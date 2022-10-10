When will Comcast service be restored? Here are the newly released dates for your town
Comcast released a schedule Monday night of when it anticipated service to be restored throughout Southwest Florida and beyond.
Because of extensive damage by Hurricane Ian, here's what it looks like:
Collier County
Barefoot Beach 10/21
Everglades City 11/16
Marco Island 10/15
Old Naples/Port Royal 10/21
Vanderbilt Beach 10/21
Ave Maria Predominantly Restored
Golden Gate Predominantly Restored
Golden Gate Estates Predominantly Restored
Immokalee Predominantly Restored
Naples Predominantly Restored
Lee County
Alva 10/11
Boca Grande 10/22
Bonita Beach 10/21
Cape Coral 10/15
Captiva 12/16
Central Fort Myers 10/11
Fort Myers 10/11
Fort Myers Beach 11/15
Iona Lakes 10/21
North Fort Myers 10/15
Pine Island 11/23
Punta Rassa 10/21
Sanibel 12/16
Bonita Springs Predominantly Restored
Lehigh Acres Predominantly Restored
Charlotte County
Cape Haze 10/15
Don Pedro Island 10/21
Port Charlotte 10/15
Punta Gorda 10/15
Sarasota County
Casey Key 10/21
Englewood 10/11
Longboat Key 10/21
North Port 10/11
Siesta Key 10/21
Venice/Nokomis 10/11
Palmer Ranch Predominantly Restored
Sarasota Predominantly Restored
Hendry, DeSoto, Polk, Highland
All areas Predominantly Restored
If you are in a predominantly restored location and find that after restarting your modem your services are still not working, please chat with a Xfinity assistant for help or call 1-800-XFINITY (1-800-934-6489) to report service interruptions, company officials said.
