ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Bird Brown, 27, Daughter of Ami Brown, Faces Tough Hysterectomy Decision After EIGHT POUND Tumor Is Removed

By Teaganne Finn
survivornet.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 59

Jared Williams
3d ago

same age as when we found my wife's. we were newly weds. We never had biological children, but like I told her "she was more important to me than something that didn't exist". She is healthy now and we have 5 adopted children. I couldn't imagine any better life.

Reply(1)
19
Don’t Quote Me
3d ago

Safer to get Hysterectomy rather than have tumors come back cancerous later. I had to make that decision too. I chose not to get the cancer?

Reply(2)
18
Ms. $weet $outhern Mi$ty Rain
3d ago

I am so glad that you are still around. Although My Heart Breaks about Your Father .. I know your Father AND Mother IS proud of you.

Reply(1)
14
Related
realitytitbit.com

How old is Bird Brown on Alaskan Bush People as she faces health scare?

Bird Brown is one of several children to Ami and her late husband Billy on Alaskan Bush People, who was recently rushed to hospital and now faces having to decide whether to get a hysterectomy following a major health scare. The Browns, which involves eight children who have all grown...
CANCER
Distractify

Snowbird Brown Is in the Hospital — Is She OK?

The Brown family, stars of Alaskan Bush People on the Discovery Channel, is returning for a 14th season this fall. Since losing the family patriarch in early 2021 and enduring a fire that tore through their property, they are seeking a return to their “bush way of living.”. Article...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Bird Brown Undergoes Life-Changing Surgery

Fans of Alaskan Bush People discovered Snowbird Brown’s health emergency during the season 14 premiere on October 2, 2022. On the latest season premiere of Alaskan Bush People, fans watched as Bird and her sister Rain Brown planned to go on a trip to Alaska with Noah Brown and his family. However, the story quickly took a turn when Bird fell ill, as Reality Tidbit detailed.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ovarian Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Tumor#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Alaskan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Celebrities
rolling out

NeNe Leakes gives update after her son, 23, suffers heart failure and stroke

Fans of NeNe Leakes and “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” were shocked to learn that her 23-year-old son Brentt had suffered both a stroke and congested heart failure. Leakes, an original OG of the “Real Housewives Of Atlanta,” who quit after starring on the show for a decade, said she became distressed when “TMZ” broke the story on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, because she wanted to divulge the information at a much later date.
CELEBRITIES
People

Sheryl Underwood Opens Up to PEOPLE About Her 90-Lb. Weight Loss: 'I Feel Amazing'

The host of The Talk showcases her new figure and talks about the lifestyle changes she made to feel healthier: "I really wanted to get ahead of it" New Season, New Outlook Viewers of The Talk may be noticing something different about host Sheryl Underwood. Over the past several months, the 58-year-old has been making lifestyle changes, losing 90 lbs. through cleaner eating and Wegovy, a weekly injectible that helps suppress her appetite.  "I feel amazing when I look at the lab work: normal,...
WEIGHT LOSS
survivornet.com

‘Frustrated’ Teenage Girl Was Tired for FOUR YEARS And Doctors Told Her She Had ‘Tonsillitis:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

18-year-old “Jordan R” experienced years of fatigue before finally finding her thyroid cancer at age 21. After finding a lump in her neck, doctors initially thought it could be tonsillitis and weren’t concerned enough to order more tests. Knowing something wasn’t right, Jordan advocated for her health...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

My daughter went for a routine chiropractor appointment. Now she’s paralysed

Darlene Jensen was texting with her 28-year-old daughter, Caitlin, on an uneventful Thursday morning in June as the recent college graduate headed in for a routine neck adjustment at a chiropractor appointment she’d nearly cancelled.Caitlin read her mother’s last text at 9am. Twenty one minutes later, Ms Jensen got a call: her daughter was having a reaction to the treatment, the chiropractor said.She’s been unable to respond to her mother’s texts ever since – or walk, talk, eat or breathe properly on her own.In a rare but very real tragedy, Caitlin’s neck adjustment appointment resulted in vertebral artery dissection, which...
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy