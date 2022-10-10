ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, AL

Selma’s Brown Chapel AME Church receives historic preservation funding

By Maddie Biertempfel
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FW5R7_0iTmYAT000

SELMA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The National Parks Service is awarding $1.5 million in grants to preserve civil rights sites in Selma, including the historic Brown Chapel AME Church.

Pastor Leodis Strong says the church was the headquarters for civil rights marches pivotal to the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

How a landmark win 100 years ago put Alabama football on the map

“Bloody Sunday, Turnaround Tuesday, and Selma to Montgomery, all three of them originated here, birthed out of the planning, the strategy sessions, the worship sessions,” Strong said.

It’s one of three places in Selma that Congresswoman Terri Sewell announced will be getting $500,000 grants for preservation, along with Tabernacle Baptist Church and Selma University.

Sewell says the money for the church will help address termite damage and other structural needs.

“We in Alabama’s 7 th congressional district — we’re the custodians of America’s history. We don’t own this history, but we are tasked with preserving it and being the caretakers for this amazing history,” Sewell said.

Pastor Strong says the goal is to make the church look like it did 57 years ago. While the renovations deal with structural improvements, he says the project is about keeping the spirit of 1965 alive.

Investigator alleges racial slur led to murder of businessman in southeast Alabama

“When you think of sacred places, they’re reminders of who we are. Our identity. The soul, the spirit, the essence of who we are. So that’s a part of what’s being recognized here. Not just the brick and mortar, but the spirit,” Strong said.

Strong says the economic impact will be big for the small community, as more people are drawn to check out historic places. He says he was thrilled when he found out about the funding.

“Lord have mercy. Hallelujah happy, hallelujah happy,” Strong said.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

CBS 42 Daily News

As the church undergoes renovations for the next year and a half to two years, Strong says services are still happening, just at a different location a few blocks away.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
alabamanews.net

Annual Neighborhood Banquet held to thank Montgomery community leaders

Mayor Steven Reed and the city of Montgomery neighborhood services held the annual neighborhood banquet tonight to thank Montgomery community leaders who are making a difference. Reviving neighborhood pride is a key resource to making areas in Montgomery safer. Mayor Steven Reed took time to thank neighborhood leaders who invest...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery mayor recognizes neighborhood leadership at annual banquet

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Neighborhood associations and leaders in Montgomery were recognized for their hard work at improving the quality of life in their communities during the mayor’s annual neighborhood banquet Wednesday night. “They do so much with their own time and on their own dime to help us...
MONTGOMERY, AL
CBS 42

Rev. Al Sharpton’s brother leads organization to Montgomery to protest conditions in Alabama prisons

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Pastor Kenneth Glasgow and his organization The Ordinary People Society are heading back to Montgomery to protest against the conditions of Alabama prisons. “We’re in a crisis, a human crisis right now, this is a state of emergency,” Glasgow said. Glasgow said prisoners are being neglected of food, medical treatment, and […]
ALABAMA STATE
alabamanews.net

Dallas Co. Mourns Loss of Central Alabama Fair Manager

The Selma-Dallas County community is mourning the sudden loss of one the area’s most prominent civic leaders. John T. Haskell managed the Central Alabama Fair for more than a decade — and used it to help countless people in need. Haskell was the driving force behind the Central...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Selma, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Government
City
Selma, AL
Selma, AL
Society
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Society
altoday.com

Terri Sewell awards $500,000 to Selma to fight crime

On Thursday, Congresswoman Terri Sewell joined Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. and Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford to announce that Selma has been awarded $550,000 in federal funds to improve public safety. “Fighting to end gun violence, combat crime, and make our communities safer will always be a TOP priority...
SELMA, AL
thehornettribuneonline.com

Now that Turkey Day Classic and Homecoming are no longer synonymous …

For those who are not aware, before the university decided to move all homecoming events and activities to the first week of October, Alabama State University’s homecoming was celebrated during the Turkey Day Classic. For years, the opponent remained the same – Tuskegee University. In times past, alumni and...
TUSKEGEE, AL
alabamanews.net

Wideman Davis Dance Prepares Performances in Selma

A nationally renowned dance troupe is gearing up for two performances this week in Selma. The Wideman Davis Dance Troupe performs at Selma University — at 7:30 Thursday night first. Then — out in front of historic Good Samaritan Hospital — at 7:30 Saturday night. Organizers say...
SELMA, AL
thehornettribuneonline.com

University first HBCU in state to receive NCTA certification

Alabama State University has gained another important designation. The Testing and Psychological Services Center (TPSC) has earned “Test Center Certification” by its accrediting organization, the National College Testing Association (NCTA). The certification is in recognition of the centers outstanding testing practices. Alabama State University is the only Historically...
MONTGOMERY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terri Sewell
Greenville Advocate

City of Greenville celebrates 200 years Saturday

The City of Greenville turns 200 in 2022, and on Saturday, a celebration is planned to recognize this milestone. “Greenville has a rich, rich, history, and there’s just so much to celebrate about our city and the people who’ve helped shape the place that we love to call our home,” said Kevin Pearcey, director of the Greenville-Butler County Public Library.
GREENVILLE, AL
WSFA

Tuskegee, Central State to faceoff Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers and the Central State Marauders will faceoff Saturday evening. The game was moved to the capital city amid construction delays at Tuskegee’s Abbott Memorial Alumni Stadium. Tuskegee is 4-2, while Central State is 2-4 for the season. DATE: Saturday, Oct. 15,...
TUSKEGEE, AL
WSFA

Alabama National Fair, Autauga County Fair closed Wednesday due to weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama National Fair and Autauga County Fair will not open Wednesday due to inclement weather, according to officials. The Alabama National Fair is expected to reopen Thursday for Senior Day from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. followed by a $2 admission with a non-perishable food item for the Montgomery Area Food Bank. Carnivals and rides will open at 3 p.m. Thursday.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Hurricane Ian recovery, Birmingham Minuteman Response team deploys

FORT MEYERS, Fla. (WIAT) — Today marks two weeks since Hurricane Ian hit southwest Florida, devastating entire communities. Now, some local volunteers with Minuteman Disaster Response are helping those impacted by the storm get back on their feet. About 20 volunteers with the Birmingham and Dallas Minuteman Disaster Response units have set up shop just south […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ame#Alabama Football#Brown Chapel Ame Church#Tabernacle Baptist Church
birminghamtimes.com

Meet Newly Named 2022 Mr. and Ms. UAB

Kyle Adams of Montgomery, Alabama, and Ummu Bah of Collierville, Tennessee, are the new Mr. and Ms. UAB for the University of Alabama at Birmingham. The 2022 Mr. and Ms. UAB Scholarship Competition winners were announced Saturday, Oct. 8, during half-time of the UAB Football Homecoming game at Protective Stadium. First alternates for the competition are Karim Mikhail of Hoover, Alabama, and Kiersten David of Chelsea, Alabama.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvasfm.org

2022 Magic City Classic

Media outlets report the McDonald’s Magic City Classic presented by Coca-Cola has announced Outkast member “Big Boi” will be the postgame concert performer. “Big Boi” will perform at Legion Field immediately following the 81st McDonald’s Magic City Classic on October 29th. Tickets start at $25...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery DA, others working to prevent bullying in schools

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - October is National Bullying Prevention Month and Wednesday is National Stop Bullying Day. The idea is to create a world without bullying. According to the National Bullying Prevention Center, more than one out of every five students reports being bullied, and 33% of students who reported being bullied at school indicated that they were bullied at least once or twice a month during the school year. It also says more than half of bullying situations stop when a peer intervenes on behalf of the student being bullied. School-based bullying prevention programs are said to decrease bullying by up to 25%.
MONTGOMERY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Religion
WSFA

Montgomery Public Schools approves pay raises for substitute teachers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools is having a hard time finding enough substitute teachers. School officials believe it is because surrounding counties are paying more. “We’re trying to get into the same market that they are,” said MPS school board president Clare Weil. That is why...
MONTGOMERY, AL
thehornettribuneonline.com

Changes in ASU’s entrance causes students frustration

Alabama State University officials decided to change the route in which students, faculty, staff and visitors enter and exit campus for the past two weeks, leading to many students expressing frustration. The main entrance off Tullibody Drive (formerly known as Jackson Street) has shut down for alterations to the guard...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Southside High Celebrates National School Lunch Week

This week is National School Lunch Week — and Southside High School in Dallas County — is celebrating the week in a big way. Sabrina Walker is the Child Nutrition Manager at Southside High School. And she’s pulling out all the stops — to celebrate National School Lunch Week.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
WSFA

2 women sought in Montgomery murder investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police need help identifying two people in connection to a homicide case from last month. Adarius Felder, 24, was fatally shot at Midtown Oaks Apartments, located on Carter Hill Road, on Sept. 9. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has released a surveillance photo of two women who are people of interest in the case.
MONTGOMERY, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

64K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy