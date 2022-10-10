Read full article on original website
Related
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: ‘Stop Cop City’ rally planned for Friday in Little 5 Points
Activists are gathering in Little Five Points on Friday, Oct. 14 to protest the massive police training center that is to be built on forested land in south DeKalb County. The “Stop Cop City” rally is family-friendly and begins at 4:30 p.m. in Findley Plaza. It is one of several similar events planned for this weekend on the subject. Details: reporternewspapers.net.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police units crash into each other in NW Atlanta
ATLANTA - Two police cars collied while responding to a call overnight, according to the Atlanta Police Department. It was around 1 a.m. when a Grady Memorial Hospital ambulance went to the scene at the 1100 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard in northwest Atlanta. Police said there were no...
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot dead in Buckhead neighborhood discovered by girl on way to school
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting Thursday morning in a Buckhead neighborhood. Police confirmed a man was shot dead near 1225 Peachtree Battle Avenue in northwest Atlanta. Police blocked off the road at Battle Creek Way while investigators worked Thursday morning. A driver discovered the body lying...
Man found shot to death on Buckhead street
Atlanta police are investigating after a man was found shot to death on Peachtree Battle Avenue in Buckhead on Thursday morning. According to WSB-TV, a child being driven to elementary school by her mother spotted the body in the driveway of a vacant lot. When they stopped to check on the man, the mother saw […] The post Man found shot to death on Buckhead street appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Fulton Police Department temporarily relocates outside city limits due to emergency
ATLANTA — The South Fulton Police Department has been looking for a new headquarters for the last couple years. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes spoke with Lt. Jubal Rogers, who explained why South Fulton police said it’s an emergency situation. Officials told Channel 2 Action News they haven’t...
The Citizen Online
Metro pair jailed for fake ID to buy furniture worth $13,000
An attempt to use a fake ID to purchase $13,000 of merchandise at a Fayetteville furniture store was thwarted when the employee noticed something suspicious, then notified the company’s management and the cops. Roc D. Adams, 22, of Sandy Springs, was charged with four felony counts of financial identity...
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash In Cobb County (Cobb County, GA)
According to the Cobb County Police Department, a fatal collision occurred in Cobb County on Friday. Officials confirmed that one man died due to the [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Atlanta residents search for explanation for dead worms in yards
ATLANTA — If you’re one of the many metro Atlanta homeowners who’ve noticed dead or dying worms on your driveway, you’re probably wondering if you’re the victim of a pre-Halloween trick. Unfortunately, there’s no clear answer as to what’s happening. The term “watch...
RELATED PEOPLE
Comedians sue Clayton County police over stops at Atlanta airport
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — Two comedians filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against Clayton County for its police’s “racial profiling and coercive stops” during stops at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), according to a news release. The lawsuit, brought on by Eric André and Clayton English, challenges...
Actress Honi Jones Arrested After A Motor Vehicle Crash In Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)
Atlanta Actress Honi Jones has been sued by the family of a man she allegedly killed driving the wrong way on Interstate 75. The crash happened near North Avenue. According to the [..]
WMAZ
Bond denied for Atlanta rapper charged in RICO case
ATLANTA — Bond was denied for Atlanta rapper Gunna in a Fulton County courtroom on Thursday, as he attempted, once again, to get out of jail ahead of his trial. The music artist, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, was one of dozens indicted on Rico charges earlier this year.
fox5atlanta.com
KSU students find racial slur spray painted across hall of off-campus apartment complex
MARIETTA, Ga. - Kennessaw State University students at an off-campus apartment complex in Cobb County say they discovered a racial slur spray-painted on the wall of their building Wednesday morning. Now, the complex and Cobb County police are investigating. Several students say when they stepped out of their apartments the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbhfradio.org
Two Atlanta Women Arrested for Auto Break-Ins in Bartow
According to a press release from the city of Cartersville, over the past two weeks, the Cartersville Police Department received numerous reports of vehicle break-ins, with several reported at Pine Mountain and Sam Smith Park. On October 12, 2022, a CPD Patrol Officer observed suspicious activity near Pine Mountain and conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle occupied by Samantha Staves and Tera Fullove. A subsequent search of the vehicle, resulted in the recovery of stolen items from previous reported entering autos in Cartersville, and surrounding jurisdictions. Ms. Staves, 21 YOA, Atlanta, and Ms. Fullove, 24 YOA, Lithia Springs, were arrested and are being housed in the Bartow County Jail, pending a bond hearing. Both have been charged with multiple counts of Entering Auto with Intent to Commit Theft or Felony, Financial Transaction Card Fraud, Identity Fraud, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of Certain Crimes and VGCSA- Possession of Schedule II Substance.
Atlanta council tables proposal to turn hospital site into equity center
Atlanta City Council members have held off on advancing a proposal to study the possibility of turning the Atlanta Medic...
Amendment to Atlanta detention center deal moves ahead to full council
An Atlanta City Council Committee has advanced an ordinance to increase the pace of plans to use the city detention cent...
DeKalb police investigating hit and run near GBI office, officials say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a hit-and-run near the Georgia Bureau of Investigation office in Decatur. A neighbor called and informed Channel 2 two MARTA buses were stopped and traffic was at a standstill. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
buckhead.com
Historic Buckhead cemetery is rededicated to honor displaced Black community
Buckhead’s Mt. Olive Cemetery was rededicated in an Oct. 9 ceremony honoring Black former residents who were driven out 70 years ago for redevelopment. The event was part of the City’s “ELEVATE Atlanta” public art program, which ran Sept. 16-Oct. 9, and was supported by the Buckhead Heritage Society and the Buckhead-based Atlanta History Center.
Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill still widely supported despite controversy amid ongoing trial
JONESBORO, Ga. — Suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill remains widely popular in the county despite his controversies. A tweet from the Sheriff's Twitter page even says fans on Grand Theft Auto added his cruiser to the game. Javonte Lillie is one of the many Clayton County voters who...
These Georgia restaurants have made Southern Living’s ‘The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints’ for 2022
ATLANTA — Barbecue lovers rejoice: Three Georgia barbecue joints have made Southern Living’s “The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints.”. From brisket to pulled pork, these barbecue joints have everything to cure your craving. “Taken as a whole, the rankings offer a capsule assessment of ‘The State...
‘We are not those people.’ Mother, wife of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers speaks about case for first time
ATLANTA — The wife and mother of two of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers says she does not believe that her husband, Greg McMichael, and son, Travis McMichael, intended to kill Arbery on Feb. 23, 2020. The McMichaels grabbed guns and chased Arbery in a pickup truck after spotting him...
Comments / 0