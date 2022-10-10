Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports Deputy Austyn Weddle, Deputy Wes Brown and Deputy Noah Ritchie were dispatched to investigate a non injury crash on I – 75 south of London. Deputies found the car involved and saw the driver, 34-year-old Eric Payne of Somerset, throwing pills out of his vehicle and off himself. Payne was determined to be under the influence. He was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, tampering with physical evidence and drug possession. Payne was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO