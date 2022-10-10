ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Inis Nua Theatre is Hosting a Pop-Up Play Series at Fergie’s Pub and Each Ticket Comes With a Free Pie and a Pint

Inis Nua Theatre Company will open its 19th season with the American premiere of 10 Dates With Mad Mary, written by Irish-Pakistani playwright Yasmine Akram. This comedy play tells the story of Mary McArdle, an antisocial young woman trying to find a date for her best friend’s wedding. This raucous one-woman show marks the return of Inis Nua’s Pop-Up Play in a Pub, a popular event with Inis Nua regulars and newcomers alike. 10 Dates will be directed by Kathryn MacMillan and stars Anna Faye Lieberman as Mad Mary. Tickets include a pie made by Stargazy on East Passyunk and a cold pint from the team behind the bar at Fergie’s Pub. The show runs from October 26, 2022 until November 6, for a total of eight performances. All performances will take place upstairs at Fergie’s Pub, 1214 Sansom Street. Tickets are on sale now for $30 by calling (215) 454-9776 or visiting inisnuatheatre.org.
Bacon Themed Restaurant ‘Bake’N Bacon’ Coming to South Philly

I don’t even know if I can finish writing this post because my mouth is already watering and I am getting hungry. If you are a bacon lover like me (and let’s be honest, who doesn’t love bacon?!) then you’ll want to keep reading to hear all about the newest brick and mortar coming to South Philly.
CHOP Opens New $85 Million Facility in Millbourne

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia now has a presence in Millbourne Borough with the opening of a supply and logistics center at the former Sears property at 6400 Market Street, writes Pete Bannan for the Daily Times. The 175,000-square-foot center will be a hub for supplies and support services for...
MILLBOURNE, PA
Sugar Factory American Brasserie Opening in Cherry Hill

Sugar Factory American Brasserie, America’s favorite eatery, and celebrity hotspot, expands in New Jersey with their new Cherry Hill location, opening to the public in Fall 2022. The family-friendly, high-energy, celebration destination known for its sweets and treats will be located in the Garden State Park Town Center at...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
CBS Philly

Wawa to close 2 Center City stores over safety, security concerns

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Wawa said Thursday afternoon it's closing two Center City locations due to safety and security challenges. The development comes on the same day a Wawa employee was pepper-sprayed during an early morning robbery in University City.The robbery happened at a Wawa near 36th and Chestnut Streets.Last month, a Wawa in Mayfair was ransacked.Wawa said over the next few weeks, it will close the Wawa stores at 12th and Market Streets and 19th and Market Streets.The company said associates from both stores will be offered continued employment at Wawa.In a statement, Wawa said, "continued safety and security challenges and business factors have made it increasingly difficult to remain open in these two locations."Wawa said it hopes to repurpose the two locations, in its words, to "further benefit Philadelphia."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Wawa employees pepper sprayed by group of people while working at store in University City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are trying to track down a group of people who pepper sprayed Wawa employees on the job at the convenience store in University City. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.An ambulance and University of Pennsylvania police responded to the Wawa at 36th and Chestnut Streets. Police couldn't provide many details, including what led up to two employees getting pepper sprayed.These kinds of crimes are becoming more common.Less than three weeks ago, about a 100 juveniles were caught on camera vandalizing and stealing from a Wawa in the Mayfair neighborhood of Northeast Philadelphia.The store is located on Roosevelt Boulevard at Tyson Avenue.The Philadelphia Business Journal reported that a day after the Wawa was ransacked, City Councilman Mike Driscoll met with Wawa executives and a senior representative told him the company was considering excluding Philadelphia from its expansion plans because of concerns about crime.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.5 PST

Viral TikTok South Jersey Dad Gets Kiss From Newborn In New Video

Hate to say it, but sometimes you have to love social media. Sure, it can be a pain in the butt. It's annoying to constantly feel like you're comparing yourself to everyone' highlight reel because, let's get real, it's rare that anybody shares anything real these days. Still, sometimes you get some brief and shiny moments that make you happy all the various platforms exist.
CHERRY HILL, NJ

