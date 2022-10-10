Ho-Chunk Nation, Sauk City community commemorate Indigenous Peoples’ Day

SAUK CITY, Wis. — Members of the Ho-Chunk Nation and community members in Sauk City gathered Monday to commemorate Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

The Sauk tribe had a great village made up of 90 longhouses and more than 1,000 people along the banks of the Wisconsin River for more than 40 years during the 1700s.

Monday’s celebration honored the Sauk, who now comprise three federally-recognized Sac and Fox nations in Iowa, Kansas and Oklahoma.

“Over here this is some of your home grounds, so I want to welcome you home, and we wanted to honor you guys here today… So let’s have a round of applause for them, our Sac and Fox relatives,” said Tywana German, the executive director of the Sauk Prairie Chamber of Commerce.

The Sauk planted hundreds of acres of corn, beans, melons and other crops on the fertile prairie in the area. Their name became associated with the prairie, and some 60 years after they left the area Sauk County was named after them.

Today, the Great Sauk State Trail covers the land they knew in the 1700s.

