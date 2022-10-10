Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
kfdi.com
One person injured in south Wichita house fire
An unidentified woman had burns and smoke inhalation after a house fire in south Wichita on Thursday afternoon. The fire was reported around 2:30 p.m. in the 400 block of East Lincoln. Crews reported seeing smoke as they arrived at the home. They found a woman with burns to her face and smoke inhalation, and she was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
These roads in west Wichita will be closed Friday for deputy’s funeral procession
Sidnee Carter died on Oct. 7. Her funeral will happen Friday morning.
Winfield man killed in south Wichita motorcycle crash
A 61-year-old Winfield man was killed in a south Wichita crash.
Struggling trash pickup service expected to close for good
As of Tuesday, Best Value Services, LLC, is no longer picking up trash for thousands of Wichita and Haysville residents. The question now is: will former customers get their money back?
KAKE TV
'We could have had it a lot worse': Wichita man living in Fort Myers loses everything in hurricane aftermath
(KAKE)- Wednesday marks two weeks since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida as a category-four storm, and one Fort Myers man from Wichita told KAKE News the storm cost him nearly everything. Tyler Marshall told KAKE News he lived in a home near the Fort Myers beach, and worked for...
Update: Wichita Fire Department investigating south Wichita garage fire
The Wichita Fire Department is investigating a fire that erupted Tuesday night in south Wichita.
KWCH.com
Does It Work? InvisaWear bracelet
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Jewelry typically isn’t described as “lifesaving,” but this isn’t your typical bracelet. The makers of InvisaWear claim their line of GPS-tracking jewelry and accessories can discreetly get you connected with dispatchers during an emergency. Does the InvisaWear bracelet work as advertised? To put...
Fatal motorcycle accident in south Wichita
One person is dead following a motorcycle accident in south Wichita. It happened just before 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening near Pawnee and Hydraulic
KAKE TV
'He is a tough teddy bear': Family of Salina man in hospital from motorcycle crash launches GoFundMe
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The family of a CJ Prough, who is in the hospital from a motorcycle crash, have set up a GoFundMe to help pay for lodging in Wichita while he recovers. The Prough family say the crash took place Oct. 10 and 19-year-old CJ was taken to the hospital. CJ's sister Angel has set up the GoFundMe in the hope that they will receive enough to stay in Wichita with CJ while he recovers.
KWCH.com
City of Wichita addresses concern, boards up vacant hotel
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita took action this week, boarding up a vacant hotel on West Kellogg. It’s an issue Wichita City Councilman Jeff Blubaugh said he’s worked to address. Squatters have been staying at the hotel, the Regency Inn, causing concern for area business owners. The hotel was also the site of a fire over the weekend.
KAKE TV
Wichita residents react to Best Value Trash ending residential services
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Sedgwick County trash company announced Tuesday it is discontinuing residential services, effective immediately. Best Value Services, which serves Wichita and Haysville, called it quits before the Haysville City Council was expected to consider revoking its license to do business there. In Wichita, city leaders are dealing with the result.
KWCH.com
McPherson Police, Crime Stoppers looking for truck
MCPHERSON, Kan. — A McPherson nursery is missing one of its trucks. According to McPherson County Crime Stoppers, on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at approximately 1:09 p.m., the McPherson Police Department were dispatched to the 600 block of West Northview Road in reference to a stolen pickup truck with a dump bed.
One person taken to Wichita hospital after Reno County wreck
RENO COUNTY — Around 1:18 a.m. Tuesday, Reno County deputies were flagged down by a person at 4th and Mohawk Road to report an accident they witnessed. A 37 year old female of Hutchinson was north bound on Mohawk Rd and drove straight through the “T” intersection leaving the roadway north of 4th. The vehicle was found approximately 1/8 mile off the road overturned in the ditch. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and laying on the ground several feet from the vehicle.
Video: Wichita’s North Amidon bridge torn down
It didn't take long for crews to start taking down the bridge on North Amidon Street.
KWCH.com
1 dead in south Wichita motorcycle crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person was killed in a motorcycle crash in south Wichita late Monday morning. The crash happened at around 11:30 a.m. at 5900 S. Broadway. Sedgwick County 911 confirmed the fatality, but had no other information. We have a reporter headed to the scene and will...
Kait 8
22-year-old deputy killed in crash while on duty
SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) – A deputy in Kansas was killed in a car crash Friday night while on duty. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 22-year-old Sidnee Carter died in the crash. She served at the Sedgwick County Detention Facility for more than a year...
KWCH.com
Teen ejected from truck in W. Wichita after door malfuctions
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The 16-year-old driver of a 1992 Chevy pickup suffered minor injuries after the truck she was driving malfunctioned. The Kansas Highway Patrol said around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, the teen was driving east on Zoo Blvd. at the ramp to northbound I-235. When she turned right...
KWCH.com
Forum gives Wichita community chance to meet, question police chief finalists
City of Wichita addresses issue after squatters evicted from vacant hotel. In Wichita, an annual survey conducted early this year found the number of those experiencing homelessness has increased to nearly 700. Updated: 10 hours ago. An annual survey conducted at the beginning of 2022 shows about 100 more people...
