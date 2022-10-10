ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Brenna Bird, Tom Miller talk abortion, opioids in Iowa attorney general debate

By Stephen Gruber-Miller, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GqRCl_0iTmZZOY00

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller fended off attacks by challenger Brenna Bird as the two candidates sparred in a televised debate.

The two candidates aired their differences on abortion policy, how to handle opioid addiction and drug crimes and their views of the office in the hourlong debate broadcast Sunday on KCCI-TV.

Miller, the Democratic incumbent, is seeking his 11th term in office. Bird is a Republican and the Guthrie County attorney.

Candidates disagree about defending abortion law

The candidates clashed the future of Iowa's abortion laws in light of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade this summer, eliminating the nationwide right to an abortion.

Bird criticized Miller for declining to defend the state's "fetal heartbeat" law, which would ban most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy. The law was blocked in court, but Reynolds is seeking to revive it. In place of the attorney general's office, the state is being represented by a conservative group.

Miller called the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade "a terrible mistake."

"I believe that women should essentially make this choice," he said. "That they should have the freedom from government intervention to make this decision with their family, if necessary, and, of course, with a doctor."

Because of that belief, Miller declined to defend the "fetal heartbeat" law, calling it "far, far too restrictive on women."

"That is the case that I decided that ethically I couldn’t perform," he said. "I couldn’t zealously pursue that argument because of the strong convictions I have about abortion."

Bird has praised the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. At the time of the court's ruling in June, she said "life is on the ballot in 2022."

She said during the debate that she would defend the "heartbeat" law, and any others passed by the Iowa Legislature.

"I am pro-life and I will defend the laws that are passed by the Legislature," Bird said. "The Legislature makes the laws, I would defend them."

Two different approaches to opioids and other drugs

The candidates were asked whether they would advise Gov. Kim Reynolds to consider pardoning people convicted of simple possession of marijuana at the state level, as President Joe Biden has done at the federal level.

Miller said Reynolds should consider doing so "maybe in a selective area."

"I think additionally the governor should consider pardons in the area of opioids," Miller said. "Particularly those people that went in for surgery and got a prescription for 30 days and had no idea of the risk that they were taking and get addicted in 10 or 12 days."

Bird said the question of pardons is up to the governor, but said she's seen the harm drugs have caused in rural Iowa.

"As a prosecutor I have prosecuted drug dealers," she said. "I don’t think our current attorney general has ever prosecuted a criminal case, much less a drug dealing case, but that’s something that I will bring with me to the attorney general’s office."

Moderators also asked the candidates what role the attorney general has in keeping dangerous drugs out of Iowans' hands. Miller pointed to the lawsuits his office has pursued against opioid manufacturers, which he says will net Iowa $225 million to invest in treatment and prevention.

"We’ve sued the pharmacy companies, Purdue Pharma and the others, the opioid companies," he said. "We’ve investigated them. We’ve negotiated with them and now we have this incredible settlement with them that we’ll get $225 million to try to rectify the problem and try and help victims."

Bird said she'd focus on drugs like methamphetamine and fentanyl which, she said, are "coming across our unsecured southern border."

"If I were attorney general I’d call upon the Biden administration to secure our southern border and stop the flow of illegal drugs that are devastating Iowa and hurting Iowans," she said.

Bird emphasizes she'll 'back the blue,' Miller says he'll 'serve ordinary Iowans'

The candidates stressed different experiences when describing the approach they would bring to the attorney general's office.

Bird emphasized her credentials as a prosecutor and pointed to endorsements she received last week from 72 of Iowa's 99 county sheriffs.

"When I’m attorney general we will back the blue," she said. "We will work with law enforcement. What I’ve heard on the campaign trail is most law enforcement have never met the attorney general. He’s essentially retired on the job."

Miller disputed Bird's allegation that he's not active enough, saying "nothing could be more ridiculous or stupid."

"The idea that I’m retired on the job is insulting but it’s even more so ridiculous," Miller said. "I love this job. I’m very active and have been very successful in the job."

Miller said he's focused on "using the law to serve ordinary Iowans" in areas like consumer protection and he places a high priority on the independence of the office.

"It is so important that the attorney general be independent, that the attorney general not be under the control or direction of any individual or any political party or any ideology," he said. "And that’s been a center point of my career. I’ve been independent. I call them as I see them. Doesn’t matter what the political circumstances are."

Stephen Gruber-Miller covers the Iowa Statehouse and politics for the Register. He can be reached by email at sgrubermil@registermedia.com or by phone at 515-284-8169. Follow him on Twitter at @sgrubermiller.

Comments / 4

Related
Axios

Iowa residents to vote on adding gun rights amendment to state constitution

Iowa would have some of the most extensive gun rights guarantees in the nation under a constitutional amendment for voters to decide on Nov. 8. Why it matters: A "yes" vote would mean all gun restrictions under the Iowa amendment would be subject to "strict scrutiny," the highest legal hurdle for legislation to clear if challenged in court.
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Iowa governor not even close to keeping one 2018 campaign promise

"If elected, will you commit to weekly press conferences?" a moderator asked during the first debate between Iowa's candidates for governor in October 2018. "I do it all the time," Governor Kim Reynolds replied. Asked again during that campaign's third debate whether she would hold weekly press conferences, Reynolds claimed...
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Governor Reynolds, don't become Donald Trump

Bruce Lear lives in Sioux City and has been connected to public schools for 38 years. He taught for four years in Alden and seven years in Cherokee, then represented educators as an Iowa State Education Association Regional Director for 27 years until retiring. Anyone who watches television has seen...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Elections
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Health
kscj.com

IOWA BOTTLE BILL CHANGES ONE STEP CLOSER

THE PROCESS FOR CHANGING IOWA’S BOTTLE AND CAN DEPOSIT LAW IS ENTERING THE FINAL STEPS AFTER THE ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION COMMISSION GAVE ITS INITIAL APPROVAL TO THE RULES. D-N-R LAND QUALITY BUREAU CHIEF AMIE DAVIDSON SAYS THE RULES NOW GET ONE MORE EDITORIAL REVIEW. BOT1 OC….ON THEM :14. THE...
IOWA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Iowa GOP Chair Blasts Potential GOP Presidential Candidate Liz Cheney

Iowa Republican Chairman Jeff Kaufmann. Photo by Iowa Public Radio. (Radio Iowa) Comments from key Iowa Republicans make it clear a prominent G-O-P critic of former President Donald Trump faces a tough campaign in Iowa’s 2024 Caucuses if she runs for president. Harriet Hageman, the Republican who defeated Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney (CHAY-nee) in an August Primary, was the keynote speaker at a Polk County G-O-P fundraiser. Iowa G-O-P chairman Jeff Kaufmann, the evening’s emcee, called Cheney a poor loser.
IOWA STATE
kttn.com

Domestic violence concerns ahead of vote on Iowa gun measure

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and advocates in Iowa are especially alarmed about what comes up in a few weeks: a proposed gun rights amendment on the November ballot. It is a question of whether “strict scrutiny” language should be added to Iowa’s constitution in establishing the right to...
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kim Reynolds
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, October 11th, 2022

(Des Moines) -- With the general election just four weeks away -- Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says efforts to recruit more poll workers for elections during the pandemic are appearing to pay off. He says some counties say they have enough workers. Pate says they sought to be sure that older workers had some support so they didn't have to cover every election, and they have done that for many areas. He says some counties still face issues when it comes to having a balance of Democrat and Republican poll workers. Pate says a diehard Republican or diehard Democrat county may have a hard time finding members of the other party to work so they have equal representation.
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Iowa conservative news sites gain popularity

Alternative media sites targeting conservatives are gaining steam in Iowa.What's happening: These sites, like The Iowa Standard, are garnering millions of page views and revenue from right-leaning audiences who are seeking news that conforms to their beliefs.Why it matters: The news and platforms are echo chambers — potentially lucrative ones — intended to push back against what the creators see as a liberal-bent media ecosystem.The trend is familiar at the national level, but the increased focus on state-level politics and media adds a new dynamic with some funding coming from local Republican officials themselves.State of play: Owners of several local-based...
IOWA STATE
3 News Now

Iowa to receive $96M in federal aid for small businesses, entrepreneurs

WASHINGTON (IOWA CAPITAL DISPATCH) — The Biden administration announced Tuesday that an additional 11 states, including Iowa, will receive up to $1 billion to support small businesses and entrepreneurs. Funding for the programs will come from the State Small Business Credit Initiative that Democrats reauthorized and expanded in their...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Legislature#Abortion Law#Abortion Issues#Politics Federal#Election State#Election Federal#Kcci Tv#Democratic#Republican#The U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court
kiwaradio.com

Jury Awards $1 Million To Fired State Worker Who’s GOP Nominee For State Auditor

Polk County, Iowa — A jury has awarded the Republican candidate for state auditor a million dollars in his wrongful termination lawsuit against the State of Iowa. Todd Halbur was hired to be the comptroller of the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division in 2015 and fired in mid-2018. Under Iowa’s liquor control system, the state acts as the wholesaler for Iowa businesses that buy liquor to sell to customers.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa to dramatically cut back on some restaurant inspections

The state of Iowa is planning to dramatically scale back the routine inspection of some food-service establishments by making only one onsite inspection up to every five years. Currently, many Iowa restaurants are subjected to at least one routine inspection every three years. They are also inspected in response to complaints or changes in ownership. […] The post Iowa to dramatically cut back on some restaurant inspections appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

This Incredibly Dangerous Activity Is Legal in Iowa

We've learned a lot about Iowa driving laws of late. Can you drive barefoot in Iowa? Can you Legally drive with a pet on your lap in Iowa? All good questions, all important things to know. Not only do you want to make sure you're obeying the law every time you operate a motor vehicle, but you also want to do everything you can to keep yourself and those around you safe. I have another question for you...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Western Iowa Today

Rare Invasive Weed Detected In Iowa Again

(Des Moines, IA) — A weed first spotted in an Iowa farm field years ago has been found again. The Iowa Department of Agriculture is asking farmers to report any sightings of Asian copper leaf. It was first detected in a cornfield in Cedar Falls in 2016. Before that, the only documented infestation in North America was in New York City. The most recent sighting was in a Grundy County soybean field. Officials say it appears to have been there for several years before being identified.
IOWA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Was There Really a Cult With Their Own Town in Iowa?

I recently watched the show Devil in Ohio on Netflix because I love that genre and the actress featured in it (Emily Deschanel, from Bones). After finishing it and having a friend watch it, I was in awe because it was so good and so creepy, but then my friend told me something that blew my mind. She lives in a small town in Iowa and she explained that one of the towns next to hers was rumored to be a town lead by an occultist group. This is basically the exact premise of the show, so of course, I had to do some digging and share the news.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Have You Tried Northeast Iowa’s Best Pork Tenderloins?

The featured image is not from the restaurants mentioned in this story. After almost 5,000 votes for 449 establishments, the Iowa Pork Producers kicked off the start of National Pork Month by releasing the top five tenderloin restaurants in Iowa. To determine the top five, Kelsey Sutter, IPPA’s marketing and...
IOWA STATE
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy