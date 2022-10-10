ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coon Valley, WI

Altra Federal Credit Union employees volunteer across the community

By Alexia Walz
 3 days ago
COON VALLEY, Wis. (WKBT) — Altra Federal Credit Union gave back to folks all across the area–and the nation–during the company’s fifth annual ‘Altra Gives Back Day’.

One of News 8 Now’s photographers traveled to Coon Valley, where Altra volunteers helped out at HorseSense.

The non-profit provides therapeutic horseback riding lessons for people of all abilities.

Altra’s President and CEO Steve Koenen said the day is important for everyone involved.

“There’s a lot of unsung heroes out there doing a lot of work and we use this day to give back to them and help them do what they do and it kinda makes everyone feel good about what they’re doing and it’s kinda what Altra is all about,” said Koenen.

Volunteers helped HorseSense prepare for their Fall Harvest Festival on Saturday by painting their barn and mulching.

The event will be HorseSense’s first since 2019.

