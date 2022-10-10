ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockport, ME

WGME

Thomas College unveils new sports center

WATERVILLE (WGME) -- Student athletes and gamers are celebrating a big day on the campus of Thomas College Thursday. Thomas College has unveiled its brand-new Sukeforth Family Sports Center. This is the state-of-the-art 18,000 square-foot sports center includes a new strength and conditioning training area, coaches’ offices, locker rooms, a digital hall of fame and an e-sports facility. This world-class facility has the Terriers celebrating a new era in sports, fitness and wellness.
WATERVILLE, ME
Maine Sports
iBerkshires.com

Anna Doyle Goal Lifts Wahconah Girls to Comeback Win

AGAWAM, Mass. – Anna Doyle scored with just more than 2 minutes left to play to give the Wahconah girls soccer team a 3-2, come-from-behind victory over Agawam on Thursday. The hosts led, 2-0, midway through the second half. Olivia Gamberoni got Wahconah on the board in the 58th...
AGAWAM, MA

