Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Western Mass. Field Hockey Top 10: Agawam moves up, Franklin Tech enters rankings
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Drippingly fitting result: Westborough, Algonquin girls soccer play to draw
NORTHBOROUGH – Draws aren’t typically “celebrated.” But this was no ordinary deadlock. Not losing after facing a two-goal hole with less than 20 minutes remaining against a neighboring rival under a steady rain is cause enough for exuberant post-match chants. Westborough was soaked in smiles after...
Daily Girls Soccer Stats Leaders: Hannah Murphy scores four, leads No. 7 Monson & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Note: Stats Leaders is based on results sent to MassLive. If a player is missing, coaches should email sports@masslive.com.
WGME
Thomas College unveils new sports center
WATERVILLE (WGME) -- Student athletes and gamers are celebrating a big day on the campus of Thomas College Thursday. Thomas College has unveiled its brand-new Sukeforth Family Sports Center. This is the state-of-the-art 18,000 square-foot sports center includes a new strength and conditioning training area, coaches’ offices, locker rooms, a digital hall of fame and an e-sports facility. This world-class facility has the Terriers celebrating a new era in sports, fitness and wellness.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wednesday's roundup: Edwards, Moreau lead Portsmouth field hockey in regular-season finale
PORTSMOUTH - The Portsmouth High School field hockey team ended its regular season on Wednesday with a 2-0 win over Kingswood in a Division II match. Portsmouth finished with a record of 11-3. Senior Mia Edwards and Sydney Moreau both scored for the Clippers, while Sam Ruel had an assist. ...
iBerkshires.com
Anna Doyle Goal Lifts Wahconah Girls to Comeback Win
AGAWAM, Mass. – Anna Doyle scored with just more than 2 minutes left to play to give the Wahconah girls soccer team a 3-2, come-from-behind victory over Agawam on Thursday. The hosts led, 2-0, midway through the second half. Olivia Gamberoni got Wahconah on the board in the 58th...
Comments / 0