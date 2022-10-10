PITTSBURGH (AP) — This is why Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang stayed in Pittsburgh. And why the Penguins wanted them back, Sidney Crosby most of all. Yes, they're well into their 30s. Yes, they have far fewer games in front of them than behind them. Yet when they're healthy and they're right, they remain potent playmakers on a team that believes its Stanley Cup window remains wide open.

