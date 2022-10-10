Read full article on original website
Snell: Dodgers-Padres NLDS at Petco Park should be 'insane'
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The atmosphere at Petco Park will be absolutely electric Friday night when Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres face Tony Gonsolin and the rival Los Angeles Dodgers in the first playoff game at the downtown ballpark with fans in the stands in 16 years.
AP Source: Brady could be fined for apparent kick of Jarrett
The NFL has looked at Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett’s disputed roughing-the-passer penalty on Tampa Bay's Tom Brady to determine whether Brady attempted to kick Jarrett and if that warrants a fine, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP...
Alvarez homers again, Astros top Mariners 4-2, lead ALDS 2-0
HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez and his mighty bat did it yet again, launching a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth inning off Seattle ace Luis Castillo that lifted the Houston Astros over the Mariners 4-2 on Thursday for a 2-0 lead in the AL Division Series. Alvarez was...
Brady leads Bucs against rookie Pickett and reeling Steelers
TAMPA BAY (3-2) at PITTSBURGH (1-4) Sunday 1 p.m. EDT, CBS. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
New Dodgers mural in Los Angeles features Vin Scully and Tommy Lasorda
The mural in Picfair Village features Dodger legends Vin Scully and Tommy Lasorda and asks the team to "Win for Vin."
Wilks seeks debut win when Panthers visit struggling LA Rams
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Not many NFL offenses have struggled more than the Los Angeles Rams' unit this season. The Carolina Panthers' offense is one of them.
Friends, siblings face off when Packers host surprising Jets
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur insists he doesn’t have any extra incentive as he gets ready to match up against a New York Jets staff featuring both his brother and his close friend. LaFleur and Jets coach Robert Saleh worked together as...
Saints aim to spoil Superdome return for Bengals' Burrow
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The last time the Bengals' Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase played in the Superdome, they connected for 221 yards and two touchdowns in LSU's run-away national championship triumph over Clemson — after which Burrow memorably celebrated by puffing on a cigar. “I hope...
Titans reach early bye banged-up but leading AFC South
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The start to this season feels painfully familiar to both the Tennessee Titans and their fans. Yes, it's a bad case of deja vu because of injuries. The Titans have 11 players on injured reserve five games into this season after setting an NFL record last year by using 91 different players in a non-strike season.
Brady an old face in a familiar place as Bucs visit Steelers
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tom Brady, by his own estimation, has faced the Pittsburgh Steelers “a lot.”. Just never quite like this. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
Panthers QB Mayfield a no-show at practice once again
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Quarterback Baker Mayfield was a no-show at the portion of practice open to reporters on Thursday, further increasing the likelihood that P.J. Walker will start for the Carolina Panthers against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks said Wednesday that...
Leonard, George return, raise Clippers' hopes for 1st title
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are healthy and heading into their fourth season together, giving the Los Angeles Clippers sky-high hopes that they'll win the franchise’s first championship. Leonard and George have yet to fully show what they can do together over an entire...
Just like Wilson, Rodgers had rough first year with Hackett
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — If it's any consolation to Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers also had a rough first season under Nathaniel Hackett's tutelage. “It's tough when you've been in a different style of offense, for sure,” said Rodgers, who had nine games with either zero or one touchdown pass for the Green Bay Packers in 2019 when Hackett was his offensive coordinator.
NBA adds 4 new full-time referees, including 2 more women
The NBA’s roster of female referees continues to grow. Cheryl Flores and Dannica Mosher have been promoted to the level of full-time staff officials, the NBA said Thursday. The NBA now has eight women at the full-time referee level, the most the league has ever had at one time.
Punter Gillan returns from London and practices with Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan returned to practice Thursday after remaining in the United Kingdom for a couple of extra days because of a passport issue. Gillan returned to the United States on Wednesday and was a full participant for New York (4-1)...
Mariota, Falcons brace for test against 49ers' stiff defense
ATLANTA (AP) — There may be no better opportunity for Marcus Mariota to prove he can be more than a bridge at quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons than in this week's matchup with San Francisco and its top-rated defense. Mariota and the Falcons (2-3) face the 49ers (3-2), who...
Konecny, Frost make Tortorella, Flyers 5-2 winners in opener
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — John Tortorella had just won his first game with Philadelphia when an old friend stopped by outside the locker room to congratulate him. “We missed you!” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman told the new Flyers coach.
Crosby starts 18th season with a bang, Pens top Coyotes 6-2
PITTSBURGH (AP) — This is why Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang stayed in Pittsburgh. And why the Penguins wanted them back, Sidney Crosby most of all. Yes, they're well into their 30s. Yes, they have far fewer games in front of them than behind them. Yet when they're healthy and they're right, they remain potent playmakers on a team that believes its Stanley Cup window remains wide open.
Sputtering Steelers scrambling for an offensive spark
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Six years ago, near the end of a remarkable season in which he put together a University of Pittsburgh offense that broke school records and pulled off stunning — and high-scoring — upsets of Penn State and Clemson, Matt Canada wasn't exactly joking when he said his long-term goal was to make enough money to open a bar, preferably one with the beach nearby.
Rams want more creativity, elusiveness from running backs
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams don't have the least productive running game in the NFL just because of their injury-plagued offensive line. The defending Super Bowl champions also need much better play from their running backs, who are struggling right along with the men blocking for them.
