank, CA) — Tom Welling (“Professionals,” “Smallville”) has joined the cast of The CW’s new drama series THE WINCHESTERS, premiering Tuesday, October 11 (8:00-9:00pm ET). The news was announced today by THE WINCHESTERS producers and cast at New York Comic Con, with Welling making a surprise appearance.
Titans Season 4 Sets Release Date, Reveals Supernatural Cult-Themed Teaser and Beast Boy's Supersuit
Nightwing and his fellow Titans will swing back into crimefighting action on Thursday, Nov. 3, it was announced this weekend at New York Comic Con. Season 4 will launch with its first two episodes, followed by weekly episodes releases through Dec. 1. An additional six episodes will be released in 2023. HBO Max also revealed a supernatural cult-themed teaser video (watch above), as well as a first look at a new supersuit for Beast Boy (played by Ryan Potter), which was created by costume designer LJ Shannon (right; click to zoom). In Titans Season 4, the titular team of heroes, as teased in the...
Pierce Brosnan says he lost 'Batman' role to Michael Keaton after 'stupid' comment about the character's costume
"Black Adam" star Pierce Brosnan said on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" that the "best man" eventually got the part.
Complex
‘Spawn’ Reboot Led by Jamie Foxx Taps ‘Joker’ and ‘Captain America 4’ Screenwriters
Fans received a crucial update on the much-anticipated Spawn reboot starring Jamie Foxx. According to the Hollywood Reporter, three new writers have been tapped to pen the script based on the Todd McFarlane-created comic. The additions are Malcolm Spellman of Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the upcoming Captain America: New World Order, Scott Silver (DC’s Joker, 8 Mile, The Fighter—all three of which won Oscars), and up-and-comer Matt Mixon, who wrote and directed the 2016 documentary Yesterday Was Everything.
Brendan Fraser Wants To Reprise ‘Mummy’ Role And Trashes Tom Cruise’s Version
Brendan Fraser has confirmed that he would love to reprise his role as Rick O’Connell in The Mummy once again. Brendan starred in the first three films: 1999’s The Mummy, 2001’s The Mummy Returns, and 2008’s The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor. The films were so popular they even spawned a ride at Universal Studios Florida.
ComicBook
DC Fan Art Imagines Stranger Things’ Caleb McLaughlin as Static Shock
Warner Bros. and DC Comics recently completed a merger with Discovery and everything has been topsy turvy. The newly merged Warner Bros. Discovery has been making a ton of changes under CEO David Zaslav, which sadly includes the cancelation of their recently filmed Batgirl. Zaslav looks to usher in a new era for DC Films as the executive is on the hunt for a Kevin Feige-type boss to run their comic book films. While they seem to be keen on cutting the fat on their superhero projects, things like Blue Beetle and Static Shock seem to be safe. Even though we haven't heard much about the latter, it's pretty safe to say that project is in good hands with Michael B. Jordan's Outlier set to produce. Fans have a few ideas of who could play Virgil Hawkings / Static Shock in live action with a certain Stranger Things star at the top of the list. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Caleb McLaughlin in the role.
Comments / 0