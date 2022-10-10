When will Comcast service be restored? Here are the newly released dates for your town

Comcast released a schedule Monday night of when it anticipated service to be restored throughout Southwest Florida and beyond.

Because of extensive damage by Hurricane Ian, here's what it looks like:

Collier County

Barefoot Beach 10/21

Everglades City 11/16

Marco Island 10/15

Old Naples/Port Royal 10/21

Vanderbilt Beach 10/21

Ave Maria Predominantly Restored

Golden Gate Predominantly Restored

Golden Gate Estates Predominantly Restored

Immokalee Predominantly Restored

Naples Predominantly Restored

Lee County

Alva 10/11

Boca Grande 10/22

Bonita Beach 10/21

Cape Coral 10/15

Captiva 12/16

Central Fort Myers 10/11

Fort Myers 10/11

Fort Myers Beach 11/15

Iona Lakes 10/21

North Fort Myers 10/15

Pine Island 11/23

Punta Rassa 10/21

Sanibel 12/16

Bonita Springs Predominantly Restored

Lehigh Acres Predominantly Restored

Charlotte County

Cape Haze 10/15

Don Pedro Island 10/21

Port Charlotte 10/15

Punta Gorda 10/15

Sarasota County

Casey Key 10/21

Englewood 10/11

Longboat Key 10/21

North Port 10/11

Siesta Key 10/21

Venice/Nokomis 10/11

Palmer Ranch Predominantly Restored

Sarasota Predominantly Restored

Hendry, DeSoto, Polk, Highland

All areas Predominantly Restored

If you are in a predominantly restored location and find that after restarting your modem your services are still not working, please chat with a Xfinity assistant for help or call 1-800-XFINITY (1-800-934-6489) to report service interruptions, company officials said.

Based at the Naples Daily News, Columnist Phil Fernandez (pfernandez@gannett.com) writes In the Know as part of the USA TODAY NETWORK. Support Democracy and subscribe to a newspaper.