Atlanta, GA

creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: ‘Stop Cop City’ rally planned for Friday in Little 5 Points

Activists are gathering in Little Five Points on Friday, Oct. 14 to protest the massive police training center that is to be built on forested land in south DeKalb County. The “Stop Cop City” rally is family-friendly and begins at 4:30 p.m. in Findley Plaza. It is one of several similar events planned for this weekend on the subject. Details: reporternewspapers.net.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police units crash into each other in NW Atlanta

ATLANTA - Two police cars collied while responding to a call overnight, according to the Atlanta Police Department. It was around 1 a.m. when a Grady Memorial Hospital ambulance went to the scene at the 1100 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard in northwest Atlanta. Police said there were no...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot dead in Buckhead neighborhood discovered by girl on way to school

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting Thursday morning in a Buckhead neighborhood. Police confirmed a man was shot dead near 1225 Peachtree Battle Avenue in northwest Atlanta. Police blocked off the road at Battle Creek Way while investigators worked Thursday morning. A driver discovered the body lying...
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Man found shot to death on Buckhead street

Atlanta police are investigating after a man was found shot to death on Peachtree Battle Avenue in Buckhead on Thursday morning. According to WSB-TV, a child being driven to elementary school by her mother spotted the body in the driveway of a vacant lot. When they stopped to check on the man, the mother saw […] The post Man found shot to death on Buckhead street appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
The Citizen Online

Metro pair jailed for fake ID to buy furniture worth $13,000

An attempt to use a fake ID to purchase $13,000 of merchandise at a Fayetteville furniture store was thwarted when the employee noticed something suspicious, then notified the company’s management and the cops. Roc D. Adams, 22, of Sandy Springs, was charged with four felony counts of financial identity...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
WMAZ

Bond denied for Atlanta rapper charged in RICO case

ATLANTA — Bond was denied for Atlanta rapper Gunna in a Fulton County courtroom on Thursday, as he attempted, once again, to get out of jail ahead of his trial. The music artist, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, was one of dozens indicted on Rico charges earlier this year.
ATLANTA, GA
wbhfradio.org

Two Atlanta Women Arrested for Auto Break-Ins in Bartow

According to a press release from the city of Cartersville, over the past two weeks, the Cartersville Police Department received numerous reports of vehicle break-ins, with several reported at Pine Mountain and Sam Smith Park. On October 12, 2022, a CPD Patrol Officer observed suspicious activity near Pine Mountain and conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle occupied by Samantha Staves and Tera Fullove. A subsequent search of the vehicle, resulted in the recovery of stolen items from previous reported entering autos in Cartersville, and surrounding jurisdictions. Ms. Staves, 21 YOA, Atlanta, and Ms. Fullove, 24 YOA, Lithia Springs, were arrested and are being housed in the Bartow County Jail, pending a bond hearing. Both have been charged with multiple counts of Entering Auto with Intent to Commit Theft or Felony, Financial Transaction Card Fraud, Identity Fraud, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of Certain Crimes and VGCSA- Possession of Schedule II Substance.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
buckhead.com

Historic Buckhead cemetery is rededicated to honor displaced Black community

Buckhead’s Mt. Olive Cemetery was rededicated in an Oct. 9 ceremony honoring Black former residents who were driven out 70 years ago for redevelopment. The event was part of the City’s “ELEVATE Atlanta” public art program, which ran Sept. 16-Oct. 9, and was supported by the Buckhead Heritage Society and the Buckhead-based Atlanta History Center.
ATLANTA, GA

