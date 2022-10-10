Read full article on original website
Related
KFYR-TV
Bismarck mom uses her loss to educate others about dangers of RSV
BISMARCK, N.D. – Cold and flu season is here, and it will likely hit some of us harder than others. Small children can be especially susceptible to viruses like Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV. It is the leading cause of hospitalization in babies under age one. Mild symptoms may include a runny nose, sneezing and coughing, while severe symptoms can include wheezing and difficulty breathing.
KFYR-TV
Flu shot drive-through at Bismarck Event Center
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Health experts are reminding patients it’s now the time to get their flu shots. Around 150 residents registered for the flu shot drive-through at the Bismarck Event Center hosted by Bismarck Burleigh Health. COVID booster shots were also being offered, and around 35 nurses administered...
North Dakota Country Fest Spills The Beans On Act #8!
BREAKING: Here's the latest act coming to New Salem next July.
KFYR-TV
In plain sight: agents discuss finding illicit drugs concealed in ‘everyday’ items
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -Amid rising overdose rates across the nation, largely due to the synthetic opioid fentanyl, law enforcement work to keep deadly drugs out of our communities. The first step? Finding illegal substances. In a Bismarck evidence room, there’s a collection of everyday objects that aren’t what they seem....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFYR-TV
More new students in multilingual learning services in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Public Schools has developed into a melting pot of students over the years. Bismarck Public Schools has children that speak more than 80 languages. English learning programs have doubled in size over the past couple of years at Bismarck High School. “Our student numbers have...
Christmas Is Coming To Bismarck, But Is It Too Soon?
You might notice something holly and jolly at the grocery store.
KFYR-TV
Washington man charged with dealing fentanyl in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Washington man is charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl along with other charges in Bismarck. Bismarck police say 28-year-old Jordan A. Anderson of Washington state was dealing fentanyl in North Dakota. Police responded to a hotel room in north Bismarck Monday, October 10,...
CHI St. Alexius hit with ransomware attack
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Leaders with CHI St. Alexius have provided an update on a recent network issue that the health center has been dealing with. According to the health center’s parent company, CommonSpirit Health, the issue has been confirmed as a ransomware attack. A press release issued by CommonSpirit states: “As previously shared, upon […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFYR-TV
Bismarck UPS driver saves couple, recognized by company
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck UPS driver is being called a hero for saving a couple following a traffic accident. Ken Oakes said he was delivering packages last week near Almont when he found a car crash with a woman lying on her back on the center console. Ken is an Amy veteran and says his training kicked in when he came upon the scene of the accident.
KFYR-TV
UPDATE: Man formally charged with murder in relation to Bismarck shooting
Benjamin Williams, 27, Mandan, ND is formally charged today with the murder of 39-year-old Christopher Sebastian and is in custody of the ND State Penitentiary. Sebastian was murdered in a vehicle outside of the apartments in the 200 block of East Arbor Ave on Tuesday, October 4th around 11:30 pm. Investigative leads identified Williams as a person of interest in the murder. He was found by officers in Mandan early in the morning of October 5th allegedly under the influence of drugs. This was a violation of his parole, and he was taken to Burleigh Morton Detention Center to be held on violating the conditions of his parole. Investigators were able to interview him, interview witnesses, track down more leads, and recover crucial evidence in the case during that time.
The Great Debate In BisMan – Who Has The Best Mexican Food?
So let's get a couple of things straight, NO you don't have to be from Mexico OR have lived in Southern California to ENJOY good Mexican food. Some people think that to appreciate what they deem as authentic Mexican food, it's impossible to find here in Bismarck, or Mandan...OR all of North Dakota for that matter - but that's simply not true. If you look up authentic on google, you'll find different ways of explaining to you what it truly means, but the bottom line is "Real, Genuine" - here is the thing, all of the above doesn't really matter, it's what YOU think, and what YOU find tastes the best and meets your needs.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck School Board member enters not guilty plea to obstructing officers
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck School Board member has entered a not guilty plea to obstructing officers during a traffic stop. Court documents report 46-year-old Emily Eckroth, a Bismarck-area physician who was elected to the school board in June, was a passenger in her husband Ryan’s car when officers pulled them over on September 3. Police say the car was swerving on Interstate 94 in Bismarck. Officers say Emily was “immediately disrespectful,” yelled obscenities at officers including ‘I am a doctor, and what you’re doing is bull----,’ and created such a distraction that Ryan could not complete an on-site breath test.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Flying high: One Bismarck elementary school receives a special flag
The Blue Ribbon School award goes to public and private schools across the U.S. that display overall academic excellence or progress in closing achievement gaps.
Bismarck UPS driver saves couple involved in car crash
A couple of weeks ago, while making his rounds near Almont he saw a couple crash their car.
KFYR-TV
PBA to Mandan in 2023
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are still details that need to be ironed out, but the Professional Bowlers Association is going to be in Mandan next year. The plan is to hold a Super Regional in June of 2023 and then a full P.B.A. National Tour stop to be televised nationally on Fox in 2024.
KFYR-TV
UPDATE: Bismarck, Minot Bomb Squads to dispose of explosives in Williston
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - UPDATE (10/11 at 7 p.m.): Minot and Bismarck Bomb Squads have finished operations for the night and will resume Wednesday morning. All roadways have been reopened, but residents who were evacuated will not be able to return home. UPDATE (10/11 at 2 p.m.): 32nd Avenue West...
Mandan Photo Contest: And the winners are…
Images were evaluated on applicability to community marketing, originality, subject matter interest, visual appeal, and consistency with category themes.
KFYR-TV
Former assistant Morton County state’s attorney claims she was fired due to discrimination
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Former Assistant Morton County State’s Attorney Gabrielle Goter filed a grievance to ask for her job back. Goter was terminated Sept. 12 by Morton County State’s Attorney Allen Koppy after an investigation by the Morton County Human Resources Department and an independent firm. The department reported the investigations confirmed allegations that Goter created a hostile work environment and displayed patterns of behavior as a “workplace bully.”
KFYR-TV
Bismarck man to see probation for gun store burglary
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A judge has sentenced a Bismarck man to probation for burglarizing a gun store. Police say in June 2021, then 22-year-old Tjaden Smith backed a truck through the front doors of Double H Guns, caused thousands of dollars in damage, and stole firearms. They say he also vandalized electrical boxes.
The North Dakota County With The Most Land Currently For Sale
How about your very own slice of hunting paradise? Maybe, you've always wanted to live out in the country. Well, I ran across a website that could be useful in all three of those scenarios. It's called Land.com, and it's pretty simple to use. Just type in the county or city in North Dakota you want to purchase land from, and it will conjure up some listings for you lickity split.
Comments / 0