Read full article on original website
Related
nbc11news.com
Fall colors have visitors super cruising in southern Colorado
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - While colors have already hit their peak in northern parts of the state, the reds and yellows associated with autumn are just hitting their glory in southern Colorado. Pumpkin patches and fall foliage bring drivers out and about in the Rockies. Western Colorado is known...
nbc11news.com
This week ends sunny, then clouds filter the sun this weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Our week is winding down. We’ll end the week on a sunny note, but clouds will increase this weekend. Our weekend is quickly approaching. Two different weather features will affect us this weekend, but neither of them will bring any big weather hiccups with them. The first system is an upper level disturbance that will track over Colorado on Saturday. There’s just enough moisture for an increase in clouds. The moisture is limited, however, so rain is unlikely. A larger upper level low pressure circulation will track south of us over Arizona and New Mexico on Sunday. It will be just close enough to increase the clouds on Sunday and Monday. Rain will generally stay well south of us, but some rain may occasionally sneak as far north as Cortez, Durango, and the San Juan Mountains.
nbc11news.com
We cool slightly behind Tuesday night’s cold front
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A cold front tracking through Colorado Tuesday night will offer some cooling and some gusty wind at times. Other than some briefly gusty wind this evening, this cold front will be largely uneventful for us in Western Colorado. It will bring rain to areas along the Front Range Urban Corridor east of the mountains, and some snow is flying along the Continental Divide, especially around Rocky Mountain National Park. The coldest air will pass east of us, too. We’ll turn cooler, especially in the mornings, but we won’t be as cool as areas east of the mountains.
nbc11news.com
Sunny, warm afternoons and cool mornings finish our week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Cooler air is here, but as expected, it’s more noticeable at night and in the mornings. Afternoons are still unseasonably warm. The cold front that cleared through Colorado on Tuesday night has moved on. It will bring potential for severe thunderstorms with tornadoes and damaging winds from Kentucky and Tennessee south to Mississippi and Alabama tonight. High pressure behind that cold front is now the primary influence on our weather. That high pressure will keep us dry and calm for the rest of this week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc11news.com
Colorado Parks and Wildlife searches for poacher in Craig
CRAIG, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking the public for assistance identifying the person(s) who killed a mule deer buck during the overnight hours between Oct. 6 and 7 near the Town of Craig. On Oct. 7, wildlife officers were alerted to a deer carcass off...
nbc11news.com
Surprise endorsement for Democratic Candidate
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Adam Frisch campaign for Colorado’s 3rd congressional district has announced that Republican state Senator Don Coram of Montrose is endorsing Frisch. Coram previously challenged Representative Lauren Boebert in the 2022 Republican primary, but lost. Coram criticized Boebert in a letter endorsing Frisch saying...
nbc11news.com
Country Jam 2023: Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean, Cody Johnson announced to headline the country music festival in Colorado
COLORADO, October 12, 2022 - A powerful country music lineup featuring headliners Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean and Cody Johnson was just released for the 31st year of the Country Jam Colorado music festival, producers of the event just announced. Country Jam Colorado will be held June 22-24 on the Country...
Comments / 0