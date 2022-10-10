ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police searching for suspect after two men shot, injured in south Seattle

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
SEATTLE — Police are investigating after two men were shot and injured near a park in Seattle’s Hillman City neighborhood on Saturday.

At about 3 p.m., police responded to the 6000 block of 39th Avenue South, near Brighton Playfield, after multiple 911 callers reported shots fired.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found a 24-year-old man and a 42-year-old man who had both been shot in the leg.

Several bystanders had already begun first aid on the victims before police arrived at the scene.

Police continued treating the men at the scene before transferring care to Seattle Fire Department medics who transported them to Harborview Medical Center.

Officers spoke with witnesses at the scene who said the victims were standing near a parked car in a small roadway between the playfield and a school when they were shot.

Several cars parked nearby also sustained bullet damage, according to police.

Detectives with the SPD Gun Violence Reduction Unit will continue to investigate this incident.

