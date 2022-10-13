ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, MO

All things Maple Leaf Festival 2022 in Carthage, Mo.

By Shannon Becker
 9 hours ago

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Maple Leaf Festival 2022 has already begun and we want to be sure you have the details on the week’s events!

Saturday October 15th @ 9:00am. Here is the Official Parade route. Reminder that the square will be closed starting 5 a.m. ” – Carthage Chamber of Commerce

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS 👉🏼 CLICK HERE

COVID shook things up the past two years canceling many events and even canceling the parade in 2020.  This year marks the return of the Maple Leaf Festival Carnival.

You can save money by purchasing arm bands at the  Chamber of Commerce in advance.

Only a few days remain to prepurchase your orange arm band card to take to the carnival to exchange for hours of fun! Stop by the Chamber offices, 402 S. Garrison, before noon on Friday October 14th, to purchase your card. $25 at the Chamber, $30 at the carnival !” — MAPLE LEAF FESTIVAL

GRAND MARSHAL OF 2022 MAPLE LEAF FESTIVAL

Watch for KOAM News Now and Joplin News First this weekend at the Maple Leaf Parade and other events.

