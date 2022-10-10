Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Overwatch Players Discover Game-Breaking That Turns Off Their PC; Console Players Claim Lack of Aim Assist Against PC Opponents
Overwatch 2 developers Blizzard have announced that they have been notified about a game-breaking bug in the hero shooter title that shuts down or restarts PCs of users during play. The issue has been present in-game ever since the title launched on October 4. Several players have posted about their...
IGN
Undecember Bridges Genres For An All-New Multiplayer Experience
Undecember is a new hack-and-slash action RPG game developed by South Korea’s Needs Games and serviced by LINE Games. With a huge variety of character customizations, based on intricate item variations and skill systems, Undecember’s combat encourages players to build their characters and experiment to find their unique playstyle.
IGN
PlayStation Plus Games Lineup for October 2022 - IGN The Daily Fix
On today’s IGN The Daily Fix:PlayStation Plus's game lineup for October has been revealed. Cyberpunk 2077 players can now succumb to cyberpsychosis thanks to a PC mod that adds Cyberpunk Edgerunners' risk-reward system into the game. Finally, Blizzard has offered players double XP, a weapon charm, and a free skin to make up for Overwatch 2's rough launch.
IGN
Which Fighting Game Franchise Has the Most Iconic Characters?
Iconic characters in fighting games like Street Fighter's Ryu and Ken or Scorpion and Mortal Kombat's Sub-Zero are often as famous as the games that made them. As the industry has evolved, numerous other iconic characters have entered the fighting game pantheon and made a lasting impact. Some franchise's more iconic characters even live on outside their individual games, like Soulcalibur's Ivy and Tekken's King.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Dragon Ball: The Breakers Review In Progress - Beta Impressions
One of the standout aspects of Dragon Ball is the lineup of fantastic villains who often destroy whole cities or planets in the blink of an eye, with little regard for their average citizens. So when Dragon Ball: The Breakers puts you in the shoes either of one of these villains (called Raiders) or a terrified citizen (a Survivor) trying to escape by working together with up to six other humans, it’s a novel idea – a great one, in fact. Unfortunately, after some time with the beta, I’m left feeling that the execution of this idea leaves much to be desired: Dragon Ball: The Breakers feels every bit the budget game that it is, with bad controls, an unreliable camera, and live-service gacha mechanics that have the chance to affect competitive gameplay. I’ll have much more to say after spending time with the final game (we won’t get access to that until launch day) but so far what I’ve seen is far from encouraging.
IGN
The 10 Best Resident Evil Games
Resident Evil is a tough series to create a list for. At times horrifying, frustrating, and drenched in camp in equal measure, the series is so prolific that you can find both genre-defining masterpieces and forgettable misfires sporting the RE name. It’s a series so foundational to the growth of video games and we as gamers that quirks some may find charming and nostalgic can make certain titles simply painful for the rest of the fanbase. But make no mistake about it, the joy of working in volume is that there’s a Resident Evil game for everyone. So with that said, here’s our list of the 10 best Resident Evil games.
IGN
Genshin Hyakunin Ikki Guide: Best Teams Day 1
The best teams for Hyakunin Ikki day 1 put your elemental reaction skills to the test during this Genshin Impact 3.1 event. Hyakunin Ikki includes Dendro characters and challenges suited to Dendro reactions this time, with plenty of rewards up for grabs, including Primogems and Inazuma weapon materials.
IGN
The First Descendant Beta Is Good, but Not Enough to Stand Out
After spending time with The First Descendant’s upcoming beta test in solo play and four-player co-op, we found this looter shooter to be enjoyable enough, but lacking anything especially compelling. Our preview:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Cyberpunk 2077 Mod Adds Edgerunners' Risk of Turning Cyberpsycho
Cyberpunk 2077 players can now succumb to cyberpsychosis thanks to a PC mod that adds Cyberpunk Edgerunners' risk-reward system into the game. As reported by Games Radar, Nexus Mods user DJ_Kovrik uploaded a Wannabe Edgerunner mod that adds a humanity stat into Cyberpunk 2077. The mechanic hails from the Cyberpunk...
IGN
All Verisions of NieR: Automata - Every Edition of the Game Explained
This page of IGN's NieR: Automata wiki guide contains a rundown of all the various releases the game has had since its initial launch in 2017. NieR: Automata this critically acclaimed game has expanded from its initial console release and has now been ported to every major platform. Each new release usually accompanies the game with a unique name and some fun cosmetics. Check them all out here to see what each version of the game introduced and possibly help you decide on which version of NieR: Automata you may want to get.
IGN
PUBG Mobile Bans Another 530,000 Accounts; Upgrades Its Cheat Detection and More
PUBG Mobile's ongoing effort of waging war against cheater is providing great results. Their anti cheat system is called Fog of War, it is a software that scans the area and the server to send visible information back to the client. This helps in taking down those wall shooting, x-ray vision cheaters. In their previous cheater banning spree, they were able to permanently suspend 405,610 accounts and 6,566 devices and also remove 2,091 online cheat ads with 28,229,588 followers and views.
IGN
Xbox Calls PlayStation Too Big to Fail - IGN The Daily Fix
On today’s IGN The Daily Fix:Xbox has developed a novel tactic for defending its Activision Blizzard acquisition, which continues to wind its way through various regulatory bodies around the world: self-deprecation. A new update for Elden Ring has finally separated damage scaling for PvE and PvP. But, the data within the patch appears to hint towards new locations and ray tracing technology. Finally, Sony has announced that its once PlayStation exclusive Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is coming to PC on November 18.
IGN
The 15 Best Under the Radar Games - Steam Next Fest Oct. 2022
Three times a year, Steam puts on an event called Steam Next Fest, a week-long event that features literally hundreds of game demos of upcoming steam games. It’s an awesome event, but going through all those demos and trying to get through to the really good stuff – stuff like Cult of the Lamb, Toem, and Sable – just to name a few previous Steam Next Fest games, is time consuming to say the last. Which is why we called upon some of IGN’s biggest indie fans to divvy up the work and come back with our picks for the 15 Under the Radar Games You Don’t Want to Miss from the October Steam Next Fest. Note that these picks are not in any particular order.
IGN
Grand Theft Auto: Take-Two Explains Why the Mobile Version of the AAA Video Game Does Not Exist Yet
During a spotlight conversation on TheWrap with Strauss Zelnick, chairman and chief executive officer of Take-Two Interactive, we learned more about their plans for mobile gaming. The conversation started off with one of the biggest acquisitions in the history of gaming, where Take-Two acquired Zynga for a whopping $12.7 billion. Zelnick talked about why this was an important move for the company.
IGN
Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge - Next Fest Official Trailer
Gear up and prepare for battle, for the time has come to command your faction to victory and glory on the many battlefields of the Warhammer: 40.000 universe! See you on the battlefield!
IGN
Deadlink - Release Date Trailer
Check out the bloody trailer to see gameplay, a variety of weapons, and the cyberpunk world of Deadlink, an upcoming FPS with roguelite elements. Deadlink is coming to Early Access on October 18, 2022. In Deadlink, you're the first operative to be recruited to the experimental Deadlink project. Pilot an...
IGN
Elden Ring PvP Damage Scaling Update References New Maps and Ray Tracing
A new update for Elden Ring has finally separated damage scaling for PvE and PvP. But, in a more interesting tease, the data within the patch appears to hint towards new locations and ray tracing technology. As revealed in the v1.07 patch notes for Elden Ring, damage scaling for PvE...
IGN
Lost Eidolons - Official Launch Trailer
Lost Eidolons is available now on PC. The game is also coming to Xbox Series X/S in Q1 2023. Check out the launch trailer to see gameplay and more from this turn-based tactical RPG, and get ready to embark on an adventure in the fantasy world of Artemesia. The story...
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet - Guess Iono’s Partner Pokemon Trailer
Watch the latest trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, and meet Iono, an influencer, streamer, and Gym Leader who specializes in Electric-type Pokémon. Check it out to play a game with Iono where you try to guess the character's partner Pokémon. Embark on an adventure...
Comments / 0