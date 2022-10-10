Five people were killed by a shooter who opened fire along a walking trail in North Carolina’s capital city on Thursday and eluded police for hours before he was cornered in a home and arrested, police said.An off-duty police officer was among those killed by the suspect, who police only described as a white, juvenile male.The suspect was arrested around 9.37pm after eluding police for hours and hiding inside a home, authorities said. His identity and age weren’t released.He is thought to be a teenage boy wearing camouflage.Gunfire broke out around 5pm, along the Neuse River Greenway in a residential...

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO