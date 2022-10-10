Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Ky. police departments warn of scams on their Facebook pages
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A new warning as you scroll through social media or before you open that new text or email. “When we posted for the Breast Cancer Awareness month, we put that patch on there. Then they started popping up. They made this shirt with our special patch for the breast cancer awareness month,” Richmond Police Chief Rodney Richardson said.
WKYT 27
Police investigating vandalism of Halloween decorations in Kentucky town
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Nicholasville police say they need your help in identifying a vandalism suspect. Officials say that the suspects have been destroying Halloween decorations. Residents tell us there have been a couple of different neighborhoods that were hit. The Burley Ridge neighborhood and the Southbrook neighborhood. One woman...
fox56news.com
Nicholasville resident concerned after Pride flag vandalized
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — People in Nicholasville said they want answers after police said a minor intentionally damaged a Pride flag. A member of the LGBTQ community is questioning why someone would damage the flag. Some are now left with fears they could be the next victim of a Pride flag vandalism.
Golden Alert issued for woman last seen in Somerset
HAVE YOU SEEN HER? The Somerset Police Department said Sarah M. Stephens, 24, was reported missing around 5 p.m. Tuesday. where she was last seen in the Park Avenue area of Somerset.
fox56news.com
How to dispose of fallen leaves in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Fall is upon the Bluegrass, and that means leaves falling … and the cleanup that comes with it. In past years, the city of Lexington offered vacuum leaf disposal, but due to staff shortages, disposal methods have changed. “Vacuuming is a personnel- and...
WTVQ
Nicholasville police seize large amount of meth, over $3,000
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Nicholasville police seized a large amount of meth and over $3,000 from a traffic stop Tuesday. According to police, a Drug Enforcement Unit operation was conducted with K-9 Macho. During the operation, officers made a traffic stop and allegedly found 318 grams of methamphetamine and $3,339 in a vehicle.
WKYT 27
A Ky. mother’s warning: The deadly dangers of ‘co-sleeping’
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - In a single instant, it is often said, life can change forever. For Kayla Sorrell and Ross Burd, on May 13, 2021, it changed in three. The first was at 8 a.m., when Burd dropped off young Raven to the babysitter, a trusted woman who shared a special bond with Raven. It was a normal day.
WTVQ
Nicholasville police searching for Neon Nights Bar burglary suspects
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Nicholasville police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three burglary suspects of a local bar. According to police, three people are wanted in connection to the burglary of Neon Nights Bar on Oct. 7 around 5 a.m. One suspect was wearing a...
wdrb.com
Woman arrested months after Jeffersontown police chase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman has been arrested months after police say she smashed into two vehicles — including a police cruiser — during a pursuit in Jeffersontown. According to Mike Lauder, a detective with the Jeffersontown Police Department, the incident took place on Sunday, June 12, in the parking lot of the Thorntons on Blankenbaker Parkway, near Bluegrass Parkway.
WTVQ
UK associate athletics director arrested for DUI
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WHAS) — A member of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari’s staff has been charged with DUI. Lexington police said Chris Woolard was found on Monday in his car, which was resting on the sidewalk next to a fence still in gear. Police said Woolard was covered...
fox56news.com
Police dog bites blind man in church hostel, prompting lawsuit
Police dog bites blind man in church hostel, prompting lawsuit. Police dog bites blind man in church hostel, prompting …. Police dog bites blind man in church hostel, prompting lawsuit. Morning weather forecast: 10/13/22. David Aldrich's forecast: Clouds to sun today, shower chances move away. Lexington changes leaf disposal procedure.
WRDW-TV
Suspect arrested in Saluda County kidnapping, assault
LEESVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Monday, Saluda County deputies responded to a home on Moonlight Drive in reference to a kidnapping and assault incident. The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office said Keith Jenkins, 36, of Lexington, Ky., was arrested and charged with kidnapping, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
fox56news.com
Fayette County Coroner reflects on the job and violent year
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – It has been a rough year so far in Lexington as the city hits 37 homicides. That was the total number of homicides in 2021. For law enforcement and first responders who are first on the scene, a year like this can really take a toll on them.
somerset106.com
Laurel County Crash Leads To Drug Arrest
Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports Deputy Austyn Weddle, Deputy Wes Brown and Deputy Noah Ritchie were dispatched to investigate a non injury crash on I – 75 south of London. Deputies found the car involved and saw the driver, 34-year-old Eric Payne of Somerset, throwing pills out of his vehicle and off himself. Payne was determined to be under the influence. He was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, tampering with physical evidence and drug possession. Payne was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
wvih.com
Two Lexington Daycare Workers Arrested
Two Lexington daycare workers have been arrested on criminal abuse charges. According to Lexington police, Jaylan D. Kavanaugh and Carisia A. Grieve were both arrested on Thursday at Tot’s Landing daycare in the 2200 block of Gulfstream Drive. Both were arrested on charges of criminal abuse and failure to...
WTVQ
Lexington elementary school surprised with over 700 packages of Lunchables
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A comical TikTok from a Lexington principal about the struggles of opening Lunchables for his students caught the attention of the Lunchables team — and they sent him some (or 725, to be exact) items that should…eventually help. Veteran educator Gerry Brooks posted...
fox56news.com
Boys escape alleged abduction
Two brothers are safe at home after one was abducted by a Denver woman in a neighborhood near Colfax Avenue and Irving Street. Two brothers are safe at home after one was abducted by a Denver woman in a neighborhood near Colfax Avenue and Irving Street. Brant Welch with Camp...
WKYT 27
Woman killed in Scott County crash
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman was killed in a crash in Scott County on Tuesday. The sheriff’s office says an SUV hit another car at the intersection of Lexington Road and McClelland Circle. The coroner says 23-year-old Hannah Mundy, of Jessamine County, died at the scene. We’re...
stnonline.com
Kentucky Man Indicted for Passing School Bus and Nearly Hitting Student
A grand jury indicted ad Lexington, Kentucky man who is accused of nearly hitting a teenager while they were unloading from their school bus, reported WYMT News. On Sept. 19, Travis Mason,14, was getting off his school bus on Louisville Road, north Frankfort when he was almost hit by an SUV that passed the bus on the right side.
fox56news.com
Happening today: Mamm and a Movie
In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Baptist health of Lexington and the Kentucky Theatre are teaming up to host a unique event called, "Mamm and a Movie." In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Baptist health of Lexington and the Kentucky Theatre are teaming up to host a unique event called, "Mamm and a Movie."
