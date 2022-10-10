Read full article on original website
Inis Nua Theatre is Hosting a Pop-Up Play Series at Fergie’s Pub and Each Ticket Comes With a Free Pie and a Pint
Inis Nua Theatre Company will open its 19th season with the American premiere of 10 Dates With Mad Mary, written by Irish-Pakistani playwright Yasmine Akram. This comedy play tells the story of Mary McArdle, an antisocial young woman trying to find a date for her best friend’s wedding. This raucous one-woman show marks the return of Inis Nua’s Pop-Up Play in a Pub, a popular event with Inis Nua regulars and newcomers alike. 10 Dates will be directed by Kathryn MacMillan and stars Anna Faye Lieberman as Mad Mary. Tickets include a pie made by Stargazy on East Passyunk and a cold pint from the team behind the bar at Fergie’s Pub. The show runs from October 26, 2022 until November 6, for a total of eight performances. All performances will take place upstairs at Fergie’s Pub, 1214 Sansom Street. Tickets are on sale now for $30 by calling (215) 454-9776 or visiting inisnuatheatre.org.
$99 burger on the menu at Hook & Ladder, new restaurant opening in historic firehouse at SORA West in Conshohocken
The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Michael Klein was provided an early glimpse inside Hook & Ladder Sky Bar & Kitchen inside the now-transformed historic firehouse that is adjacent to the new Hotel West & Main at the intersection of Fayette and West Elm streets in Conshohocken. The firehouse is now actually...
Bacon Themed Restaurant ‘Bake’N Bacon’ Coming to South Philly
I don’t even know if I can finish writing this post because my mouth is already watering and I am getting hungry. If you are a bacon lover like me (and let’s be honest, who doesn’t love bacon?!) then you’ll want to keep reading to hear all about the newest brick and mortar coming to South Philly.
Philly Artist King Saladeen Will Be Hosting His New Art Exhibit “No Middle Cla$$” At Corridor Contemporary
Corridor Contemporary presents the anticipated solo exhibition of King Saladeen. On Friday, November 11 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., the exhibition titled “No Middle Cla$$” featuring Saladeen’s multimedia homage to the city of Philadelphia will open to the public. The exhibition revolves around Saladeen’s experience growing...
New Dough Head Pizza Shop Opens In South Philly
The new pizza joint opens its doors in a brand new building between Passyunk Square and Little Saigon.
Philadelphia Zoo brings back ‘LumiNature’ holiday show with more than 1 million lights
The Philadelphia Zoo will transform into a dazzling light show next month that features a new 40-foot-tall penguin and more than 1 million lights. LumiNature will begin Nov. 17 and continue through Jan. 7. “A fantastical adventure, LumiNature will transform the Zoo from its daytime magic into a glittering winter...
Paris Baguette to Begin Construction on New Upper Darby H Mart Outpost
The new location is part of Paris Baguette’s current push to open 1,000 cafes over the next eight years, many of which are planned for H Mart stores.
CHOP Opens New $85 Million Facility in Millbourne
Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia now has a presence in Millbourne Borough with the opening of a supply and logistics center at the former Sears property at 6400 Market Street, writes Pete Bannan for the Daily Times. The 175,000-square-foot center will be a hub for supplies and support services for...
Bala Cynwyd Restaurant Named a Craig LaBan 2022 Top Ten, Its Debut on His Esteemed Best-of List
Food critic Craig LaBan's No. 3 pick of 2022's best restaurants features a unique and stunning view of Phila.Image via Lark Restaurant at Instagram. A Bala Cynwyd restaurant that hasn’t yet reached the one-year anniversary of its opening has caught the exacting eye (and palate) of Philadelphia Inquirer food critic Craig LaBan.
Fishtown Pickle Project Partners with Preston Elliot of WMMR’s Preston & Steve Show on Limited-Edition Pickles
WMMR’s 25th Annual Preston & Steve Camp Out for Hunger is less than a month away, and Fishtown Pickle Project is doing its part to help the cause, which, while working with Philabundance, aims to fight hunger in the Philadelphia region.
Community not happy as Jenkintown cancels longtime bonfire tradition; introduces new tradition
JENKINTOWN, Pa. - A longtime tradition in Jenkintown is no more and community members are not happy. First Covid stopped it. Now, the annual homecoming bonfire is over for good. But, why? Students say the large bonfire anchors the annual homecoming tradition. "I was going to go this year. I...
The All-New Comedy Series “The Comedy Pit” is Coming to The Fallser Club in East Falls
The Fallser Club (3721 Midvale Ave.) is debuting an all-new comedy series “The Comedy Pit” On Friday October 14th at 9pm, spotlighting some of the funniest and diverse local comedians from the tri-state area. “This new comedy series is hilarious, raw, edgy and unlike any other stand-up comedy...
Sugar Factory American Brasserie Opening in Cherry Hill
Sugar Factory American Brasserie, America’s favorite eatery, and celebrity hotspot, expands in New Jersey with their new Cherry Hill location, opening to the public in Fall 2022. The family-friendly, high-energy, celebration destination known for its sweets and treats will be located in the Garden State Park Town Center at...
New South Philly street changes create mistaken parking tickets, confusion for businesses
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - There’s a new parking ticket controversy in South Philadelphia and it’s causing a lot of confusion and frustration on Washington Avenue. "People are still parking on the bike lane. They’ve already been towed more than once," Gabriel Pachacheck, with the Washington Avenue Association of Businesses and Residents, stated.
Wawa to close 2 Center City stores over safety, security concerns
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Wawa said Thursday afternoon it's closing two Center City locations due to safety and security challenges. The development comes on the same day a Wawa employee was pepper-sprayed during an early morning robbery in University City.The robbery happened at a Wawa near 36th and Chestnut Streets.Last month, a Wawa in Mayfair was ransacked.Wawa said over the next few weeks, it will close the Wawa stores at 12th and Market Streets and 19th and Market Streets.The company said associates from both stores will be offered continued employment at Wawa.In a statement, Wawa said, "continued safety and security challenges and business factors have made it increasingly difficult to remain open in these two locations."Wawa said it hopes to repurpose the two locations, in its words, to "further benefit Philadelphia."
Wells Fargo Center Unveils $50M Club Level Overhaul as Arena Transformation Continues
Comcast Spectacor's $350 million Wells Fargo Center "transformation" project hit another milestone with the completion of its club level renovations featuring a variety of bars, restaurants, new seating options — and life-sized holograms, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. The $50 million club level improvements were unveiled to the media...
Philadelphia chain Wawa 'seriously considering' halting expansion after viral riot video: councilman
Wawa, a Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain, might halt plans to expand in Philadelphia as crime continues in the city and after it's been the target of looters.
Wawa employees pepper sprayed by group of people while working at store in University City
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are trying to track down a group of people who pepper sprayed Wawa employees on the job at the convenience store in University City. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.An ambulance and University of Pennsylvania police responded to the Wawa at 36th and Chestnut Streets. Police couldn't provide many details, including what led up to two employees getting pepper sprayed.These kinds of crimes are becoming more common.Less than three weeks ago, about a 100 juveniles were caught on camera vandalizing and stealing from a Wawa in the Mayfair neighborhood of Northeast Philadelphia.The store is located on Roosevelt Boulevard at Tyson Avenue.The Philadelphia Business Journal reported that a day after the Wawa was ransacked, City Councilman Mike Driscoll met with Wawa executives and a senior representative told him the company was considering excluding Philadelphia from its expansion plans because of concerns about crime.
Philadelphia’s First Snowfall – The Date You Should Expect to See White
Philadelphia's first snowflakes of the 2022-2023 winter season... are almost here. In fact, they could definitely be less than a month away. It's snowed in October on quite a few occasions in Philadelphia, and it's certainly possible it could snow by the middle of November. But how realistic is that?...
Viral TikTok South Jersey Dad Gets Kiss From Newborn In New Video
Hate to say it, but sometimes you have to love social media. Sure, it can be a pain in the butt. It's annoying to constantly feel like you're comparing yourself to everyone' highlight reel because, let's get real, it's rare that anybody shares anything real these days. Still, sometimes you get some brief and shiny moments that make you happy all the various platforms exist.
