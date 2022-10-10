Read full article on original website
Altus City Council Ward 4 Candidates: Brodie Butchee and William Mickley
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Brodie Butchee and William Mickley both said they believe they are the best candidate to hold Ward 4′s seat on the Altus City council. Both candidates emphasize the need for long-term strategies to keep Altus thriving. “I want to be on the city council for...
Highland Cemetery entrance arch to be restored
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The entrance arch at a Lawton cemetery will be restored, nearly two years after it was hit by a city garbage truck. Lawton City Council accepted a proposal Tuesday from a company out of Oklahoma City to restore the broken arch at the Highland Cemetery on Fort Sill Blvd.
Oklahoma Parkinson’s Alliance visits Lawton to spread awareness
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Parkinson’s Alliance visited Lawton Thursday, as part of their annual blitz, where they spread awareness of the disease, as well as get patients of Parkinson’s up to date on the latest medicine. Organizers began the Blitz earlier this month, planning to visit...
Cache City Council consider approval for $27.5 million bond for Cache Public School renovations.
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cache City Council will consider approving a $27.5 million bond for school district renovations tonight, something Superintendent Chad Hance hopes will finally allow the district’s middle school to move forward after a year of questions. “We were making plans to prep for the remodel and...
Two Months Later, Lawton Water Bill Pay Is Still Broken
Before hopping into a long origin story of the Lawton Utility Bill Pay saga, let me give you the cliff notes to get you caught up... The Lawton water bill went digital a few years ago with the help of an outside service in Texas that carved out a living offering smaller towns this service. They took a meager 75¢ service fee per bill, it worked like a charm.
Park-O-Treat Returns to Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton, OK.
More and more of Lawton's Halloween happenings are being scheduled and announced for 2022. With Halloween being on a Monday this year all the holiday events are being scheduled for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday which gives us 3 whole days to celebrate All Hallow's Eve. Plus Monday on Halloween day itself!
New murals for Holiday in the Park approved
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The holidays are quickly approaching, and a few upgrades are coming for Lawton-Fort Sill’s Holiday in the Park this year. Lawton City Council approved two requests for new artwork in Elmer Thomas Park at the meeting Tuesday. The Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce will be...
Fall Fest, Domestic Violence Prevention Walk just some things happening on Fort Sill
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - . Fort Sill has a variety of events this week and next with their Fall Fest, Domestic Violence Prevention Walk, and a Motivational Speaker.
LETA Holiday Yard of the Month voting begins
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fall is here and winter is quickly approaching, but the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority’s Yard of the Month contest continues!. During the colder months here in Lawton, LETA switches its contest focus from landscaping to holiday decorations!. According to officials from the city of Lawton,...
New Cotton County project in the works
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Walters Public Schools fixed their roads two years ago and with the help of the Comanche Nation and Mike Woods, Temple Public Schools is up next. “We’ve been having to patch them up for years. We’re glad they’ll be a permanent fix to them”, said Randy Batt, Temple Public Schools Superintendent.
‘Holiday in the Park’ looking for volunteers
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce is seeking volunteers as they get ready for this year’s Holiday in the Park. The annual holiday display is coming back to Elmer Thomas Park. Officials aim to make this year’s bigger than ever, with plenty of lights, displays...
Cotton County grassfire started by 4-wheeler
COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Multiple fire departments were dispatched to a grass fire in Cotton County around 11:30 a.m. Thursday morning near North 2450 road and 1810 road. Officials with Cotton County Emergency Management said a 4-wheeler started the fire by accident. The grass fire burned a portion of...
Fort Sill is Apparently One of the Most Haunted Military Bases in the Country
To the fine men and women who are currently stationed there, you may spot something that is not of this world as you're roaming the halls. Every year, our good friends at the Porch Research Group share their ghostly findings. For 2022, some pretty shocking results came out. Oklahoma has the third most ghost sightings in the country. Only losing out to Maine (Maybe Stephen King is right) and surprisingly North Dakota. However, the most shocking thing in the study to me was military bases.
Interview: Arts for All Gala committee member previews upcoming event
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The annual Arts for All Gala is taking place in November, with the theme being “Reunited and It Feels So Good,” to celebrate the return of in-person festivities. 7News spoke with Kaley Patterson Dorsey, an Arts for All Gala committee member, about the upcoming...
Veterans Service Center looking for holiday donations for families
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Have you heard of the Veterans Service Center?. They help process new and existing disability claims for veterans, as well as lending a helping hand to the widows and children of fallen veterans. But that’s not all they’re doing. They’re also gearing up for...
Lawton Once Again ‘Most Dangerous’ Metro City In Oklahoma
Over the last two years, we've all watched the crime rates in Lawton sharply rise. The city council, mayor's office, and police department brass have done what they can to suppress news of this growing violent trend, but statistics rarely lie. Old Lawton is pushing back into existence. Historically, Lawton's...
Family speaks out on shooting fatality in Vernon
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Family members are speaking out about the murder of a 27-year-old man, who was gunned down on October 12th in Vernon. Vernon police say just before 7pm, 54-year-old Bradford Allen Thompson shot Andre Sandoval multiple times. Thompson is now in jail facing murder charges. Family members...
Crews respond to highway crash
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Emergency crews were on the scene of a highway crash Wednesday evening. It happened a little after 5 p.m. at Post Oak Road and Highway 62. There a white truck was headed west towards Indiahoma when it slowed to make a turn - at which point a van failed to slow and hit the back of the truck.
UPDATE: Shooting leaves one dead in Vernon
A Vernon man was fatally shot Tuesday evening on Marshall Street between Deaf Smith and Fannin streets. Witnesses reported the victim being outside on Marshall Street when the suspect came out of a residence and shot him several times. This story will be updated here on The Vernon Record website when additional information becomes available.
Suspect identified, charged with murder in Vernon homicide
VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — The Vernon Police Department has identified the suspect of a Tuesday night shooting that left one Vernon man dead. According to Vernon Police Chief Randall Agan, after officers responded to the 1800 block of Deaf Smith for gunshots on Tuesday, October 11, they found a man with what appeared to be several gunshot wounds lying face-down in a vacant lot.
