Starkville, MS

Where Kwatrivous Johnson stands in Mississippi State football's left tackle race

By Stefan Krajisnik, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago
STARKVILLE — Before he was the head coach for Mississippi State football, Washington State or Texas Tech, Mike Leach was an offensive coordinator. That included a two-year stint at Kentucky in the late 1990s.

He has been complimentary of all the major stops he’s made in his career, and Lexington remains high on the list as MSU prepares for a trip to face No. 22 Kentucky (4-2, 1-2 SEC) on Saturday (6:30 p.m., SEC Network).

“Great atmosphere, packed,” Leach said of Kroger Field on Monday. “Tailgate outside there that starts about on Thursday. As I’d walk from my office, which was under the stadium at that time, you’d walk right through the tailgate section which was awesome. It was easy to get distracted from time to time.”

IS IT A PASS OR RUN:How Will Rogers has mastered the shovel pass

But the environment extends beyond the stadium, which is a reason why No. 17 Mississippi State (5-1, 2-1) is traveling for a late kickoff.

“(Fans) go to Keeneland during the day, which is the horse races,” Leach said. “Maybe the most beautiful horse racetrack in the country. They’d go to that then go to the game at night.”

But there's also a race worth watching within the game. Mississippi State has a competition at left tackle where Nick Jones has replaced an injured Kwatrvious Johnson.

Johnson suffered a left ankle injury in MSU’s win against Bowling Green on Sept. 24. He hasn’t taken the field since and was wearing a walking boot in Saturday’s win against Arkansas.

The adage around sports is that a player shouldn’t lose his spot due to injury, but while Johnson is stuck around Turn 2, Jones has dominated down the home stretch alongside Steven Losoya stepping into his spot at left guard.

Losoya has had the best pass protection grade on the team, according to Pro Football Focus, so it’s hard to remove him. Jones is probably the most athletic and versatile player on the line, so taking him out seems even more unlikely.

Mississippi State hasn’t allowed a sack the last two weeks against Texas A&M and Arkansas — perhaps the best pass rushes MSU has seen. The Bulldogs are also averaging 158.5 rushing yards per game in Johnson’s absence, nearly double what the they averaged in the first four games.

Don't fix what isn't broken.

Leach doesn't seem concerned with who the starter will be, though. He finds comfort in the depth he has found.

“We wanted to be able to rotate some guys in there,” Leach said. “Hopefully we get towards that. They both have done a good job. Both sides we’d like to be able to roll some guys through there. Not wholesale changes but have a left side guy and a right side guy and just roll them through.”

Johnson’s status remains uncertain against the Wildcats, which means his case for the starting spot will only change pending how Jones and Losoya do.

Kentucky is one of three SEC teams (Vanderbilt and Georgia) with fewer than 10 sacks this season, so it’s hard to imagine MSU's line struggles.

It’s unfortunate for a redshirt senior to fall behind in the race from the sideline. But his odds to remain in the starting rotation when healthy seem lucrative only for the fan of the underdog.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3.

